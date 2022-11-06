|
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions on Sunday.
Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs (4-5) in 2020.
Cooper Kupp scored on a 69-yard reception in the second quarter and Matt Gay kicked field goals of the 26 and 35 yards after halftime for the Rams (3-5), who looked like they may be able hold on to win when they stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go.
But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams' final possession.
Brady finished 36 of 58 for 280 yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards in a career - even though he averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt in the Bucs' largely one-dimensional, short-passing offense. He surpassed the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette that set up the last of Ryan Succop's three field goals.
The league's career passing leader began the day needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.
Brady, who owns nearly every meaningful league passing record, went over the mark in his 374th career game, including playoffs.
He set a couple more records late: He passed Peyton Manning for the most game-winning drives and matched Manning with his 43rd career fourth-quarter comeback.
Stafford finished 13 of 27 without an interception. Kupp, playing on a sore ankle he injured in the previous week's loss against San Francisco, had eight catches for 127 yards.
Like the Buccaneers, the Rams have sputtered offensively the first half of the season. Both teams rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and on Sunday once again barely resembled the teams that faced each other in the playoffs last January.
Tampa Bay's red-zone problems persisted, with Brady settling for Succop's 20-yard field goal on the Bucs' opening possession. Meanwhile, Stafford's long TD pass to Kupp accounted for most of the 104 yards the Rams gained before halftime.
Succop's third field goal trimmed the Rams' lead to 13-9. Brady led a drive to the Rams 6 on his next possession, but the threat stalled with three straight incompletions into the end zone. Jalen Ramsey broke up the fourth pass, but but couldn't hold on for an interception.
INJURIES
Rams: T Alaric Jackson (knee) left in the first quarter.
Buccaneers: CBs Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) returned after sitting out the previous week's loss to Baltimore. WR Russell Gage (hamstring), S Antoine Winfield Jr (concussion), G Luke Geodeke (foot) and TE Cameron Brate (neck) were inactive.
UP NEXT
Rams: Return home to host Arizona next Sunday.
Buccaneers: Travel to Munich, Germany to face Seattle next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:44
|31:16
|1st Downs
|9
|18
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|9-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|206
|323
|Total Plays
|55
|79
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|51
|Rush Attempts
|24
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|138
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|36-58
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-53
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-53.0
|6-59.5
|Return Yards
|75
|107
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|8-82
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-63
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|138
|PASS YDS
|272
|68
|RUSH YDS
|51
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|13/27
|165
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|12
|56
|0
|23
|5
|
M. Brown 41 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|9
|0
|6
|2
|
C. Akers 3 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Akers
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
26
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|3
|1
|0
|5
|26
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
26
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|9
|8
|127
|1
|69
|26
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|5
|3
|24
|0
|15
|5
|
M. Brown 41 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Hopkins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Hopkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
|J. Gervase
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Howard 32 LB
|T. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hopkins 88 TE
|B. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
7
FPTS
|M. Gay
|2/2
|35
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|9
|53.0
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|21.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Brady
|36/58
|280
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. White 29 RB
5
FPTS
|R. White
|8
|27
|0
|7
|5
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|9
|19
|0
|6
|10
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|2
|4
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Otton 88 TE
17
FPTS
|C. Otton
|6
|5
|68
|1
|28
|17
|
S. Miller 10 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Miller
|8
|7
|53
|0
|14
|12
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|7
|5
|41
|0
|15
|10
|
M. Evans 13 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Evans
|11
|5
|40
|0
|13
|9
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|10
|7
|36
|0
|9
|10
|
J. Jones 85 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Jones
|5
|2
|28
|0
|19
|4
|
R. White 29 RB
5
FPTS
|R. White
|3
|3
|7
|0
|6
|5
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Kieft
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Avery 59 OLB
|G. Avery
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
10
FPTS
|R. Succop
|3/4
|50
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|6
|59.5
|4
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
5
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|8
|10.3
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to LAR -2. B.Powell to LAR 27 for 29 yards (J.Camarda).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 27(14:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 27(14:50 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 32 for 5 yards (A.Nelson; K.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAR 32(14:06 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|Punt Return
4 & 5 - LAR 32(14:01 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to TB 27 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 44 for 17 yards (R.Dixon).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 44(13:51 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 47 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TB 47(13:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans (T.Hill).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - TB 47(13:09 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to LAR 43 for 10 yards (L.Floyd; T.Rapp). TB-M.Evans was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 43(12:43 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to LAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Hollins). PENALTY on TB-R.Hainsey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 43 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - TB 47(12:27 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left end to LAR 47 for 6 yards (E.Jones - J.Ramsey).
|+19 YD
2 & 14 - TB 47(11:43 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to LAR 28 for 19 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28(10:59 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to LAR 26 for 2 yards (N.Scott).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TB 26(10:26 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to LAR 24 for 2 yards (T.Hill).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TB 24(9:52 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to LAR 11 for 13 yards (T.Rapp).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(9:11 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to LAR 10 for 1 yard (As.Robinson).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TB 10(8:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to LAR 3 for 7 yards (E.Jones; B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TB 3(8:07 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to LAR 2 for 1 yard (As.Robinson; B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - TB 2(7:19 - 1st) R.Succop 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:16 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to V.Jefferson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(7:10 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 27 for 2 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAR 27(6:24 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 20 for -7 yards (J.Tryon). PENALTY on TB-J.Tryon - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 32(5:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson to LAR 36 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 36(5:34 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to V.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 36(5:31 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 27 for -9 yards (V.Vea).
|+6 YD
3 & 19 - LAR 27(4:46 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 6 yards (J.Dean; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Punt
4 & 13 - LAR 33(4:12 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 59 yards to TB 8 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden ran ob at TB 18 for 10 yards (T.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 18(4:02 - 1st) K.Vaughn right end to TB 23 for 5 yards (T.Hill; B.Wagner).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TB 23(3:18 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 29 for 6 yards (T.Rapp; T.Hill). PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 23 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - TB 13(2:53 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to TB 23 for 10 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 23(2:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to L.Fournette.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TB 23(2:10 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 68 yards to LAR 9 - Center-Z.Triner. B.Powell MUFFS catch - and recovers at LAR 9.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 9(2:00 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 10 for 1 yard (C.Nassib).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 10(1:18 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 18 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 18(0:58 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 20 for 2 yards (C.Davis; K.Neal). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 20(0:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to B.Skowronek.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 20(0:15 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Henderson to LAR 22 for 2 yards (D.White). PENALTY on TB-G.Avery - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 20 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 25(15:00 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 27 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; J.Dean).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 27(14:15 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to LAR 32 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(13:29 - 2nd) C.Kupp right end pushed ob at LAR 31 for -1 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting - D.White).
|+69 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 31(13:08 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to C.Kupp for 69 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 25 for 25 yards (D.Durant; R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(12:50 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TB 29 for 4 yards (L.Floyd; E.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TB 29(12:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TB 29(12:05 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 33 for 4 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 33(11:27 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 48 yards to LAR 19 - Center-Z.Triner - downed by TB-A.Nelson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 19(11:14 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 19(11:07 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 23 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 23(10:26 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson [V.Vea].
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 23(10:23 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 53 yards to TB 24 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden ran ob at TB 35 for 11 yards (J.Gervase).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 35(10:14 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 35(10:09 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (T.Lewis).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TB 35(10:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to TB 41 for 6 yards (D.Long).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 41(9:28 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 48 yards to LAR 11 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(9:21 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 15 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting - K.Neal).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 15(8:39 - 2nd) D.Henderson left end to LAR 18 for 3 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAR 18(7:55 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to V.Jefferson (J.Tryon).
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAR 18(7:51 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to TB 34 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(7:44 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 41 for 7 yards (T.Hill; As.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 41(7:09 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 41 for no gain (B.Wagner; As.Robinson).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TB 41(6:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 47 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(5:55 - 2nd) R.White right tackle to LAR 47 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 47(5:22 - 2nd) R.White right tackle to LAR 47 for no gain (A.Donald).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TB 47(4:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to LAR 38 for 9 yards (D.Kendrick). Penalty on LA-T.Lewis - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(4:24 - 2nd) R.White left guard to LAR 33 for 5 yards (T.Rapp; As.Robinson).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - TB 33(3:46 - 2nd) K.Vaughn up the middle to LAR 34 for -1 yards (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TB 34(3:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to K.Vaughn.
|No Good
4 & 6 - TB 34(3:03 - 2nd) R.Succop 52 yard field goal is BLOCKED (B.Wagner) - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda - RECOVERED by LA-B.Wagner at LAR 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 40(2:57 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to V.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 40(2:50 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right.
|Fumble
3 & 10 - LAR 40(2:48 - 2nd) M.Stafford FUMBLES (Aborted) at LAR 35 - and recovers at LAR 35.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAR 35(2:11 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 64 yards to TB 1 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden to TB 10 for 9 yards (M.Hoecht).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:57 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 17 for 7 yards (E.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TB 17(1:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans. PENALTY on LA-D.Kendrick - Defensive Pass Interference - 32 yards - enforced at TB 17 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(1:35 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to LAR 44 for 7 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - TB 44(1:15 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to LAR 35 for 9 yards (B.Wagner) [A.Donald].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 35(0:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to B.Perriman.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TB 35(0:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to LAR 25 for 10 yards (T.Rapp). Penalty on LA-T.Lewis - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(0:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to LAR 20 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TB 20(0:36 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Jones (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 20(0:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TB 20(0:28 - 2nd) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Fournette right end to TB 24 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TB 24(14:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to K.Kieft.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TB 24(14:22 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|Punt Return
4 & 11 - TB 24(14:17 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 53 yards to LAR 23 - Center-Z.Triner. B.Powell pushed ob at TB 35 for 42 yards (J.Camarda). PENALTY on LA-R.Yeast - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(14:02 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(13:21 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 44 for 15 yards (C.Davis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(12:38 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 46 for 2 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 46(12:13 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to B.Hopkins [J.Tryon].
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 46(12:07 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at TB 44 for 10 yards (D.White) [G.Avery].
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(11:22 - 3rd) D.Henderson left guard to TB 34 for 10 yards (K.Neal - J.Tryon).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 34(10:42 - 3rd) D.Henderson left guard to TB 11 for 23 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(9:54 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to TB 8 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 8(9:28 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAR 8(9:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson (L.David).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAR 8(9:17 - 3rd) M.Gay 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:14 - 3rd) R.White right tackle to TB 29 for 4 yards (E.Jones).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TB 29(8:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to B.Perriman to TB 30 for 1 yard (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 30(8:02 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TB 30(7:56 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 57 yards to LAR 13 - Center-Z.Triner. B.Powell to LAR 23 for 10 yards (Z.McCollum). PENALTY on TB-K.Kieft - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - TB 20(7:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-A.Nelson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 20 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 20 - TB 15(7:46 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 74 yards to LAR 11 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 11(7:36 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 11 for no gain (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 11(6:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 4 for -7 yards (V.Vea).
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - LAR 4(6:12 - 3rd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 10 for 6 yards (C.Nassib; K.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 10(5:32 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 58 yards to TB 32 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden to TB 47 for 15 yards (E.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(5:21 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to K.Kieft to LAR 47 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TB 47(4:44 - 3rd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right guard to LAR 45 for 2 yards (As.Robinson; L.Floyd).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 45(4:04 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (T.Hill).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TB 45(4:01 - 3rd) T.Brady sacked at TB 47 for -8 yards (A.Donald).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 47(3:56 - 3rd) D.Henderson left tackle to TB 44 for 3 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 44(3:11 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to C.Kupp to TB 10 for 34 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 10(2:21 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to TB 10 for no gain (W.Gholston).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 10(1:36 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at TB 19 for -9 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - LAR 19(0:52 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to TB 16 for 3 yards (G.Avery).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - LAR 16(0:13 - 3rd) M.Gay 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(0:09 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 31 for 6 yards (B.Wagner; N.Scott).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TB 31(15:00 - 4th) L.Fournette left end to TB 34 for 3 yards (T.Lewis; A.Donald).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TB 34(14:35 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 36 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(14:08 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 34 for -2 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TB 34(13:44 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TB 34(13:39 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans (A.Donald).
|Punt
4 & 12 - TB 34(13:34 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 66 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(13:23 - 4th) D.Henderson left guard to LAR 21 for 1 yard (K.Neal).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 21(12:38 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 19 for -2 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LAR 19(11:53 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to V.Jefferson [G.Avery].
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 19(11:47 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 52 yards to TB 29 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden ran ob at TB 38 for 9 yards (J.Gervase).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(11:37 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to TB 40 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TB 40(11:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to 50 for 10 yards (T.Rapp).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 50(10:49 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to LAR 43 for 7 yards (N.Scott).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - TB 43(10:20 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to LAR 44 for -1 yards (N.Scott).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TB 44(9:54 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to LAR 37 for 7 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 37(9:26 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 37(9:23 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TB 37(9:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to LAR 28 for 9 yards (T.Rapp). PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 37 - No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 20 - TB 47(9:05 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to LAR 32 for 15 yards (B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TB 32(8:13 - 4th) R.Succop 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 54 yards from TB 35 to LAR 11. B.Powell to LAR 22 for 11 yards (Z.McCollum).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(8:03 - 4th) C.Akers left guard to LAR 20 for -2 yards (D.White - A.Nelson).
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - LAR 20(7:17 - 4th) C.Kupp left end pushed ob at LAR 17 for -3 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LAR 17(6:33 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 15 for -2 yards (G.Avery).
|Punt
4 & 17 - LAR 15(5:54 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 55 yards to TB 30 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden ran ob at TB 41 for 11 yards (B.Hopkins).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(5:43 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller to TB 45 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TB 45(5:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to LAR 49 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 49(4:54 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TB 49(4:51 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to LAR 43 for 6 yards (T.Rapp; D.Long).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TB 43(4:29 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to LAR 34 for 9 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(4:07 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller ran ob at LAR 27 for 7 yards (D.Long).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TB 27(4:02 - 4th) R.White right guard to LAR 26 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - TB 26(3:35 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to LAR 7 for 19 yards (D.Long).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 7(2:50 - 4th) C.Godwin right end to LAR 6 for 1 yard (J.Hollins; T.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TB 6(2:06 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to S.Miller [L.Floyd].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 6(2:02 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TB 6(1:57 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans (J.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 7(1:52 - 4th) T.Nsekhe reported in as eligible. D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 7 for no gain (V.Vea).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 7(1:46 - 4th) C.Kupp right end to LAR 12 for 5 yards (K.Neal).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 12(1:39 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 13 for 1 yard (J.Tryon).
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAR 13(0:54 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 47 yards to TB 40 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden to TB 40 for no gain (R.Yeast).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(0:44 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Otton to LAR 32 for 28 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 32(0:29 - 4th) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TB 32(0:28 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette ran ob at LAR 28 for 4 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - TB 28(0:24 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller ran ob at LAR 14 for 14 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(0:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller ran ob at LAR 7 for 7 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TB 7(0:16 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans. PENALTY on LA-D.Kendrick - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at LAR 7 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(0:13 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 25(0:09 - 4th) PENALTY on LA-B.Evans - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 20(0:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 27 for 7 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by LA-B.Powell at LAR 27. B.Powell to LAR 21 for -6 yards. Lateral to B.Skowronek to LAR 22 for 1 yard. Lateral to R.Havenstein to LAR 19 for -3 yards. Lateral to C.Kupp to LAR 26 for 7 yards (L.David).