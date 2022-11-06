|
|
|CAR
|CIN
Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI (AP) Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.
The Bengals (5-4) bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina (2-7) early and dominate on defense.
Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half, chasing the former XFL quarterback to the bench in favor of Baker Mayfield to start the second.
Meanwhile, Mixon, who came in with zero 100-yard games this season, had 113 yards rushing by halftime. An overhauled offensive line that has been criticized for failing to break open the running game pushed around the Panthers' defense.
Mixon also caught four passes for 58 yards. He gained only 27 yards on eight carries in the 32-13 loss to the Browns.
Mixon became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander did it for the Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2002 season.
Burrow was 5 for 5 for 69 yards on the Bengals' opening drive, the big one a 35-yard catch-and-run by Mixon to the Carolina 18. Three plays later, Mixon bulled in for a 2-yard touchdown.
Mixon's 29-yard breakaway was the big play on the Bengals' next scoring drive, which finished with 1-yard scoring plunge by Burrow.
After Carolina's third consecutive three-and-out, Burrow put together a nine-play, 69-yard drive that finished with Mixon's second rushing touchdown. After linebacker Germaine Pratt picked off Walker, it took Cincinnati five plays to eat up 42 yards and push the lead to 28-0.
An interception by Jessie Bates gave the Bengals another short field. Burrow finished the drive with his pass to Mixon, who added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter before he was rested.
Mayfield threw two second-half touchdown passes, and the Panthers concluded the scoring with 1:29 left.
INJURIES
Panthers: DE Brian Burns left in the first quarter with a neck injury. ... DT Derrick Brown was declared out in the third quarter with an illness.
Bengals: RB Chris Evans was declared out in the first quarter with a knee injury. ... S Dax Hill suffered a right shoulder injury and was declared out in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host NFC South rival Atlanta on Thursday night.
Bengals: After a week off, play at Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 0-3 against AFC North opponents, including a Week 1 loss to the Steelers.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|20:39
|39:21
|1st Downs
|13
|30
|Rushing
|4
|19
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|228
|464
|Total Plays
|48
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|241
|Rush Attempts
|18
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|164
|223
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|25-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-54.0
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|101
|108
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|3-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-96
|3-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|6-6 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|223
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|241
|
|
|228
|TOTAL YDS
|464
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
18
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|14/20
|155
|2
|0
|18
|
P. Walker 11 QB
0
FPTS
|P. Walker
|3/10
|9
|0
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|7
|23
|0
|6
|4
|
S. Brown 41 RB
4
FPTS
|S. Brown
|3
|16
|0
|7
|4
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
15
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|5
|13
|1
|5
|15
|
P. Walker 11 QB
0
FPTS
|P. Walker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|6
|3
|53
|1
|21
|14
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
15
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|4
|4
|40
|0
|27
|15
|
D. Moore 2 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|2
|24
|0
|14
|4
|
S. Smith 12 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|4
|2
|11
|1
|8
|7
|
S. Brown 41 RB
4
FPTS
|S. Brown
|3
|2
|10
|0
|9
|4
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|3
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barno 90 DE
|A. Barno
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
|T. Tremble
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hayes 36 DB
|T. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
|G. Ricci
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wooten 50 LB
|C. Wooten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
3
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|54.0
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
15
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|44.0
|66
|0
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
54
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|22
|153
|4
|29
|54
|
S. Perine 34 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Perine
|6
|51
|0
|29
|6
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|3
|18
|0
|9
|4
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|1
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|4
|9
|1
|4
|20
|
B. Allen 8 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Allen
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|8
|7
|60
|0
|17
|13
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
54
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|5
|4
|58
|1
|35
|54
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|6
|5
|44
|0
|15
|9
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
8
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|5
|5
|35
|0
|13
|8
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|3
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|4
|
S. Perine 34 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|6
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bachie 49 LB
|J. Bachie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 29 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
|S. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Davis 35 CB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnston 44 LB
|C. Johnston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hill 23 DB
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Perine 34 RB
|S. Perine
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 72 DT
|D. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
6
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|40.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|3
|17.3
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 67 yards from CAR 35 to CIN -2. C.Evans pushed ob at CIN 20 for 22 yards (S.Franklin). PENALTY on CIN-C.Johnston - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 10(14:54 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to CIN 15 for 5 yards (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 15(14:18 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 18 for 3 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 18(13:41 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to CIN 23 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 23(13:07 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 32 for 9 yards (C.Henderson).
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 32(12:24 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at CIN 47 for 15 yards (C.Henderson).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(11:57 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CAR 18 for 35 yards (K.Taylor).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 18(11:12 - 1st) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. S.Perine right tackle to CAR 9 for 9 yards (D.Wilson - B.Roy).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 9(10:27 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CAR 2 for 7 yards (S.Thompson; D.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 2(9:45 - 1st) J.Mixon left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(9:42 - 1st) D.Foreman right guard to CAR 28 for 3 yards (B.Hill).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 28(9:09 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 30 for 2 yards (B.Hill; S.Hubbard).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 30(8:26 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to S.Brown to CAR 31 for 1 yard (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 31(7:45 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to CIN 15 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by T.Taylor. PENALTY on CAR-M.Blair - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 30(7:37 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Mixon (B.Roy).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 30(7:33 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to CIN 36 for 6 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 36(6:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd (K.Taylor).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 36(6:47 - 1st) K.Huber punts 38 yards to CAR 26 - Center-C.Adomitis - downed by CIN-J.Bachie.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 26(6:37 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall (E.Apple).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 26(6:32 - 1st) Direct snap to L.Shenault. L.Shenault left end pushed ob at CAR 28 for 2 yards (C.Taylor-Britt - Z.Carter).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAR 28(5:46 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to T.Tremble.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 28(5:39 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 63 yards to CIN 9 - Center-J.Jansen. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 29 for 20 yards (D.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(5:27 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 31 for 2 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 31(4:53 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 42 for 11 yards (J.Horn).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(4:08 - 1st) T.Taylor right end to CAR 49 for 9 yards (K.Taylor).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 49(3:21 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CAR 47 for 2 yards (X.Woods - M.McCall).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 47(2:43 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Taylor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 47 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 48(2:20 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Taylor to CAR 43 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 43(1:41 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CAR 14 for 29 yards (S.Thompson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 14(0:50 - 1st) T.Taylor right end to CAR 5 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 5(0:14 - 1st) J.Burrow right guard to CAR 3 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 3(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to CAR 1 for 2 yards (C.Henderson) [M.Ioannidis]. Cincinnati challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 1(14:39 - 2nd) J.Burrow right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CAR-B.Burns - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:37 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(14:37 - 2nd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 27 for 2 yards (L.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 27(14:01 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to R.Blackshear to CAR 32 for 5 yards (L.Wilson).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CAR 32(13:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-T.Moton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAR 27(12:55 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete short middle to S.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 27(12:52 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 58 yards to CIN 15 - Center-J.Jansen. T.Taylor to CIN 42 for 27 yards (T.Tremble - C.Wooten). FUMBLES (C.Wooten) - touched at CIN 42 - ball out of bounds at CIN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(12:38 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to CIN 47 for 6 yards (C.Littleton).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 47(11:58 - 2nd) J.Mixon left end pushed ob at CAR 40 for 13 yards (S.Chandler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 40(11:22 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to S.Perine.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 40(11:18 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Irwin pushed ob at CAR 26 for 14 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26(10:41 - 2nd) J.Mixon right guard to CAR 27 for -1 yards (S.Thompson; M.Hartsfield).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 27(9:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CAR 20 for 7 yards (J.Horn).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CIN 20(9:17 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CAR 27 for -7 yards (B.Burns). PENALTY on CAR-M.Haynes - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 15(8:54 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CAR 7 for 8 yards (S.Thompson; J.Horn).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 7(8:03 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to CAR 3 for 4 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 3(7:31 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:29 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to CAR -1. R.Blackshear to CAR 21 for 22 yards (S.Morgan).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 21(7:24 - 2nd) L.Shenault right end to CAR 25 for 4 yards (L.Wilson - E.Apple).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 25(6:47 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass deep right intended for T.Tremble INTERCEPTED by G.Pratt at CAR 45. G.Pratt to CAR 42 for 3 yards (T.Tremble - G.Ricci). Penalty on CAR-C.Erving - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(6:36 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at CAR 28 for 14 yards (C.Henderson; X.Woods).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28(6:04 - 2nd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon right end pushed ob at CAR 8 for 20 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 8(5:23 - 2nd) J.Mixon right guard to CAR 5 for 3 yards (Y.Gross-Matos - D.Brown).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 5(4:37 - 2nd) J.Burrow up the middle to CAR 1 for 4 yards (M.McCall; B.Burns).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 1(3:50 - 2nd) J.Mixon right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CAR-Y.Gross-Matos - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:45 - 2nd) S.Brown right guard to CAR 29 for 4 yards (J.Tufele; J.Bates).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CAR 29(3:12 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore. PENALTY on CIN-C.Taylor-Britt - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 34(3:06 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to L.Shenault.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 34(3:04 - 2nd) P.Walker scrambles up the middle to CAR 40 for 6 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 40(2:14 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to S.Smith [T.Hendrickson]. Penalty on CAR - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 40(2:10 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 50 yards to CIN 10 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by T.Taylor. PENALTY on CAR-D.Wilson - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 10.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 15(2:02 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 32 for 17 yards (J.Horn).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 32(1:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at CIN 37 for 5 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 37(1:51 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 37(1:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to S.Perine to CIN 40 for 3 yards (S.Thompson - C.Henderson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 40(1:40 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 44 yards to CAR 16 - Center-C.Adomitis. S.Smith to CAR 21 for 5 yards (M.Thomas; J.Bachie). PENALTY on CAR-C.Henderson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 21.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 11(1:31 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to T.Tremble pushed ob at CAR 14 for 3 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAR 14(1:24 - 2nd) P.Walker pass deep right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by J.Bates at CAR 39. J.Bates to CAR 23 for 16 yards (T.Tremble).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 23(1:09 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to CAR 15 for 8 yards (X.Woods; S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 15(0:46 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CAR 12 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 12(0:25 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (M.Haynes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 12(0:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CAR 17 for -5 yards (B.Burns).
|Penalty
3 & 15 - CIN 17(0:17 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Irwin. PENALTY on CAR-B.Burns - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 17 - No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 12(0:11 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 68 yards from CIN 35 to CAR -3. R.Blackshear to CIN 37 for 66 yards (S.Perine; D.Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 37(14:47 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Foreman.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 37(14:44 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CIN 27 for 10 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27(14:06 - 3rd) D.Foreman left tackle to CIN 22 for 5 yards (B.Hill).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CIN 22(13:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-T.Moton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 22 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 27(13:07 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Marshall to CIN 11 for 16 yards (E.Apple; Ja.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 11(12:23 - 3rd) D.Foreman left guard to CIN 8 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 8(11:44 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Blackshear to CIN 8 for no gain (V.Bell - G.Pratt).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 8(11:02 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to T.Marshall.
|+8 YD
4 & Goal - CIN 8(10:55 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to T.Tremble for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-A.Cappa - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CAR 20(10:52 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to CIN 25 for 5 yards (J.Horn).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(10:11 - 3rd) S.Perine right end to CIN 35 for 10 yards (B.Roy; S.Chandler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 35(9:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to D.Asiasi.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 35(9:19 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to CIN 44 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 44(8:42 - 3rd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Burrow up the middle to CIN 46 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 46(8:04 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CAR 47 for 7 yards (S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 47(7:23 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CAR 43 for 4 yards (B.Roy; F.Luvu).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(6:44 - 3rd) J.Mixon left guard to CAR 37 for 6 yards (A.Barno - S.Thompson).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 37(6:03 - 3rd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CAR 20 for 17 yards (K.Taylor).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(5:18 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CAR 14 for 6 yards (K.Taylor).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 14(4:44 - 3rd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left end for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CAR-M.Ioannidis - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 3rd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(4:38 - 3rd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 31 for 6 yards (G.Pratt; B.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 31(3:59 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Moore (T.Hendrickson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 31(3:55 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 31(3:51 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 45 yards to CIN 24 - Center-J.Jansen. T.Taylor to CIN 29 for 5 yards (B.Smith). PENALTY on CIN-Mi.Thomas - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 29.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(3:42 - 3rd) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 28 for 9 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 28(3:00 - 3rd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 28 for no gain (S.Thompson; F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 28(2:19 - 3rd) B.Allen right guard to CIN 30 for 2 yards (D.Nixon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 30(1:42 - 3rd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left guard to CIN 30 for no gain (B.Roy; X.Woods).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 30(1:00 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Boyd to CIN 34 for 4 yards (D.Wilson).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 34(0:19 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 47 for 13 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(15:00 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; M.Ioannidis).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 50(14:16 - 4th) S.Perine left end to CIN 48 for -2 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAR 48(13:30 - 4th) B.Allen sacked at CIN 48 for 0 yards (A.Barno).
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 48(12:54 - 4th) K.Huber punts 38 yards to CAR 14 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 14(12:48 - 4th) R.Blackshear up the middle to CAR 17 for 3 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 17(12:06 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Blackshear pushed ob at CAR 44 for 27 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; M.Bailey).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(11:39 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Blackshear to CIN 48 for 8 yards (M.Bailey).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 48(11:00 - 4th) R.Blackshear left tackle to CIN 43 for 5 yards (M.Bailey; A.Davis-Gaither).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(10:33 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to G.Ricci pushed ob at CIN 35 for 8 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 35(9:51 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to CIN 33 for 2 yards (V.Bell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 33(9:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Foreman to CIN 31 for 2 yards (M.Bailey).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 31(8:58 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CIN 17 for 14 yards (M.Thomas).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 17(8:32 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Foreman to CIN 21 for -4 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+21 YD
2 & 14 - CIN 21(7:52 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to T.Marshall for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 48 yards from CAR 35 to CIN 17. T.Taylor to CIN 23 for 6 yards (B.Smith).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 23(7:45 - 4th) T.Irwin left end pushed ob at CIN 34 for 11 yards (T.Hayes).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34(7:00 - 4th) S.Perine right end to CAR 37 for 29 yards (S.Chandler).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(6:09 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to CAR 35 for 2 yards (D.Nixon; T.Hayes).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAR 35(5:22 - 4th) T.Taylor left end to CAR 35 for no gain (A.Barno).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 35(4:37 - 4th) B.Allen pass short right to T.Taylor to CAR 30 for 5 yards (M.Haynes).
|No Good
4 & 3 - CAR 30(3:51 - 4th) E.McPherson 48 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 38(3:47 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to T.Marshall.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 38(3:44 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to S.Brown to CAR 47 for 9 yards (J.Tufele).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 47(3:21 - 4th) S.Brown left guard to CIN 48 for 5 yards (M.Bailey - J.Bachie).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(3:00 - 4th) S.Brown up the middle to CIN 41 for 7 yards (M.Thomas; D.Davis).
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 41(2:28 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to T.Marshall to CIN 25 for 16 yards (M.Bailey - J.Bates). Penalty on CIN-C.Taylor-Britt - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(2:21 - 4th) R.Blackshear left guard to CIN 22 for 3 yards (J.Bachie).
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 22(2:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith pushed ob at CIN 2 for 20 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 2(1:53 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 2(1:50 - 4th) R.Blackshear up the middle to CIN 2 for no gain (J.Bachie - J.Bates).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 2(1:31 - 4th) R.Blackshear left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
