Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West.
His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Smith lost the lead for Seattle in the third quarter by throwing a pick-6, but then led the offense on touchdown drives of 75, 81 and 85 yards down the stretch, pushing the Seahawks to a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
''What a bounce back, what a fantastic finish to this game,'' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.
Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns while rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores. The Seahawks have won four straight games while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five.
For a moment, the Seahawks looked like they were in trouble. The Cardinals grabbed a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Smith said all he could do was acknowledge that Collins made a great play and then work on making amends.
''The NFL's full of guys like that who make tremendous plays,'' Smith said. ''Sometimes things are going to happen where the ball doesn't bounce your way. It's how you respond. I think we responded great as a team.
''Going three straight drives, finishing with touchdowns, they were long drives, tough drives. Everyone in the stadium knew the magnitude of those drives. For us to go down, get scores, get touchdowns, it shows the type of team we are.''
Seattle took the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith's 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. That capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive.
The Seahawks extended their advantage to 24-14 midway through the fourth. Smith led a 13-play, 81-yard march that ended when Walker ran for a 1-yard score.
Walker - a second-round pick out of Michigan State - is averaging more than 100 yards on the ground over the past five games.
Seattle sacked Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.
Arizona scored a late touchdown to pull within 24-21, but Seattle immediately responded with a 51-yard gain on a pass from Smith to Noah Fant, who caught the short throw and rumbled down the right sideline. Four plays later, Walker ran for a 5-yard score to cap the 85-yard drive.
The Cardinals lost the first of a three-game stretch against division opponents. Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, but lost a crucial fumble in the second quarter.
Collins gave the Cardinals some hope in the third quarter. Smith lofted a short pass to the right side that was intended for Walker, but Collins shed a block and jumped into the throw's path, snatching the ball out of the air and running to the end zone.
But just like all season, the Cardinals were hurt by their own mistakes. They were called for 12 penalties and were plagued by dropped passes and botched snaps.
''We are hurting ourselves,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''We've got to give ourselves a chance. This self-inflicted stuff is killing us.''
Said Murray: ''We are just playing bad football. It is not winning football and that is the result you are going to get when you are out there doing stuff like that.''
The Seahawks led 10-7 at halftime. They went ahead early in the second quarter when Smith found DK Metcalf for a 4-yard touchdown. The Seahawks caught a break on the previous play when cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. dropped a potential interception.
The Cardinals looked like they might score late in the first half, but Murray fumbled on a scramble when Seattle's Ryan Neal punched the ball out from behind. The Seahawks recovered.
It was Seattle's 16th forced fumble of the season, which leads the NFL.
Murray hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. Hopkins made it to the end zone untouched thanks to a downfield block by running back James Conner, who had missed the previous three games because of an injury to his ribs.
It was the first time this season the Cardinals scored a touchdown on their first possession and was their first TD in the first quarter.
INJURIES
Seahawks: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin), LB Darrell Taylor (groin) and S Joey Blount (quad) were among the inactives. ... LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) was helped off the field in the second half and didn't return.
Cardinals: C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Max Garcia (shoulder) and LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) were among the inactives. ... RG Will Hernandez (chest) left the game in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Travel to Munich, Germany, where they will play Tampa Bay next Sunday.
Cardinals: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:31
|25:29
|1st Downs
|27
|15
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|421
|262
|Total Plays
|70
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|122
|Rush Attempts
|34
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|263
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|26-34
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-34
|12-77
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-54.0
|6-48.0
|Return Yards
|64
|118
|Punts - Returns
|3-23
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|4-81
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|263
|PASS YDS
|140
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|421
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
24
FPTS
|G. Smith
|26/34
|275
|2
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
27
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|26
|109
|2
|15
|27
|
G. Smith 7 QB
24
FPTS
|G. Smith
|6
|38
|0
|18
|24
|
T. Homer 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|5
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
14
FPTS
|N. Fant
|6
|5
|96
|0
|51
|14
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
17
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|5
|5
|67
|1
|30
|17
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|6
|5
|37
|1
|9
|14
|
T. Homer 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|3
|25
|0
|22
|5
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
5
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|4
|3
|24
|0
|13
|5
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
27
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|4
|3
|20
|0
|13
|27
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 DE
|B. Irvin
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Onujiogu 49 DE
|J. Onujiogu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gillaspia 36 RB
|C. Gillaspia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Young 83 WR
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
|D. Dallas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Myers 5 K
|J. Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Homer 25 RB
|T. Homer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Muse 58 LB
|T. Muse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
7
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|49
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|54.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|2
|20.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|3
|7.7
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Murray
|25/35
|175
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Murray
|8
|60
|0
|21
|23
|
J. Conner 6 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Conner
|7
|45
|0
|14
|10
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
3
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|12
|0
|5
|3
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Moore 4 WR
14
FPTS
|R. Moore
|10
|8
|69
|0
|18
|14
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
15
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|8
|5
|40
|1
|14
|15
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|5
|4
|36
|1
|22
|13
|
J. Conner 6 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|5
|19
|0
|8
|10
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
3
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|3
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|3
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
3
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|6
|48.0
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|4
|20.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 59 yards from ARI 35 to SEA 6. D.Eskridge pushed ob at SEA 35 for 29 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(14:54 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 38 for 3 yards (T.Vallejo).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 38(14:20 - 1st) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 35 for -3 yards (M.Golden - I.Simmons).
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 35(13:34 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to ARI 49 for 16 yards (I.Simmons).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 49(13:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left [Z.Allen]. PENALTY on ARI-M.Golden - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 49 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - SEA 44(12:53 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ARI 35 for 9 yards (B.Murphy - B.Baker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(12:21 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Dallas. D.Dallas up the middle to ARI 31 for 4 yards (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SEA 31(11:42 - 1st) K.Walker right end ran ob at ARI 31 for no gain (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SEA 31(11:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Eskridge (J.Thompson).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SEA 31(10:55 - 1st) J.Myers 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to ARI 4. G.Dortch to ARI 17 for 13 yards (C.Gillaspia - D.Dallas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 17(10:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 22 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 22(10:24 - 1st) K.Murray right tackle to ARI 22 for no gain (R.Neal).
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 22(9:47 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end to ARI 43 for 21 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(9:05 - 1st) J.Conner right end to ARI 45 for 2 yards (R.Neal).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 45(8:33 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz pushed ob at SEA 41 for 14 yards (J.Brooks - M.Jackson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 41(8:02 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 30(7:29 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to SEA 24 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 24(6:54 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore pushed ob at SEA 22 for 2 yards (M.Jackson).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 22(6:25 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to SEA 24 for -1 yards (Z.Collins).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 24(5:47 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to K.Walker to SEA 28 for 4 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SEA 28(5:12 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left [M.Sanders].
|Punt
4 & 7 - SEA 28(5:03 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 52 yards to ARI 20 - Center-C.Tinker. G.Dortch to ARI 20 for no gain (D.Young).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(4:52 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 24 for 4 yards (B.Irvin; S.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 24(4:21 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 29 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARI 29(4:03 - 1st) K.Murray Aborted. B.Price FUMBLES at ARI 24 - recovered by ARI-J.Conner at ARI 14. J.Conner to ARI 14 for no gain (B.Irvin).
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARI 14(3:22 - 1st) A.Lee punts 65 yards to SEA 21 - Center-A.Brewer - downed by ARI-A.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(3:07 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to SEA 24 for 3 yards (I.Simmons - T.Vallejo).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 24(2:26 - 1st) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 28 for 4 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 28(1:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 40 for 12 yards (J.Thompson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:56 - 1st) T.Homer right tackle to SEA 47 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 47(0:11 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles right end to ARI 48 for 5 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle to N.Fant to ARI 30 for 18 yards (B.Murphy; A.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(14:21 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 27 for 3 yards (J.Watt; B.Baker).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 27(13:49 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 12 for 15 yards (B.Baker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 12(13:23 - 2nd) K.Walker right tackle to ARI 4 for 8 yards (J.Thompson - M.Sanders).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SEA 4(12:46 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett (Z.Collins). PENALTY on ARI-L.Fotu - Defensive Offside - 2 yards - enforced at ARI 4 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 2(12:42 - 2nd) K.Walker left end to ARI 4 for -2 yards (E.Turner).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 4(12:08 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (B.Murphy).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 4(12:04 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(11:59 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to ARI 2. G.Dortch to ARI 32 for 30 yards (J.Myers). PENALTY on ARI-B.Niemann - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 10(11:52 - 2nd) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 12 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 12(11:16 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 16 for 4 yards (C.Barton).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARI 16(10:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right intended for Z.Ertz INTERCEPTED by C.Bryant at ARI 22. C.Bryant to ARI 22 for no gain (Z.Ertz). PENALTY on SEA-Q.Diggs - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 16 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(10:32 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to J.Conner to ARI 19 for -2 yards (T.Woolen).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 19(10:01 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 23 for 4 yards (T.Woolen).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ARI 23(9:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-C.Ford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 23 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - ARI 18(9:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-L.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 18 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - ARI 13(9:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner pushed ob at ARI 19 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARI 19(8:36 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 54 yards to SEA 27 - Center-A.Brewer. D.Dallas to SEA 46 for 19 yards (B.Niemann - E.Turner). PENALTY on ARI-C.Banjo - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(8:24 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to ARI 41 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 41(7:57 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 38 for 3 yards (M.Golden).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 38(7:24 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Homer to ARI 36 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - SEA 36(6:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to C.Parkinson to ARI 40 for -4 yards (Z.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 40(6:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz (Q.Diggs).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 40(6:36 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle to ARI 46 for 6 yards (S.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 46(5:58 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins (T.Woolen).
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 46(5:54 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 33 yards to SEA 21 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(5:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker pushed ob at SEA 34 for 13 yards (B.Niemann - B.Baker) [M.Golden].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 34(5:16 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left [M.Golden].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 34(5:09 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to SEA 40 for 6 yards (L.Fotu). PENALTY on SEA-D.Young - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - SEA 24(4:40 - 2nd) G.Smith left tackle to SEA 29 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - SEA 29(3:55 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 42 for 13 yards (J.Thompson) [Z.Allen].
|Punt
4 & 2 - SEA 42(3:03 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 55 yards to ARI 3 - impetus ends at ARI 1 - Center-C.Tinker - downed by SEA-P.Hart.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 3(2:51 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 5 for 2 yards (J.Brooks - U.Nwosu).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 5(2:19 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to R.Moore pushed ob at ARI 23 for 18 yards (C.Bryant).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 23(2:00 - 2nd) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 26 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 26(1:44 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end to ARI 43 for 17 yards (J.Brooks).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(1:16 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Anderson to ARI 39 for -4 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ARI 39(1:10 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to Z.Ertz.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - ARI 39(1:04 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to SEA 46 for 15 yards (J.Onujiogu; J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 46(0:54 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to R.Moore to SEA 40 for 6 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARI 40(0:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right [U.Nwosu].
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 40(0:29 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to R.Anderson.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - ARI 40(0:25 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to SEA 31 for 9 yards (R.Neal). FUMBLES (R.Neal) - touched at SEA 21 - RECOVERED by SEA-J.Jones at SEA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 23(0:15 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Homer ran ob at SEA 45 for 22 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 45(0:08 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 45(0:04 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to ARI 25 for 30 yards (Z.Collins - E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 60 yards from SEA 35 to ARI 5. G.Dortch to ARI 26 for 21 yards (D.Dallas - N.Bellore).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(14:54 - 3rd) J.Conner left end pushed ob at ARI 28 for 2 yards (B.Mafe).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 28(14:18 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 32 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 32(13:39 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson. Penalty on ARI-C.Ford - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 32(13:32 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 45 yards to SEA 23 - Center-A.Brewer. D.Dallas to SEA 27 for 4 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 27(13:22 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 35 for 8 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SEA 35(12:50 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 28 for -7 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SEA 28(12:03 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 23 for -5 yards (sack split by Z.Allen and M.Golden).
|Punt
4 & 14 - SEA 23(11:26 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 53 yards to ARI 24 - Center-C.Tinker. G.Dortch to ARI 31 for 7 yards (T.Muse). SEA-C.Gillaspia was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 31(11:15 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 23 for -8 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - ARI 23(10:34 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to J.Conner to ARI 24 for 1 yard (J.Onujiogu).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ARI 24(10:00 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to ARI 24 for no gain. PENALTY on ARI-G.Dortch - Illegal Forward Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 24.
|Punt
4 & 22 - ARI 19(9:33 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 41 yards to SEA 40 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:18 - 3rd) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 31 for 6 yards (T.Vallejo).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - SEA 31(8:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 26(8:26 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly pushed ob at SEA 32 for 6 yards (Z.Collins; M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 32(7:53 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 37 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(7:22 - 3rd) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 38 for 1 yard (J.Watt).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 38(6:38 - 3rd) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 40 for 2 yards (Z.Allen; J.Ledbetter).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SEA 40(5:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 40 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - SEA 35(5:38 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 47 for 12 yards (Z.Collins). PENALTY on ARI-Z.Collins - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 38(5:11 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly pushed ob at ARI 25 for 13 yards (I.Simmons).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(4:43 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at ARI 16 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SEA 16(4:18 - 3rd) K.Walker left end to ARI 16 for no gain (B.Baker; Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 16(3:50 - 3rd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 13 for 3 yards (I.Simmons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13(3:21 - 3rd) K.Walker left tackle to ARI 9 for 4 yards (J.Thompson - J.Ledbetter). ARI-Z.Collins was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 9(2:55 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly (B.Niemann) [M.Golden].
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 9(2:48 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on SEA - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 30(2:43 - 3rd) K.Murray right end to ARI 30 for no gain (U.Nwosu).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 30(2:08 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 32 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 32(1:37 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 43 for 11 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43(1:14 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 36 for -7 yards (B.Irvin).
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - ARI 36(0:33 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to ARI 43 for 7 yards (T.Woolen; R.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 43(15:00 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 34 for -9 yards (S.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 19 - ARI 34(14:29 - 4th) A.Lee punts 50 yards to SEA 16 - Center-A.Brewer. D.Dallas MUFFS catch - and recovers at SEA 19.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(14:18 - 4th) K.Walker right end pushed ob at SEA 23 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 23(13:42 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson pushed ob at SEA 33 for 10 yards (I.Simmons).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33(13:09 - 4th) K.Walker right guard to SEA 41 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 41(12:43 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 42 for 1 yard (B.Baker).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 42(11:59 - 4th) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 46 for 4 yards (V.Dimukeje - I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(11:27 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 49 for 3 yards (C.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SEA 49(11:03 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Eskridge.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 49(10:58 - 4th) G.Smith scrambles up the middle to ARI 33 for 18 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33(10:09 - 4th) G.Smith left end to ARI 21 for 12 yards (B.Baker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(9:29 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Homer to ARI 20 for 1 yard (Z.Collins - M.Golden).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 20(8:40 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to ARI 13 for 7 yards (B.Murphy).
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 13(8:07 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 1 for 12 yards (J.Thompson - Z.Collins).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 1(7:35 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:32 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(7:32 - 4th) J.Conner left end pushed ob at ARI 32 for 7 yards (T.Woolen).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ARI 32(7:09 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-K.Beachum - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 32 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 27(7:09 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 33 for 6 yards (C.Bryant).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 33(6:51 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 38 for 5 yards (J.Onujiogu).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(6:32 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 44 for 6 yards (C.Bryant).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 44(6:13 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore pushed ob at SEA 46 for 10 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 46(5:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to SEA 42 for 4 yards (C.Bryant). FUMBLES (C.Bryant) - RECOVERED by SEA-J.Brooks at SEA 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Moore (C.Bryant).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 46(5:49 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to SEA 41 for 5 yards (J.Jones).
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 41(5:19 - 4th) J.Conner left tackle to SEA 27 for 14 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 27(4:55 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 27(4:47 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to SEA 16 for 11 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 16(4:20 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Moore.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 16(4:17 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to SEA 8 for 8 yards (J.Brooks - Q.Diggs).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ARI 8(3:56 - 4th) K.Murray FUMBLES (Aborted) at SEA 13 - and recovers at SEA 13. K.Murray to SEA 10 for 3 yards (U.Nwosu). PENALTY on SEA-U.Nwosu - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at SEA 8 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 4(3:53 - 4th) G.Dortch left end to SEA 1 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ARI 1(3:35 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-R.Anderson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 1 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 6(3:35 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 62 yards from ARI 35 to SEA 3. D.Eskridge to SEA 15 for 12 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 15(3:30 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to ARI 34 for 51 yards (B.Baker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 34(2:39 - 4th) K.Walker right end to ARI 26 for 8 yards (Z.Allen).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SEA 26(2:34 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-J.Watt - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 26 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(2:34 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 17 for 4 yards (L.Fotu; M.Golden).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 17(2:29 - 4th) K.Walker right end to ARI 5 for 12 yards (B.Baker).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 5(2:20 - 4th) K.Walker right end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 68 yards from SEA 35 to ARI -3. G.Dortch to ARI 26 for 29 yards (T.Homer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 26(2:09 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 20 for -6 yards (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ARI 20(2:00 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 15 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at ARI 15. K.Murray to ARI 15 for no gain (L.Collier).
|+11 YD
3 & 21 - ARI 15(1:39 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 26 for 11 yards (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
4 & 10 - ARI 26(1:15 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-B.Price - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - ARI 21(1:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to Z.Ertz (J.Brooks).