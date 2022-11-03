|
|
|PHI
|HOU
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history.
Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime.
But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give the Eagles the lead in the third quarter.
Houston (1-6-1) added a field goal after that but another scoring toss by Hurts and his 2-point conversion run extended the lead to 29-17 early in the fourth.
The Texans were driving late in the fourth when Davis Mills was intercepted again, this time by James Bradberry and the Eagles ran out the clock to secure the victory.
At the same time the Houston Astros were in Philadelphia playing the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series, Hurts played his first career game at NRG Stadium. Hurts, who was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from the stadium, continued his solid play in his homecoming to win his 11th straight regular-season game, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
Mills threw for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, playing without his top two receivers. Brandin Cooks sat out after missing practice all week following trade rumors that never materialized, and Nico Collins missed the game with a groin injury.
Houston rookie Dameon Pierce ran for a career-high 139 yards to bounce back from a tough game last week, when he gained just 35 yards on 15 carries.
Gardner-Johnson got an interception for a fourth straight game when picked off Mills with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter and returned it 25 yards.
The Eagles cashed in on the turnover two plays later when Hurts found Brown for the score to make it 21-14 with about 8 minutes left in the third.
Houston cut the lead to 21-17 on a 30-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn late in the third.
Hurts found Dallas Goedert for a 4-yard TD pass on the next drive and Hurts padded the lead with his 2-point conversion run.
The Texans took an early lead when rookie Teagan Quitoriano, who was making his NFL debut, grabbed his first career reception for a 2-yard touchdown on the first series. Quitoriano is a fifth-round pick who missed all season with a knee injury.
That score was set up by a 34-yard reception by Phillip Dorsett two plays earlier.
Philadelphia tied it at 7-all on a 2-yard run by Miles Sanders on fourth down late in the first quarter. Sanders finished with 93 yards rushing.
The Eagles were driving early in the second quarter when Hurts was sacked by Steven Nelson, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Jaleel Johnson at the Houston 35.
Houston couldn't move the ball and had to punt. Philadelphia then put together a 10-play, 79-yard drive capped by a 4-yard TD run by Kenneth Gainwell to take a 14-7 lead.
The Texans tied it less than a minute before halftime when Mills connected with Chris Moore on a 13-yard touchdown pass. The play was first ruled in complete, but it was reviewed, and the call was overturned.
Philadelphia attempted a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, but it sailed wide right.
INJURIES
Philadelphia CB Josh Jobe injured his thigh in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Host Washington Monday Nov. 14.
Texans: Visit the Giants Nov. 13.
---
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:13
|31:47
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|360
|303
|Total Plays
|62
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|168
|Rush Attempts
|31
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|217
|135
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|13-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|4-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.7
|4-52.0
|Return Yards
|85
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|135
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|360
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
23
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|21/27
|243
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
15
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|17
|93
|1
|25
|15
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
23
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|9
|23
|0
|14
|23
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|4
|22
|1
|8
|12
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
24
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|9
|8
|100
|1
|21
|24
|
A. Brown 11 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|4
|59
|1
|31
|15
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
4
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|2
|25
|0
|23
|4
|
D. Smith 6 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|22
|0
|22
|4
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|3
|3
|16
|0
|8
|12
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|6-1
|3.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 73 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 27 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|49.7
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Mills
|13/22
|154
|2
|2
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|27
|139
|0
|36
|13
|
D. Mills 10 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Mills
|3
|18
|0
|8
|15
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Moore 15 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
9
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|5
|3
|69
|0
|34
|9
|
C. Moore 15 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Moore
|5
|4
|43
|1
|25
|14
|
O. Howard 83 TE
2
FPTS
|O. Howard
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Camp 17 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Camp
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 34 FB
0
FPTS
|T. Hairston II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 LB
|C. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 37 CB
|T. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mills 10 QB
|D. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 79 DT
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Wallow 32 LB
|G. Wallow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
5
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|4
|52.0
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 36 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - D.Slay).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(14:28 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to P.Dorsett to HOU 44 for 8 yards (D.Slay; M.Epps).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 44(13:52 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 49 for 5 yards (T.Edwards; F.Cox).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49(13:12 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to PHI 48 for 3 yards (F.Cox).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 48(12:36 - 1st) C.Moore left end ran ob at PHI 46 for 2 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 46(11:56 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to PHI 40 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(11:12 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep left to P.Dorsett ran ob at PHI 6 for 34 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 6(10:24 - 1st) D.Pierce left end to PHI 2 for 4 yards (T.Edwards - M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 2(9:42 - 1st) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Mills pass short left to T.Quitoriano for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to PHI 3. B.Covey to PHI 23 for 20 yards (D.Ogunbowale). PENALTY on PHI-S.Bradley - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at PHI 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 9(9:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PHI 9(9:27 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert. PENALTY on HOU-J.Pitre - Defensive Pass Interference - 8 yards - enforced at PHI 9 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17(9:23 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 21 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PHI 21(8:54 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to D.Goedert.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 21(8:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to PHI 44 for 23 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(8:23 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins ran ob at PHI 46 for 2 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 46(7:49 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 46 for no gain (S.Nelson).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 46(7:10 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to HOU 45 for 9 yards (J.Owens).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(6:49 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to K.Gainwell to HOU 37 for 8 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 37(6:23 - 1st) K.Gainwell right tackle to HOU 35 for 2 yards (K.Hinish).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 35(5:39 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 35(5:32 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Stoll to HOU 22 for 13 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 22(4:54 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to J.Stoll.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 22(4:49 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to HOU 20 for 2 yards (T.Booker).
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 20(4:05 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep right to D.Goedert pushed ob at HOU 4 for 16 yards (J.Pitre).
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 4(3:44 - 1st) J.Hurts right tackle to HOU 8 for -4 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 8(3:04 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to K.Gainwell to HOU 3 for 5 yards (C.Harris).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 3(2:17 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to HOU 2 for 1 yard (J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 2(1:36 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:33 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 30 for 5 yards (T.Edwards; J.Hargrave). HOU-K.Green was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 30(0:58 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 36 for 6 yards (J.Hargrave - F.Cox).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(0:20 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 35 for -1 yards (H.Reddick).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 35(15:00 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to HOU 40 for 5 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - HOU 40(14:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - HOU 35(13:48 - 2nd) D.Mills scrambles left end to HOU 43 for 8 yards (A.Maddox - K.Wallace).
|Punt
4 & 3 - HOU 43(13:07 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-J.Weeks - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(12:59 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to HOU 49 for 31 yards (J.Owens).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(12:35 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith ran ob at HOU 27 for 22 yards (S.Nelson) [C.Kirksey].
|Fumble
1 & 10 - PHI 27(12:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at HOU 35 for -8 yards (S.Nelson). FUMBLES (S.Nelson) [S.Nelson] - touched at HOU 34 - RECOVERED by HOU-J.Johnson at HOU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(12:09 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to O.Howard ran ob at HOU 49 for 14 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 49(11:34 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to O.Howard.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 49(11:30 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to 50 for 1 yard (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 50(10:52 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 44 for -6 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Punt
4 & 15 - HOU 44(10:14 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to PHI 13 - Center-J.Weeks. B.Covey to PHI 21 for 8 yards (T.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(10:04 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 34 for 13 yards (J.Owens).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(9:28 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle pushed ob at HOU 41 for 25 yards (J.Owens).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41(8:45 - 2nd) B.Scott left end to HOU 36 for 5 yards (J.Hansen; J.Pitre).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 36(8:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to HOU 21 for 15 yards (T.Booker - J.Hansen).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(7:36 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Pascal to HOU 13 for 8 yards (J.Owens).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 13(7:12 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to HOU 12 for 1 yard (J.Hughes).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 12(6:29 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end to HOU 10 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey; J.Owens).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 10(5:49 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to HOU 4 for 6 yards (J.Owens; K.Hinish).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PHI 4(5:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end to HOU 4 for no gain (J.Owens).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 4(4:37 - 2nd) K.Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:32 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 31 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31(3:53 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 34 for 3 yards (T.Edwards - M.Wilson). PHI-F.Cox was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34(3:22 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 37 for 3 yards (M.Williams).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(2:38 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle pushed ob at PHI 27 for 36 yards (A.Maddox).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(2:00 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to T.Johnson to PHI 19 for 8 yards (A.Maddox).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 19(1:21 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to PHI 13 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(0:43 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to C.Moore. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(0:37 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right guard to PHI 33 for 8 yards (S.Nelson - C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(0:31 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to K.Gainwell to PHI 36 for 3 yards (S.Nelson).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(0:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to D.Goedert ran ob at HOU 43 for 21 yards (J.Pitre).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(0:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left guard to HOU 36 for 7 yards (M.Addison).
|No Good
2 & 3 - PHI 36(0:03 - 2nd) J.Elliott 54 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to PHI 1. B.Covey to PHI 17 for 16 yards (B.Cashman; J.Reeves-Maybin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 17(14:56 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 11 for -6 yards (J.Hughes).
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - PHI 11(14:15 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 24 for 13 yards (J.Owens; J.Pitre).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PHI 24(13:36 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 15 for -9 yards (J.Hughes).
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 15(12:58 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 47 yards to HOU 38 - Center-R.Lovato. D.King to HOU 36 for -2 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 36(12:49 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to O.Howard (T.Edwards). PENALTY on HOU-B.Jordan - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 26(12:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left.
|-2 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 26(12:39 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 24 for -2 yards (J.Sweat - C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - HOU 24(12:03 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 33 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|Punt
4 & 13 - HOU 33(11:31 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-J.Weeks - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(11:21 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 29 for 9 yards (O.Okoronkwo - M.Stewart).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 29(10:45 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 29 for no gain (C.Harris).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 29(10:05 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 31 for 2 yards (E.Murray). Houston challenged the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 28 for -1 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 28(9:57 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 52 yards to HOU 20 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(9:49 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 26 for 6 yards (J.Hargrave).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 26(9:07 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 24 for -2 yards (B.Graham).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 24(8:23 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep middle intended for C.Moore INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson at HOU 42. C.Gardner-Johnson ran ob at HOU 17 for 25 yards (T.Quitoriano).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 17(8:13 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (R.Green).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 17(8:10 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to A.Brown for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:04 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 21 for -4 yards (T.Edwards - K.White) [H.Reddick].
|+25 YD
2 & 14 - HOU 21(7:22 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to HOU 46 for 25 yards (K.White).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(6:42 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 49 for 3 yards (K.White; M.Tuipulotu).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 49(6:02 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to PHI 41 for 10 yards (M.Epps; J.Sweat).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(5:17 - 3rd) D.Pierce right tackle to PHI 37 for 4 yards (K.White).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 37(4:40 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(4:01 - 3rd) D.Pierce right tackle to PHI 22 for 9 yards (D.Slay - M.Epps).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 22(3:18 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to PHI 13 for 9 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 13(2:39 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to PHI 13 for no gain (J.Sweat).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 13(2:06 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to PHI 12 for 1 yard (J.Sweat; H.Reddick).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 12(1:24 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to R.Burkhead.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - HOU 12(1:18 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(1:15 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 32 for 7 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 32(0:34 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 37 for 5 yards (J.Hughes).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(15:00 - 4th) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 43 for 6 yards (J.Pitre).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 43(14:27 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to HOU 40 for 17 yards (D.King).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(13:50 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to HOU 30 for 10 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 30(13:12 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 30(13:05 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert to HOU 20 for 10 yards (C.Harris).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(12:36 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to HOU 8 for 12 yards (J.Pitre).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 8(12:10 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to HOU 4 for 4 yards (J.Johnson; T.Thomas).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 4(11:26 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(11:22 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on HOU-K.Hinish - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(11:22 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:22 - 4th) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 27 for 2 yards (M.Williams - J.Sweat).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - HOU 27(10:44 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to P.Dorsett. PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(10:38 - 4th) D.Pierce right end to HOU 46 for 4 yards (F.Cox).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 46(9:54 - 4th) D.Mills scrambles up the middle to PHI 47 for 7 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 47(9:12 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to P.Dorsett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 47(9:08 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep right to B.Jordan ran ob at PHI 28 for 19 yards. Philadelphia challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to B.Jordan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 47(9:03 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at HOU 49 for -4 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOU 49(8:22 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to PHI 10 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 10(8:15 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 8 for -2 yards (C.Harris - G.Wallow).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 8(7:36 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 4 for -4 yards (K.Hinish).
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - PHI 4(6:50 - 4th) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 12 for 8 yards (M.Stewart - E.Murray).
|Punt
4 & 8 - PHI 12(6:05 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 50 yards to HOU 38 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(5:58 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to T.Hairston.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38(5:53 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep left to P.Dorsett to PHI 35 for 27 yards (K.Wallace).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(5:27 - 4th) D.Pierce left tackle to PHI 28 for 7 yards (K.Wallace).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 28(4:58 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to J.Camp to PHI 21 for 7 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(4:25 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to PHI 18 for 3 yards (T.Edwards - K.White).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 18(3:49 - 4th) D.Mills scrambles up the middle to PHI 15 for 3 yards (K.White).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - HOU 15(3:07 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to R.Burkhead. PENALTY on PHI-K.White - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at PHI 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 12(3:03 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to J.Akins (H.Reddick).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 12(2:59 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at PHI 21 for -9 yards (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
3 & 19 - HOU 21(2:17 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep left intended for P.Dorsett INTERCEPTED by J.Bradberry at PHI 3. J.Bradberry to PHI 25 for 22 yards (D.Mills). Penalty on HOU-P.Dorsett - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(2:08 - 4th) M.Sanders left end to PHI 23 for -2 yards (D.King - J.Hughes).
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 23(2:00 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 25 for 2 yards (D.King).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PHI 25(1:54 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 40 for 15 yards (M.Stewart). PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - PHI 20(1:47 - 4th) J.Hurts right tackle to PHI 34 for 14 yards (C.Harris - M.Stewart). FUMBLES (C.Harris) - recovered by PHI-J.Kelce at PHI 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 34(1:36 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 35 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(0:55 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to PHI 34 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 34(0:30 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to PHI 33 for -1 yards.
