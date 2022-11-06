|
|
|GB
|DET
Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs, lets Lions beat Packers 15-9
DETROIT (AP) Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams.
The Lions (2-6) ended a five-game losing streak.
The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when Rodgers, their four-time NFL MVP, was a first-year starter.
Detroit tried to seal the victory late in the fourth when coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 43. Jared Goff's pass was incomplete.
Rodgers failed to take advantage. He did convert a fourth-and-2 with an off-balance lob to Samori Toure, who fumbled out of bounds at the Detroit 17.
Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, threw four straight incomplete passes to end a lousy game overall. He was 23 of 42 for 291 yards with a TD and had three interceptions for the fifth time in his career.
Goff was 14 of 26 for 137 yards with touchdown passes to Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell, a pair of tight ends that took advantage of an increased role after Detroit dealt standout tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota.
Campbell desperately needed the win. The gambling coach made some calls that worked out and some that didn't.
He went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Packers 7 on the opening possession and turned it over on downs after Goff was hit as he tried to complete a pass.
Rodgers threw interceptions in the end zone on his first two possessions. Kerby Joseph picked off the first one on a deflected pass and Aidan Hutchinson intercepted the next on a fourth-down pass toward left tackle David Bakhtiari.
Campbell made a call on Green Bay's next possession that panned out, winning a challenge that overturned a Green Bay catch on fourth down.
Detroit took advantage, breaking a scoreless tie with Goff's 1-yard touchown pass to an elevated Zylstra early in the second quarter. Jamaal Williams ran for a 2-point conversion after a running-into-the-kicker penalty.
Goff threw an interception early in the third quarter and Rodgers gave it back two snaps later, getting picked off at the Lions 3 by Joseph again.
Rodgers responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, but his 2-point conversion pass to him was broken up by Jeff Okudah, allowing the Lions to lead 8-6.
Goff gave Detroit a nine-point lead with his second touchdown pass, a 3-yard throw to rookie tight end James Mitchell.
Green Bay stalled at the Lions 7 on the ensuing drive and had to settle for Mason Crosby's 25-yard field goal that cut its deficit to six midway through the fourth quarter.
INJURIES
Packers: The banged-up team took more hits: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee, ankle), DE Rashan Gary (knee) WR Christian Watson (concussion) and LB Krys Barnes (concssuion) were injured during the game. Starting LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) was inactive.
Lions: Joseph was briefly evaluated on the field after he and CB Jeff Okudah collided with a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter. RB Craig Reynolds (ribs) was hurt during the game and starting WR Josh Reynolds (back) was inactive.
UP NEXT
Packers: Host Dallas on Sunday, and Tennessee four days later.
Lions: Play at Chicago on Sunday.
---
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:42
|25:18
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|389
|254
|Total Plays
|69
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|117
|Rush Attempts
|25
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|283
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|23-43
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-81
|7-62
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-31.0
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|72
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-33
|3-66
|Int. - Returns
|1-29
|3-9
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-4 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|23/43
|291
|1
|3
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|4
|40
|0
|18
|15
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|11
|34
|0
|9
|6
|
A. Jones 33 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Jones
|9
|25
|0
|9
|6
|
K. Hill 32 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
18
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|10
|4
|87
|1
|47
|18
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|5
|5
|41
|0
|25
|9
|
S. Toure 83 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Toure
|4
|2
|34
|0
|32
|5
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
5
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|3
|29
|0
|17
|5
|
C. Watson 9 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Watson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|4
|
A. Jones 33 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|20
|0
|15
|6
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|4
|2
|10
|0
|7
|6
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Bakhtiari 69 OT
0
FPTS
|D. Bakhtiari
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 LB
|K. Barnes
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 45 LB
|E. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
|S. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
3
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Goff
|14/26
|137
|2
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Williams
|24
|81
|0
|14
|10
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|4
|27
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Swift 32 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Swift
|2
|10
|0
|7
|8
|
J. Goff 16 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
9
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|9
|4
|55
|0
|25
|9
|
D. Swift 32 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Swift
|4
|3
|40
|0
|20
|8
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|4
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Mitchell
|2
|2
|8
|1
|5
|8
|
S. Zylstra 84 TE
7
FPTS
|S. Zylstra
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|
B. Wright 89 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|5-5
|0.0
|2
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|4-8
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Skipper 70 OT
|D. Skipper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Pittman 57 LB
|A. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 51 LB
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
1
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|45.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|23.5
|25
|0
|
B. Zylstra 13 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Zylstra
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 49 yards from GB 35 to DET 16. B.Zylstra MUFFS catch - and recovers at DET 19. B.Zylstra to DET 38 for 19 yards (E.Wilson - A.Amos).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(14:54 - 1st) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 42 for 4 yards (K.Clark; R.Gary).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - DET 42(14:20 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to GB 47 for 11 yards (Q.Walker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 47(13:43 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to GB 38 for 9 yards (Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - DET 38(13:11 - 1st) Ja.Williams right end to GB 36 for 2 yards (D.Lowry).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36(12:37 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at GB 16 for 20 yards (K.Barnes).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(12:18 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to GB 9 for 7 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 9(11:44 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - DET 9(11:39 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to GB 7 for 2 yards (K.Barnes).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DET 7(10:55 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Kennedy [R.Gary].
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GB 7(10:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Doubs to GB 25 for 18 yards (K.Joseph; M.Hughes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:06 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 25(10:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard (D.Elliott).
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - GB 25(9:56 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles right tackle to GB 41 for 16 yards (W.Harris).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(9:10 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to S.Watkins to 50 for 9 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GB 50(8:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to S.Watkins.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GB 50(8:29 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to DET 48 for 2 yards (D.Elliott; A.Anzalone).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48(7:45 - 1st) A.Jones right end to DET 39 for 9 yards (M.Rodriguez - K.Joseph). GB-J.Runyan was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GB 39(7:11 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to DET 33 for 6 yards (W.Harris - M.Rodriguez).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(6:30 - 1st) A.Jones left end to DET 26 for 7 yards (M.Hughes). DET-M.Rodriguez was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - GB 26(5:55 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Deguara to DET 24 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson; A.McNeill).
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - GB 24(5:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Lewis to DET 5 for 19 yards (K.Joseph; D.Barnes).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GB 5(4:25 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle intended for A.Lazard INTERCEPTED by K.Joseph (D.Barnes) at DET 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(4:19 - 1st) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 23 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; E.Stokes). GB-E.Stokes was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - DET 23(4:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Reynolds ran ob at DET 23 for no gain. PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - DET 13(3:43 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Swift.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - DET 13(3:37 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to B.Wright (P.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 17 - DET 13(3:32 - 1st) J.Fox punts 45 yards to GB 42 - Center-S.Daly. Am.Rodgers to DET 48 for 10 yards (A.Pittman).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48(3:22 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to DET 45 for 3 yards (W.Harris; J.Paschal).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GB 45(2:38 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to M.Lewis [A.Hutchinson]. PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 45 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - GB 45(2:31 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Dillon to DET 48 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez - A.Anzalone).
|+47 YD
3 & 10 - GB 48(1:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard to DET 1 for 47 yards (W.Harris) [J.Paschal].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GB 1(1:22 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to DET 1 for no gain (K.Joseph - D.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GB 1(0:42 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to S.Watkins.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 1(0:39 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to DET 1 for no gain (D.Barnes - B.Jones).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - GB 1(15:00 - 2nd) D.Bakhtiari reported in as eligible. A.Rodgers pass short left intended for D.Bakhtiari INTERCEPTED by A.Hutchinson at DET 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(14:56 - 2nd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 22 for 2 yards (Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DET 22(14:20 - 2nd) J.Jackson right end to DET 26 for 4 yards (K.Nixon).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DET 26(13:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 26 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - DET 21(13:27 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 30 for 9 yards (K.Nixon; R.Ford).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(12:45 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 45 for 15 yards (D.Savage; R.Douglas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 45(12:19 - 2nd) J.Jackson left tackle to 50 for 5 yards (K.Clark).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DET 50(11:47 - 2nd) D.Swift right tackle to GB 46 for 4 yards (R.Douglas). PENALTY on DET-T.Kennedy - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - DET 43(11:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 47 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - DET 47(10:53 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to GB 48 for 5 yards (R.Gary - K.Barnes).
|Punt
4 & 3 - DET 48(10:15 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 47 yards to GB 1 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-A.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 1(10:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard (J.Jacobs).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GB 1(9:57 - 2nd) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 6 for 5 yards (J.Jacobs - M.Rodriguez).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - GB 6(9:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to C.Watson pushed ob at GB 12 for 6 yards (K.Joseph).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12(8:36 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 19 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone; J.Okwara).
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - GB 19(8:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to J.Deguara to GB 44 for 25 yards (D.Elliott).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(7:16 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 48 for 4 yards (D.Barnes - A.McNeill).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - GB 48(6:30 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to GB 47 for -1 yards (J.Okudah - J.Cominsky).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - GB 47(5:45 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to DET 45 for 8 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 45(4:59 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to DET 45 for no gain (J.Paschal - D.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 45(4:16 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 47 for -8 yards (D.Barnes).
|+15 YD
3 & 18 - GB 47(3:28 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to DET 38 for 15 yards (K.Joseph; A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GB 38(2:39 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard to DET 12 for 26 yards (W.Harris). Detroit challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard (W.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(2:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Kennedy pushed ob at GB 45 for 16 yards (J.Alexander). PENALTY on GB-J.Alexander - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at GB 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(2:10 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to GB 25 for 5 yards (K.Clark; K.Barnes).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DET 25(2:00 - 2nd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to GB 19 for 6 yards (A.Amos - K.Barnes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 19(1:36 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to GB 14 for 5 yards (K.Barnes).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DET 14(0:59 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to GB 13 for 1 yard (I.McDuffie).
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - DET 13(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Swift to GB 1 for 12 yards (D.Savage) [J.Reed].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 1(0:28 - 2nd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to GB 1 for no gain (R.Gary).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DET 1(0:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to S.Zylstra for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:15 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox. PENALTY on GB-J.Alexander - Running Into the Kicker - 1 yard - enforced at GB 15 - No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the running into the kicker ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|(0:15 - 2nd) (Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Ja.Williams rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to GB 0. K.Nixon to GB 33 for 33 yards (J.Woods; J.Fox).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(14:53 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 39 for 6 yards (J.Jacobs - A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GB 39(14:12 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left. Ball thrown away.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - GB 39(14:07 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to C.Watson to DET 43 for 18 yards (J.Okudah - K.Joseph).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(13:30 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to DET 49 for -6 yards (J.Jacobs - W.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - GB 49(12:49 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at DET 44 for 5 yards (D.Barnes) [I.Buggs].
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GB 44(12:07 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to S.Toure (K.Joseph).
|Punt
4 & 11 - GB 44(12:00 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 31 yards to DET 13 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 13(11:52 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to DET 13 for no gain (A.Amos).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DET 13(11:17 - 3rd) J.Jackson left tackle to DET 20 for 7 yards (K.Clark).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DET 20(10:40 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at DET 9 for -11 yards (K.Enagbare). PENALTY on GB-K.Enagbare - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DET 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 35(10:20 - 3rd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep left intended for A.St. Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Alexander at GB 48. J.Alexander pushed ob at DET 23 for 29 yards (D.Skipper).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 23(10:06 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to DET 22 for 1 yard (A.Hutchinson; D.Elliott).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 22(9:23 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle intended for R.Tonyan INTERCEPTED by K.Joseph at DET 3. K.Joseph to DET 12 for 9 yards (S.Watkins).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 12(9:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 12(9:11 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 10 for -2 yards (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DET 10(8:28 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to A.St. Brown (K.Nixon).
|Punt
4 & 12 - DET 10(8:23 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 44 yards to GB 46 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(8:15 - 3rd) A.Jones right tackle to GB 47 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; J.Okwara).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - GB 47(7:36 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to DET 41 for 12 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(6:48 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to DET 39 for 2 yards (M.Hughes). DET-K.Joseph was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 39(6:14 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - GB 39(6:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles right tackle to DET 32 for 7 yards (J.Okwara). DET-J.Okwara was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-W.Harris - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DET 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 27(5:38 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to DET 20 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone - D.Barnes).
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - GB 20(5:00 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to A.Lazard for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Paschal].
|+2 YD
|(4:53 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to A.Lazard is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 60 yards from GB 35 to DET 5. J.Jackson to DET 30 for 25 yards (I.McDuffie - E.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 30(4:48 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DET 30(4:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-F.Ragnow - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DET 25(4:43 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Kennedy (D.Wyatt).
|Penalty
3 & 15 - DET 25(4:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to K.Raymond. PENALTY on GB-K.Nixon - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(4:34 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 33 for 3 yards (K.Enagbare - J.Reed).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DET 33(4:02 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left end to DET 39 for 6 yards (K.Clark - K.Barnes).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DET 39(3:19 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 41 for 2 yards (K.Clark).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(2:56 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right tackle to GB 45 for 14 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 45(2:31 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to GB 42 for 3 yards (Q.Walker; J.Garvin).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - DET 42(1:52 - 3rd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to GB 41 for 1 yard (T.Slaton - D.Wyatt).
|+25 YD
3 & 6 - DET 41(1:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to GB 16 for 25 yards (A.Amos).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(0:49 - 3rd) J.Jackson right tackle to GB 5 for 11 yards (R.Douglas).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(0:12 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to GB 3 for 2 yards (I.McDuffie; K.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 3(15:00 - 4th) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short right [J.Garvin]. Ball thrown away.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - DET 3(14:56 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Mitchell for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 4th) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(14:51 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 26 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; J.Okwara).
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - GB 26(14:20 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Tonyan to GB 43 for 17 yards (K.Joseph). DET-K.Joseph was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(13:45 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Deguara to GB 46 for 3 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GB 46(13:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to Am.Rodgers pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (J.Jacobs; C.Moore). PENALTY on GB-S.Toure - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at GB 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - GB 36(12:32 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to S.Toure.
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - GB 36(12:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to DET 46 for 18 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(11:32 - 4th) A.Dillon right end to DET 43 for 3 yards (J.Paschal - A.Anzalone).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - GB 43(10:49 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to DET 34 for 9 yards (D.Elliott - D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 34(10:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Deguara pushed ob at DET 28 for 6 yards (J.Okwara).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - GB 28(9:20 - 4th) K.Hill left tackle to DET 21 for 7 yards (J.Cominsky). DET-A.McNeill was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 21(8:44 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Deguara to DET 18 for 3 yards (J.Jacobs). PENALTY on GB-A.Lazard - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DET 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GB 31(8:15 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left [I.Buggs]. Ball thrown away.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - GB 31(8:09 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to S.Toure. PENALTY on DET-J.Jacobs - Defensive Pass Interference - 17 yards - enforced at DET 31 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(8:04 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to S.Toure to DET 12 for 2 yards (W.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GB 12(7:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to DET 7 for 5 yards (J.Okudah - D.Barnes).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 7(6:43 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to S.Watkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GB 7(6:39 - 4th) M.Crosby 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to DET 1. J.Jackson to DET 23 for 22 yards (E.Wilson - A.Amos).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 23(6:30 - 4th) J.Jackson left end to DET 32 for 9 yards (K.Enagbare). PENALTY on DET-B.Wright - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - DET 13(6:06 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Kennedy.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - DET 13(6:02 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to DET 21 for 8 yards (K.Barnes). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play. PENALTY on GB-K.Barnes - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DET 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36(5:41 - 4th) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 37 for 1 yard (I.McDuffie; J.Reed).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - DET 37(5:02 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 45 for 8 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - DET 45(4:20 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to J.Mitchell pushed ob at 50 for 5 yards (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(4:15 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to GB 44 for 6 yards (P.Smith; D.Wyatt).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - DET 44(3:30 - 4th) Ja.Williams right tackle to GB 41 for 3 yards (D.Savage).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - DET 41(2:47 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to GB 43 for -2 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - DET 43(2:04 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(2:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Deguara to GB 48 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GB 48(1:32 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - GB 48(1:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to DET 49 for 3 yards (C.Board). FUMBLES (C.Board) - and recovers at DET 46. The Replay Official reviewed the ball was inbounds ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to DET 49 for 3 yards (C.Board). FUMBLES (C.Board) - ball out of bounds at DET 49.
|+32 YD
4 & 2 - GB 49(1:09 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to S.Toure to DET 17 for 32 yards (J.Okudah). FUMBLES (J.Okudah) - touched at DET 17 - ball out of bounds at DET 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 17(0:55 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 17(0:50 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 17(0:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to Am.Rodgers (C.Moore).
|No Gain
4 & 10 - GB 17(0:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to S.Watkins.
