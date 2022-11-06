|
|
|LAC
|ATL
Dicker's FG on final play lifts Chargers past Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Los Angeles Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Dicker also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17. The rookie from Texas was signed to the practice squad Thursday and activated Sunday in place of injured Dustin Hopkins. This was only Dicker's second NFL game - he also made a late, go-ahead kick for the Philadelphia Eagles as an injury replacement in Week 5.
The Chargers (5-3) survived a bizarre fumble by Austin Ekeler with 34 seconds remaining. Ekeler's fumble was recovered by Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, who also fumbled while returning the ball. Chargers left guard Matt Fieler recovered Graham's frumble at the Atlanta 43.
Justin Herbert's 22-yard pass to Joshua Palmer set up Dicker's kick as time expired.
The loss prevented the Falcons (4-5), who began the day in first place in the NFC South, from moving above .500 for the first time since 2017.
Dicker's 31-yarder came after an apparent go-ahead 37-yard touchdown reception by Ekeler was called back following a review. Officials on the field ruled Ekeler was not down when tackled by Isaiah Oliver but instead said he rolled over Oliver without touching the ground. The review showed Ekeler's left elbow touched the turf.
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns after missing four games following knee surgery. Rookie Tyler Allgeier set a career high with 99 yards as the Falcons ran for 201 yards.
Patterson ran over Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill on a 3-yard touchdown run that gave Atlanta a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. Patterson had a 1-yard scoring run on the Falcons' opening drive.
With the Chargers leading 14-10, Atlanta was driving for a possible go-ahead touchdown on its first possession of the third quarter when Marcus Mariota completed a pass to rookie Drake London. Linebacker Khalil Mack took the ball from London at the Los Angeles 7 and returned the fumble 43 yards.
Three plays later, Falcons safety Richie Grant intercepted a deflected pass intended for Joshua Palmer.
The Falcons had four players, including Mariota, run for at least 250 yards over the first four games, setting an NFL record. The depth at running back allowed the Falcons to avoid overworking Patterson in his first game off IR.
Allgeier had a 44-yard run on the opening drive for Atlanta's longest run of the season.
INJURIES
Chargers: DT Austin Johnson was carted off with a knee injury at the end of the third quarter. ... LT Trey Pipkins III left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.
Falcons: TE Feleipe Franks was ruled out with a calf injury at the start of the second half. ... RG Chris Lindstrom was accompanied to the locker room with a knee injury in the third quarter. Colby Gossett replaced Lindstrom.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Play at San Francisco next Sunday in the first meeting between the teams since 2018, when the Chargers won 29-27 for their fifth straight win in the series.
Falcons: Face Carolina for the second time in three week when they visit the Panthers on Sunday. Atlanta took a 37-34 overtime home win over Carolina on Oct. 30.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:11
|31:49
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|16
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|336
|315
|Total Plays
|67
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|201
|Rush Attempts
|24
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|245
|114
|Comp. - Att.
|30-43
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|4-51.0
|Return Yards
|47
|10
|Punts - Returns
|3-29
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|114
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|30/43
|245
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
23
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|14
|47
|1
|9
|23
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
2
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|7
|29
|0
|7
|2
|
S. Michel 20 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|1
|3
|0
|3
|13
|
G. Everett 7 TE
8
FPTS
|G. Everett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|10
|8
|106
|0
|25
|18
|
D. Carter 1 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Carter
|6
|5
|53
|0
|23
|10
|
G. Everett 7 TE
8
FPTS
|G. Everett
|8
|5
|36
|0
|16
|8
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|8
|5
|26
|0
|11
|7
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
23
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|9
|7
|24
|1
|13
|23
|
R. Rodgers 82 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Michel 20 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Linsley 63 C
|C. Linsley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 16 K
8
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|37
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|4
|42.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|9.7
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|12/23
|129
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|10
|99
|0
|44
|12
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
17
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|13
|44
|2
|7
|17
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|7
|34
|0
|9
|3
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|5
|24
|0
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
4
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|7
|2
|27
|0
|18
|4
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|12
|
D. London 5 WR
3
FPTS
|D. London
|7
|3
|23
|0
|12
|3
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
3
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|3
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
17
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|17
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Armstrong 25 DB
|C. Armstrong
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|5-6
|0.0
|1
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 53 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
|O. Zaccheaus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. London 5 WR
|D. London
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. McCullough 48 LS
|L. McCullough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
5
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/2
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|51.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Patterson to ATL 34 for 9 yards (S.Joseph).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 34(14:23 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to ATL 41 for 7 yards (A.Johnson).
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(13:38 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to LAC 15 for 44 yards (N.Adderley - A.Samuel).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 15(12:46 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to LAC 9 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 9(12:06 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to M.Pruitt to LAC 3 for 6 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ATL 3(11:23 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 3(11:19 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to LAC 1 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 1(10:43 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:40 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Bandy ran ob at LAC 26 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 26(10:07 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 33 for 7 yards (C.Armstrong; J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 33(9:29 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Bandy (R.Evans).
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAC 33(9:24 - 1st) J.Scott punts 48 yards to ATL 19 - Center-J.Harris - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(9:14 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to ATL 24 for 5 yards (A.Johnson).
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 24(8:38 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to ATL 42 for 18 yards (M.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(7:55 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to ATL 47 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 47(7:11 - 1st) T.Allgeier left tackle to LAC 47 for 6 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 47(6:32 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to LAC 35 for 12 yards (D.James).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(5:54 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to LAC 28 for 7 yards (K.Murray).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 28(5:18 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles right end ran ob at LAC 23 for 5 yards (D.Tuszka).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(4:37 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to LAC 18 for 5 yards (M.Davis; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 18(3:59 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to LAC 18 for no gain (D.Tranquill).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ATL 18(3:19 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to LAC 12 for 6 yards (N.Adderley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 12(2:34 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to LAC 13 for -1 yards (D.Tranquill - C.Covington).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ATL 13(1:51 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - ATL 13(1:46 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to A.Williams to LAC 11 for 2 yards (A.Samuel).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ATL 11(0:56 - 1st) Y.Koo 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:52 - 1st) A.Ekeler left guard to LAC 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans - T.Graham).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28(0:18 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to LAC 33 for 5 yards (R.Grant; R.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 33(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to J.Palmer [T.Graham].
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAC 33(14:55 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 36 yards to ATL 31 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(14:45 - 2nd) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 34 for 3 yards (S.Joseph; K.Murray).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 34(14:06 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ATL 34(14:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 27 for -7 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Punt
4 & 14 - ATL 27(13:23 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 46 yards to LAC 27 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Carter to LAC 36 for 9 yards (N.Kwiatkoski - M.Ford). PENALTY on LAC-J.Taylor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 17(13:13 - 2nd) G.Everett left end to LAC 17 for no gain (R.Evans - D.Malone).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAC 17(12:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAC-S.Michel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAC 12(12:21 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to S.Michel.
|+25 YD
3 & 15 - LAC 12(12:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep middle to J.Palmer to LAC 37 for 25 yards (R.Grant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(11:34 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LAC 39 for 2 yards (R.Grant).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 39(11:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to LAC 41 for 2 yards (C.Armstrong).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 41(10:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at ATL 49 for 10 yards (C.Armstrong - R.Evans).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49(9:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to ATL 36 for 13 yards (C.Armstrong; M.Walker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 36(9:15 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to ATL 39 for -3 yards (I.Oliver). PENALTY on LAC-T.Pipkins - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 36 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 25 - LAC 49(8:47 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to ATL 41 for 10 yards (A.Ebiketie; R.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 41(8:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Bandy to ATL 35 for 6 yards (I.Oliver).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - LAC 35(7:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett pushed ob at ATL 23 for 12 yards (M.Walker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 23(7:14 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 14 for 9 yards (I.Oliver - C.Armstrong).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 14(6:32 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 15 for -1 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 15(5:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Bandy to ATL 11 for 4 yards (I.Oliver).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(5:18 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to ATL 2 for 9 yards (J.Hawkins; I.Oliver).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 2(4:43 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:38 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 29 for 4 yards (M.Davis).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 29(3:58 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 32 for 3 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ATL 32(3:17 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 24 for -8 yards (D.James).
|Punt
4 & 11 - ATL 24(2:40 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 52 yards to LAC 24 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Carter to LAC 37 for 13 yards (T.Allgeier - N.Kwiatkoski).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(2:28 - 2nd) I.Spiller left tackle to LAC 42 for 5 yards (J.Dalton).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 42(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Bandy pushed ob at LAC 46 for 4 yards (R.Grant).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 46(1:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LAC 49 for 3 yards (C.Armstrong).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 49(1:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett (T.Horne).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 49(1:44 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at ATL 46 for 5 yards (L.Carter).
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 46(1:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to D.Carter to ATL 23 for 23 yards (M.Walker).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 23(1:13 - 2nd) S.Michel right guard to ATL 11 for 12 yards (R.Grant; M.Walker).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(0:50 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to ATL 1 for 10 yards (C.Armstrong - J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 1(0:41 - 2nd) S.Norton reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers [J.Hawkins].
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 1(0:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:32 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(0:26 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Hodge (M.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 25(0:22 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - ATL 25(0:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - ATL 20(0:12 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to LAC 31 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-M.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to LAC 3. D.Carter to LAC 21 for 18 yards (K.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 21(14:54 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 21(14:49 - 3rd) I.Spiller right tackle to LAC 24 for 3 yards (M.Walker; A.Ogundeji).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 24(14:09 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler (T.Andersen).
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAC 24(14:03 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 44 yards to ATL 32 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(13:55 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 41 for 9 yards (M.Davis; D.James).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 41(13:28 - 3rd) M.Mariota left guard to ATL 45 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(12:51 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 47 for 2 yards (M.Fox - N.Adderley).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 47(12:10 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.Byrd.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 47(12:04 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to LAC 38 for 15 yards (A.Gilman).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 38(11:26 - 3rd) C.Patterson left end for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on ATL-K.McGary - Tripping - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 38 - No Play. Penalty on ATL-D.Dalman - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 48(11:17 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to K.Hodge to LAC 29 for 19 yards (N.Adderley).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 29(10:50 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to LAC 19 for 10 yards (N.Adderley; D.James).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(10:08 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to LAC 11 for 8 yards (M.Davis - M.Fox).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 11(9:31 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to LAC 6 for 5 yards (K.Mack - M.Davis). FUMBLES (K.Mack) - RECOVERED by LAC-K.Mack at LAC 6. K.Mack pushed ob at 50 for 44 yards (O.Zaccheaus - D.London).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 50(9:15 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Bandy.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 50(9:09 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 48 for 2 yards (D.Malone).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAC 48(8:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle intended for J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by R.Grant at ATL 37. R.Grant to ATL 47 for 10 yards (C.Linsley).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 47(8:27 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to LAC 46 for 7 yards (K.Murray).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 46(7:50 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to LAC 37 for 9 yards (D.James).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(7:20 - 3rd) C.Patterson right guard to LAC 31 for 6 yards (C.Covington; D.Tranquill).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(6:44 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to LAC 28 for 3 yards (B.Callahan).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 28(6:22 - 3rd) C.Patterson left guard to LAC 26 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 26(5:42 - 3rd) C.Huntley right guard to LAC 17 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill - A.Gilman).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 17(5:04 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to LAC 9 for 8 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(4:39 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to LAC 3 for 6 yards (K.Murray - D.James).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 3(3:51 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 3(3:48 - 3rd) C.Patterson left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN. ATL-M.Hennessy was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(3:44 - 3rd) I.Spiller right tackle to LAC 32 for 7 yards (R.Evans - R.Grant).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 32(3:05 - 3rd) I.Spiller right guard to LAC 37 for 5 yards (A.Anderson - J.Dalton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 37(2:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to M.Bandy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 37(2:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to D.Carter.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 37(2:20 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 40 for 3 yards (R.Grant).
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAC 40(1:42 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 40 yards to ATL 20 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(1:34 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 24 for 4 yards (K.Mack).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 24(0:52 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 30 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill; D.James). LAC-A.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(0:25 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 38 for 8 yards (K.Murray).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 38(15:00 - 4th) M.Mariota left end pushed ob at ATL 42 for 4 yards (A.Gilman).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(14:22 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to LAC 34 for 24 yards (N.Adderley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(13:31 - 4th) C.Huntley right guard to LAC 30 for 4 yards (M.Fox).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 30(12:53 - 4th) C.Patterson left end pushed ob at LAC 32 for -2 yards (K.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 32(12:23 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts.
|No Good
4 & 8 - ATL 32(12:17 - 4th) Y.Koo 50 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40(12:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to ATL 38 for 22 yards (T.Graham; R.Grant). PENALTY on LAC-T.Pipkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 41. Penalty on LAC-C.Linsley - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 19 - LAC 31(11:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Bandy to LAC 42 for 11 yards (R.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 42(11:06 - 4th) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 48 for 6 yards (R.Grant; G.Jarrett).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48(10:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to ATL 44 for 8 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(10:11 - 4th) I.Spiller right tackle to ATL 41 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 41(9:39 - 4th) I.Spiller left guard to ATL 37 for 4 yards (L.Carter).
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 37(9:04 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ATL 38 for -1 yards (I.Oliver).
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - LAC 38(8:49 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to ATL 32 for 6 yards (I.Oliver).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(8:09 - 4th) I.Spiller left tackle to ATL 30 for 2 yards (T.Graham).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 30(7:36 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Palmer to ATL 9 for 21 yards (R.Grant).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 9(6:54 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 6 for 3 yards (M.Walker; L.Carter).
|-7 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 6(6:19 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ATL 13 for -7 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LAC 13(5:37 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - LAC 13(5:31 - 4th) C.Dicker 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(5:27 - 4th) T.Allgeier left guard to ATL 27 for 2 yards (D.James; C.Covington).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 27(4:47 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 27(4:38 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.London [M.Fox].
|Punt
4 & 8 - ATL 27(4:33 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 57 yards to LAC 16 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Carter pushed ob at LAC 32 for 16 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; L.McCullough).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(4:19 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to LAC 37 for 5 yards (A.Ebiketie; R.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 37(3:42 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to LAC 37 for no gain (R.Evans; J.Dalton).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 37(2:59 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to LAC 43 for 6 yards (R.Evans). LAC-T.Pipkins was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 43(2:38 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Palmer to ATL 39 for 18 yards (R.Grant) [L.Carter]. PENALTY on LAC-M.Feiler - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 43 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - LAC 38(2:26 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LAC 48 for 10 yards (I.Oliver; C.Armstrong).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 48(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to ATL 44 for 8 yards (C.Armstrong).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44(1:39 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 44(1:35 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to ATL 28 for 16 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(0:58 - 4th) A.Ekeler right tackle to ATL 25 for 3 yards (R.Grant; M.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 25(0:52 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles right end to ATL 22 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 22(0:46 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 20 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett - R.Evans). FUMBLES (R.Evans) - RECOVERED by ATL-T.Graham at ATL 17. T.Graham to ATL 36 for 19 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by LAC-M.Feiler at ATL 43. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(0:34 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Palmer to ATL 21 for 22 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(0:22 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to ATL 19 for 2 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Field Goal
2 & 8 - LAC 19(0:03 - 4th) C.Dicker 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
-
SEA
ARI
10
7
2nd 3:55 FOX
-
LAR
TB
7
3
2nd 12:05 CBS
-
TEN
KC
0
045.5 O/U
-13.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
NO
0
047 O/U
+1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
PHI
HOU
29
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
NYJ
17
20
Final CBS
-
CAR
CIN
21
42
Final FOX
-
GB
DET
9
15
Final FOX
-
IND
NE
3
26
Final CBS
-
LAC
ATL
20
17
Final FOX
-
LV
JAC
20
27
Final CBS
-
MIA
CHI
35
32
Final CBS
-
MIN
WAS
20
17
Final FOX