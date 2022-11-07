|
|BAL
|NO
Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday night.
Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans (3-6) with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves while helping Baltimore (6-3) win its third straight and remain atop the AFC North, one game ahead of Cincinnati.
The Saints entered the game with a chance to pull into a three-way tie atop the anemic NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Instead, they were outclassed by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards.
The Ravens converted nine of 15 third downs and had 319 total yards. The Saints were 3 of 11 on third down and finished with 243 yards. Baltimore possessed the ball for 37:47.
Andy Dalton passed for 210 yards and New Orleans' lone touchdown to tight end Juwan Johnson, which came in when the game was virtually out of reach in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara was limited to 62 yards from scrimmage, his lowest output in five games.
Dalton was sacked four times and his interception came on a pass tipped by Brent Urban. The play set up Drake's second TD.
Baltimore's defense was stifling on New Orleans' first four possessions, limiting the Saints to 13 combined plays.
Consequently, the stamina of New Orleans' defense was tested as the unit contended with the elusive Jackson for 19:31 of the first half. Baltimore's star QB didn't let that time go to waste.
While rolling right, he found tight end Isaiah Likely running a flag pattern for a 24-yard score to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Jackson orchestrated a 12-play, 81-yard drive during which he ran for gains of 7, 16 and 12 yards. Drake capped it off by running into the end zone virtually untouched from a yard out for a 14-0 lead.
Wil Lutz got the Saints on the board with a field goal as time expired in the half - but not before Dalton overthrew open receiver Maquez Callaway in the end zone.
Jackson finished 12 of 22 passing for 133 yards without an interception.
REMEMBERING MILLS
The Saints held a halftime ceremony to honor the late linebacker Sam Mills, who was inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.
Appearing on the field in gold jackets were Saints Hall of Famers Rickey Jackson, Willie Roaf and Morten Andersen, along with linebacker Pat Swilling, who was part of the famed ''Dome Patrol'' linebacker corps that also included Jackson, Mills, and Vaughan Johnson.
Their coach, Jim Mora, also appeared while a video montage of Mills' Saints highlights were played on the Superdome video boards.
INJURIES
Ravens: Right tackle Morgan Moses received attention on the field during the third quarter.
Saints: Center Erik McCoy had to be helped off the field with a calf injury late in the second quarter. Pete Werner was carted to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Defensive end Marcus Davenport left in the second half with a calf injury.
UP NEXT
Ravens: After a bye, host Carolina on Nov. 20.
Saints: Visit Pittsburgh on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:47
|22:13
|1st Downs
|23
|13
|Rushing
|14
|2
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|319
|243
|Total Plays
|65
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|48
|Rush Attempts
|40
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|131
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|14
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-9
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|131
|PASS YDS
|195
|188
|RUSH YDS
|48
|319
|TOTAL YDS
|243
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
L. Jackson 8 QB
19
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|12/22
|133
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
K. Drake 17 RB
24
FPTS
|K. Drake
|24
|93
|2
|18
|24
L. Jackson 8 QB
19
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|11
|82
|0
|17
|19
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|4
|11
|0
|9
|2
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
I. Likely 80 TE
9
FPTS
|I. Likely
|5
|1
|24
|1
|24
|9
J. Proche 3 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|4
J. Oliver 84 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
D. Jackson 15 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
K. Drake 17 RB
24
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|24
D. Robinson 10 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
M. Davis 28 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|2-1
|2.5
|1
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 DT
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Victor 81 WR
|B. Victor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hill 43 RB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Tucker 9 K
9
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|4
|48.3
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Kamara 41 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|9
|30
|0
|10
|9
D. Washington 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|3
|7
|0
|5
|1
T. Hill 7 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
A. Dalton 14 QB
12
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|2
|5
|0
|3
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Olave 12 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Olave
|9
|6
|71
|0
|16
|13
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
12
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|42
|1
|41
|12
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|3
|32
|0
|19
|9
T. Smith 10 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Smith
|4
|3
|29
|0
|13
|5
M. Callaway 1 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|5
|3
|24
|0
|12
|5
K. White 17 WR
2
FPTS
|K. White
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
A. Trautman 82 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
D. Washington 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
T. Hill 7 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Smith 10 WR
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
D. Sorensen 25 DB
|D. Sorensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
W. Lutz 3 K
7
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|46.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Shaheed 89 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|16.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Shaheed 89 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 40 for 15 yards (M.Harrison). Pass 15 - YAC 0
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 40(14:24 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 40 for no gain (M.Peters).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NO 40(13:45 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 44 for 4 yards (J.Madubuike - M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 44(13:13 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 44(13:07 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to BAL 11 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(13:01 - 1st) K.Drake left end to BAL 13 for 2 yards (T.Mathieu).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BAL 13(12:17 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 13 for 0 yards (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 18(11:43 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 18(11:37 - 1st) K.Drake right guard to BAL 17 for -1 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAL 17(10:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAL 17(10:49 - 1st) J.Stout punts 67 yards to NO 16 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-J.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 16(10:36 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep middle intended for J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by K.Hamilton at NO 36. K.Hamilton ran ob at NO 13 for 23 yards (R.Ramczyk). PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at NO 16 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(10:23 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Washington to NO 29 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton). Pass 1 - YAC 6
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 29(9:47 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 31 for 2 yards (B.Washington - R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 31(9:11 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 31 for no gain (R.Smith; M.Humphrey).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 31(8:32 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to BAL 24 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(8:25 - 1st) J.Hill left tackle to BAL 28 for 4 yards (K.Elliss; D.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 28(7:48 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 33 for 5 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 4 - YAC 1
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 33(7:15 - 1st) P.Ricard right guard to BAL 35 for 2 yards (P.Turner).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(6:35 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Jackson to NO 49 for 16 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 16 - YAC 0
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 49(5:52 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to NO 45 for 4 yards (P.Werner; T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 45(5:12 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at NO 47 for -2 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 47(4:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Proche to NO 37 for 10 yards (A.Taylor; M.Maye). Pass 5 - YAC 5
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:44 - 1st) J.Hill left end to NO 40 for -3 yards (D.Davis).
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 40(2:59 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson to NO 28 for 12 yards (C.Jordan; M.Maye). Pass 12 - YAC 0
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 28(2:09 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to NO 24 for 4 yards (A.Taylor).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(1:30 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right to I.Likely for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 22 - YAC 2
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 58 yards from BAL 35 to NO 7. R.Shaheed to NO 20 for 13 yards (J.Hill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 20(1:20 - 1st) 7-T.Hill in at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to NO 23 for 3 yards (R.Smith; P.Queen). PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NO 10(1:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Hill (C.Campbell).
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - NO 10(0:55 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 22 for 12 yards (M.Humphrey) [C.Campbell]. Pass 7 - YAC 5
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NO 22(0:08 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at NO 14 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|Punt
4 & 16 - NO 14(15:00 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 53 yards to BAL 33 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-K.White.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(14:45 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 37 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 37(14:08 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 39 for 2 yards (C.Jordan; M.Roach).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 39(13:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake pushed ob at BAL 44 for 5 yards (M.Maye). Pass -6 - YAC 11
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(12:55 - 2nd) K.Drake right end to BAL 45 for 1 yard (M.Maye).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAL 45(12:12 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to D.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 45(12:06 - 2nd) L.Jackson to BAL 35 for -10 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at BAL 31. L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Jackson (A.Taylor).
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAL 45(11:53 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 33 yards to NO 22 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(11:46 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 30 for 8 yards (M.Harrison). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|Penalty
2 & 2 - NO 30(11:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NO 25(10:53 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill in at quarterback. (Shotgun) D.Washington right tackle to NO 24 for -1 yards (O.Oweh).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NO 24(10:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-J.Houston - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 24 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NO 29(9:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson pushed ob at NO 30 for 1 yard (C.Clark). Pass 0 - YAC 1
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 30(9:14 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 51 yards to BAL 19 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 19(9:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to I.Likely.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 19(9:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to D.Jackson ran ob at BAL 42 for 23 yards. PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 19 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - BAL 14(8:32 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at BAL 21 for 7 yards (P.Adebo). Pass -4 - YAC 11
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 21(7:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Oliver pushed ob at BAL 40 for 19 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 1 - YAC 18
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(7:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 47 for 7 yards (M.Maye).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 47(6:29 - 2nd) J.Hill right guard to BAL 48 for 1 yard (P.Turner).
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(5:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at NO 36 for 16 yards (P.Werner).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(5:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Proche to NO 24 for 12 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 9 - YAC 3
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 24(4:26 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Robinson. NO-A.Taylor was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 24(4:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson left tackle to NO 12 for 12 yards (M.Roach).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 12(3:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to NO 12 for no gain (C.Harris).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 12(2:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at NO 1 for 11 yards (M.Maye). Pass 1 - YAC 10
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 1(2:05 - 2nd) K.Drake right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(2:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave (J.Madubuike).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NO 25(1:56 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 34 for 9 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NO 34(1:36 - 2nd) A.Dalton right guard to NO 36 for 2 yards (P.Queen). NO-E.McCoy was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(1:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Smith to NO 49 for 13 yards (M.Humphrey). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(0:59 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to BAL 44 for 7 yards (B.Stephens). Pass 7 - YAC 0
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NO 44(0:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Callaway to BAL 32 for 12 yards (B.Stephens). Pass 9 - YAC 3
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(0:33 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to BAL 31 for 1 yard (R.Smith). Pass -2 - YAC 3
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - NO 31(0:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave ran ob at BAL 15 for 16 yards. Pass 16 - YAC 0
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 15(0:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Callaway.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 15(0:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Olave (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NO 15(0:11 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NO 15(0:05 - 2nd) W.Lutz 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 33 for 8 yards (M.Maye).
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 33(14:25 - 3rd) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 45 for 12 yards (M.Maye).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 45(13:41 - 3rd) K.Drake right end to 50 for 5 yards (M.Maye; P.Werner). PENALTY on BAL-R.Stanley - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 45 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - BAL 35(13:13 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 43 for 8 yards (P.Werner; A.Taylor). PENALTY on NO-M.Roach - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 43. Pass 4 - YAC 4
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 42(12:34 - 3rd) J.Hill right guard to NO 33 for 9 yards (P.Adebo).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 33(11:54 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end ran ob at NO 27 for 6 yards (T.Kpassagnon). INJURY UPDATE: NO 78-E.McCoy - calf - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(11:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard to NO 23 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 2 - YAC 2
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 23(10:30 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at NO 18 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 18(9:56 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to NO 16 for 2 yards (D.Davis). BAL-M.Moses was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 16(9:22 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to J.Oliver.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 16(9:14 - 3rd) K.Drake left guard to NO 14 for 2 yards (M.Davenport - D.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 14(8:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAL 14(8:29 - 3rd) J.Tucker 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:25 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 32 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton). Pass 7 - YAC 0
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NO 32(7:50 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 42 for 10 yards (P.Queen).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 42(7:12 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill in at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short left to C.Olave to BAL 45 for 13 yards (M.Humphrey). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(6:26 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle to BAL 39 for 6 yards (O.Oweh; B.Washington).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 39(5:43 - 3rd) 14-A.Dalton returns at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Dalton sacked at BAL 41 for -2 yards (J.Houston). Baltimore challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - NO 41(5:11 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to BAL 32 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey). Pass 6 - YAC 3
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(4:37 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to BAL 26 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - NO 26(4:01 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to K.White to BAL 16 for 10 yards (P.Queen). Pass 4 - YAC 6
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 16(3:28 - 3rd) A.Dalton scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 13 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NO 13(2:48 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill in at quarterback. (Shotgun) D.Washington right guard to BAL 10 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NO 10(2:08 - 3rd) A.Dalton sacked at BAL 19 for -9 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NO 19(1:30 - 3rd) W.Lutz 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:25 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked ob at BAL 25 for 0 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:44 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 25 for 0 yards (K.Elliss).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAL 25(14:54 - 4th) J.Stout punts 52 yards to NO 23 - Center-N.Moore. R.Shaheed to NO 31 for 8 yards (K.Hamilton). INJURY UPDATE: NO 20-P.Werner - ankle - QUESTIONABLE; NO 92-M.Davenport - calf - QUESTIONABLE; BAL 15-D.Jackson - hamstring - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(14:42 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to NO 34 for 3 yards (T.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 34(14:09 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (P.Queen).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NO 34(14:04 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at NO 25 for -9 yards (sack split by J.Houston and C.Campbell).
|Punt
4 & 16 - NO 25(13:18 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 38 yards to BAL 37 - Center-Z.Wood - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(13:10 - 4th) K.Drake left end to NO 45 for 18 yards (M.Maye).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(12:29 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to NO 37 for 8 yards (C.Jordan).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 37(11:53 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to NO 36 for 1 yard (K.Elliss - T.Mathieu).
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 36(11:07 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to NO 19 for 17 yards (C.Granderson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19(10:25 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to NO 14 for 5 yards (Z.Baun).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BAL 14(9:36 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 14 - No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 19(9:36 - 4th) K.Drake left end to NO 23 for -4 yards (P.Turner).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BAL 23(8:40 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to I.Likely.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BAL 23(8:36 - 4th) J.Tucker 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:31 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for T.Smith INTERCEPTED by J.Houston (B.Urban) at NO 22. J.Houston to NO 17 for 5 yards (T.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(8:24 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to NO 8 for 9 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 8(7:47 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to NO 3 for 5 yards (K.Street).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 3(7:02 - 4th) K.Drake right guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to NO -3. R.Shaheed to NO 17 for 20 yards (B.Victor).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 17(6:52 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 17 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - NO 12(6:52 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to NO 8 for -4 yards (C.Campbell).
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - NO 8(6:23 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 13 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton). Pass 5 - YAC 0
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - NO 13(5:56 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 24 for 11 yards (G.Stone; R.Smith). Pass -2 - YAC 13
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - NO 24(5:30 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Smith to NO 31 for 7 yards (K.Hamilton). Pass 5 - YAC 2
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 31(5:04 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NO 31(4:58 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Smith to NO 40 for 9 yards (Da.Williams; M.Peters). Pass 8 - YAC 1
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - NO 40(4:35 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara pushed ob at BAL 41 for 19 yards (M.Peters) [T.Bowser]. Pass 3 - YAC 16
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 41(4:27 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Callaway.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - NO 41(4:22 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 11 - YAC 30
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 52 yards from NO 35 to BAL 13. J.Hill pushed ob at BAL 22 for 9 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 22(4:10 - 4th) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 28 for 6 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 28(3:29 - 4th) L.Jackson left guard to BAL 35 for 7 yards (C.Granderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 35(3:23 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to BAL 35 for no gain (T.Kpassagnon).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 35(3:19 - 4th) K.Drake right end to BAL 44 for 9 yards (Z.Baun; M.Maye).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 44(3:14 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 46 for 2 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 46(2:31 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to NO 49 for 5 yards (K.Elliss).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 49(2:00 - 4th) K.Drake right end to NO 45 for 4 yards (K.Elliss).
|-7 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 45(1:15 - 4th) K.Drake left end to BAL 48 for -7 yards (C.Granderson).
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 48(0:29 - 4th) J.Stout punts 41 yards to NO 11 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by R.Shaheed.