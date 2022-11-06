|
|
|IND
|NE
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday.
The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week.
Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0 of 14 on third down.
Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown to finish the scoring.
Jones was 20 of 30 for 147 yards.
The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight and have yet to earn a win since benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year player Sam Ehlinger.
Under pressure throughout the game, Ehlinger finished 15 of 29 for 103 yards and the late interception that was returned for a touchdown. It was the fourth time this season the Colts have allowed five or more sacks.
The Colts had trouble sustaining drives without running back Jonathan Taylor, who was out with the ankle injury he suffered in last week's loss to Washington.
Zack Moss was acquired in a trade with Buffalo last week to provide some help, but he was inactive after just a few days of practice. Deon Jackson, who began the season as the team's third string running back, made just his second career start and managed only 23 yards on 11 carries.
New England wasn't great offensively, but took advantage of some decent early field position to move the ball enough to set up Folk for two first-half field goals.
The special teams also did their part with Jonathan Jones blocking Matt Haack's punt on Indy's fifth drive and recovering on the Colts 2.
Jones tossed a 3-yard TD to Rhamondre Stevenson two plays later to put New England in front 13-0.
New England's defense did the rest.
Indianapolis entered Sunday short-handed after trudging through another week of adjustments offensively following the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. It didn't seem to help Ehlinger, who lost in his starting debut last week.
Ehlinger didn't complete a pass until midway through the second quarter and he was sacked five times in the first half.
Judon beat right guard Matt Pryor for two of them, prompting the Colts to replace Pryor with Will Fries on their third drive.
It did little to jumpstart things, with Indy gaining just 64 yards on 30 plays in the half. The Colts had a chance to put points on the board just before halftime, but Chase McLaughlin's 39-yard field-goal try missed wide left.
INJURIES
Colts: Jackson left in the third quarter with a leg injury but was able to return. ... TE Jelani Woods left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.
UP NEXT
Colts: at Raiders next Sunday.
Patriots: host New York Jets on Nov. 20.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:54
|31:06
|1st Downs
|8
|11
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|121
|203
|Total Plays
|60
|62
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|70
|Rush Attempts
|22
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|43
|133
|Comp. - Att.
|15-29
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|1.1
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-38.7
|7-38.7
|Return Yards
|76
|83
|Punts - Returns
|4-30
|3-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|133
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|121
|TOTAL YDS
|203
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|15/29
|103
|0
|1
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|5
|39
|0
|19
|5
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|11
|23
|0
|5
|5
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|3
|13
|0
|5
|6
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
3
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
K. Granson 83 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Granson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|6
|3
|22
|0
|10
|5
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
3
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|5
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|5
|4
|15
|0
|9
|6
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|5
|
J. Woods 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Woods
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Granson 83 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Granson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Leonard 53 OLB
|S. Leonard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Rhodes 46 LS
|L. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 SS
|N. Cross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
|D. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
3
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/2
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|8
|43.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|23.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|4
|7.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Jones
|20/30
|147
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
16
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|15
|60
|0
|16
|16
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|10
|9
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|
M. Jones 10 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Henry 85 TE
9
FPTS
|H. Henry
|4
|4
|50
|0
|30
|9
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|5
|42
|0
|17
|7
|
J. Smith 81 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Smith
|4
|3
|21
|0
|24
|5
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|4
|3
|11
|0
|10
|4
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
16
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|7
|3
|10
|1
|5
|16
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|4-2
|3.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 41 DB
|B. Schooler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
|P. Strong Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 97 DE
|D. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Slater 18 WR
|M. Slater
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
14
FPTS
|N. Folk
|4/4
|49
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|7
|38.7
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|3
|11.3
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 23 for -2 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NE 23(14:31 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.Stevenson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NE 23(14:27 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to K.Bourne.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NE 23(14:24 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 58 yards to IND 19 - Center-J.Cardona. K.Coutee to IND 31 for 12 yards (J.Bentley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 31(14:11 - 1st) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 28 for -3 yards (M.Judon).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - IND 28(13:31 - 1st) P.Lindsay left end to IND 30 for 2 yards (J.Mills).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - IND 30(12:50 - 1st) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 22 for -8 yards (M.Judon). PENALTY on NE-D.Ekuale - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at IND 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 45(12:25 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep right to J.Woods.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 45(12:19 - 1st) D.Jackson right guard to 50 for 5 yards (L.Guy - J.Bentley).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 50(11:37 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce (J.Mills).
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 50(11:32 - 1st) M.Haack punts 41 yards to NE 9 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 9(11:24 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 4 for -5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NE 4(10:48 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 9 for 5 yards (K.Paye). Penalty on NE-C.Strange - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 9(10:17 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 6 for -3 yards (sack split by D.Buckner and Y.Ngakoue).
|Punt
4 & 13 - NE 6(9:43 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 36 yards to NE 42 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(9:34 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to NE 42 for no gain (J.Bentley - J.Peppers).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42(9:02 - 1st) S.Ehlinger left guard to NE 40 for 2 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 40(8:20 - 1st) S.Ehlinger sacked at NE 48 for -8 yards (M.Judon).
|Punt
4 & 16 - IND 48(7:39 - 1st) M.Haack punts 29 yards to NE 19 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 19(7:32 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to NE 20 for 1 yard (S.Leonard).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NE 20(6:55 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Taylor to NE 28 for 8 yards (S.Leonard).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 28(6:14 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Meyers. J.Meyers up the middle to NE 30 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(5:36 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to NE 31 for 1 yard (K.Paye).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NE 31(4:58 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 25 for -6 yards (K.Paye).
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - NE 25(4:13 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to NE 35 for 10 yards (B.Facyson).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 35(3:31 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 47 yards to IND 18 - Center-J.Cardona. K.Coutee pushed ob at IND 24 for 6 yards (B.Schooler - D.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(3:21 - 1st) D.Jackson right guard to IND 27 for 3 yards (A.Phillips; J.Bentley).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IND 27(2:47 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 29 for 2 yards (J.Tavai - M.Bryant).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 29(2:07 - 1st) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 24 for -5 yards (J.Bentley).
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 24(1:25 - 1st) M.Haack punts 49 yards to NE 27 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(1:16 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to IND 49 for 24 yards (S.Leonard).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(0:37 - 1st) R.Stevenson right end to IND 38 for 11 yards (R.Thomas).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(15:00 - 2nd) K.Bourne right end to IND 37 for 1 yard (R.McLeod).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NE 37(14:16 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to IND 31 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 31(13:40 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to R.Stevenson.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NE 31(13:35 - 2nd) N.Folk 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:30 - 2nd) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (D.Godchaux).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(12:50 - 2nd) D.Jackson left tackle to IND 28 for 1 yard (J.Peppers - R.McMillan).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 28(12:09 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep left to M.Pittman.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 28(12:03 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 38 yards to NE 34 - Center-L.Rhodes. Ma.Jones to IND 43 for 23 yards (D.Flowers; N.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(11:50 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry to IND 40 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NE 40(11:25 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry to IND 34 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 34(10:54 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to IND 32 for 2 yards (K.Paye).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 32(10:29 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to IND 29 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin). PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 32 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - NE 42(10:04 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to IND 26 for 16 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NE 26(9:36 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to IND 24 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NE 24(9:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to R.Stevenson [D.Buckner].
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NE 24(8:55 - 2nd) N.Folk 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:50 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short left to D.Jackson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(8:45 - 2nd) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (J.Bentley - A.Jennings).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 27(8:03 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at IND 39 for 12 yards (K.Dugger). PENALTY on IND-B.Smith - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at IND 27 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - IND 17(7:41 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to J.Wilkins to IND 26 for 9 yards (M.Bryant - K.Dugger).
4 & 9 - IND 26(7:05 - 2nd) M.Haack punt is BLOCKED by Jo.Jones - Center-L.Rhodes - RECOVERED by NE-B.Schooler at IND 8. B.Schooler to IND 2 for 6 yards (M.Haack).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NE 2(6:58 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 3 for -1 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NE 3(6:18 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to IND -1. I.Rodgers to IND 23 for 24 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(6:05 - 2nd) J.Wilkins right tackle to IND 27 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - IND 27(5:29 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 38 for 11 yards (D.McCourty; A.Phillips).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(4:50 - 2nd) D.Jackson left tackle to IND 39 for 1 yard (D.Wise - L.Guy).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 39(4:10 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (J.Mills).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 39(4:05 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 31 for -8 yards (J.Uche).
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 31(3:26 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 45 yards to NE 24 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 24(3:18 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 26 for 2 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NE 26(2:45 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end to NE 36 for 10 yards (R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(2:09 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 38 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NE 38(2:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to T.Thornton.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NE 38(1:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-K.Paye - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NE 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 43(1:57 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at NE 38 for -5 yards (sack split by D.Buckner and Z.Franklin). Penalty on NE-T.Brown - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NE 38(1:45 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to IND 22 - Center-J.Cardona. K.Coutee to IND 30 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(1:34 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger scrambles up the middle to IND 35 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - IND 35(1:10 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger scrambles right end pushed ob at IND 44 for 9 yards (M.Bryant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 44(1:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-D.Ekuale - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at IND 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - IND 49(1:01 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short right [M.Judon]. thrown away from outside the pocket
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - IND 49(0:53 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to D.Jackson to NE 46 for 5 yards (A.Phillips).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(0:44 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short right to A.Pierce pushed ob at NE 23 for 23 yards (D.McCourty).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(0:36 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to P.Campbell pushed ob at NE 19 for 4 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 19(0:30 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to P.Campbell to NE 23 for -4 yards (K.Dugger). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short left to P.Campbell.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 19(0:27 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger sacked ob at NE 21 for -2 yards (J.Uche).
|No Good
4 & 8 - IND 21(0:21 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Jackson left tackle to IND 27 for 2 yards (J.Tavai - D.Wise).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 27(14:20 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep right to P.Campbell [J.Tavai].
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 27(14:15 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 26 for -1 yards (J.Uche).
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 26(13:34 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to NE 34 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-D.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(13:24 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to NE 31 for -3 yards (G.Stewart).
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - NE 31(12:46 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 39 for 8 yards (B.Okereke). FUMBLES (B.Okereke) - RECOVERED by IND-B.Okereke at NE 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:40 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to M.Pittman to NE 33 for 7 yards (A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - IND 33(12:05 - 3rd) D.Jackson up the middle to NE 28 for 5 yards (D.Godchaux; L.Guy).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(11:25 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short right to D.Jackson pushed ob at NE 20 for 8 yards (K.Dugger). IND-D.Jackson was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IND 20(10:55 - 3rd) J.Wilkins right guard to NE 16 for 4 yards (A.Phillips; M.Judon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16(10:10 - 3rd) P.Campbell left tackle to NE 15 for 1 yard (J.Bentley).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - IND 15(9:32 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short right to J.Wilkins to NE 13 for 2 yards (A.Phillips - M.Judon).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 13(8:47 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger sacked at NE 22 for -9 yards (M.Judon). NE 9-Judon 3rd sack of game - ties career high.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - IND 22(8:04 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to NE 1. Ma.Jones to NE 33 for 32 yards (R.McLeod; J.Blackmon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33(7:53 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to T.Thornton pushed ob at NE 38 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NE 38(7:16 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 44 for 6 yards (R.Thomas).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(6:39 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to NE 46 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin). NE-J.Smith was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NE 46(6:00 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to IND 48 for 6 yards (R.Thomas).
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - NE 48(5:24 - 3rd) M.Jones pass deep right to J.Meyers to IND 31 for 17 yards (R.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(4:55 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left guard to IND 25 for 6 yards (D.Buckner; K.Moore).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NE 25(4:33 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to T.Thornton.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 25(4:28 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to R.Stevenson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NE 25(4:22 - 3rd) N.Folk 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to IND 2. I.Rodgers to IND 24 for 22 yards (P.Strong).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(4:11 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short right to J.Woods ran ob at IND 26 for 2 yards (D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - IND 26(3:39 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 31 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 31(2:59 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep left to J.Woods (D.McCourty). IND-J.Woods was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 31(2:54 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 54 yards to NE 15 - Center-L.Rhodes. Ma.Jones to NE 22 for 7 yards (L.Rhodes).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 22(2:43 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to J.Smith.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NE 22(2:39 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to NE 25 for 3 yards (S.Leonard).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NE 25(2:00 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 25(1:51 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 39 yards to IND 36 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(1:45 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 5 yards (Jo.Jones) [J.Bentley].
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 41(1:03 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger scrambles right end pushed ob at IND 45 for 4 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 45(0:24 - 3rd) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. K.Granson up the middle to IND 45 for no gain (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - IND 45(15:00 - 4th) D.Jackson right end to IND 45 for no gain (M.Judon).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 45(14:55 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to T.Thornton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 45(14:52 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to K.Bourne to IND 44 for 1 yard (K.Paye).
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - NE 44(14:17 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep middle to H.Henry to IND 14 for 30 yards (R.McLeod - J.Blackmon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(13:44 - 4th) R.Stevenson left tackle to IND 12 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NE 12(13:10 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to IND 7 for 5 yards (D.Buckner). IND-D.Buckner was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NE 7(12:30 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to IND 2 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore; K.Moore).
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - NE 2(12:07 - 4th) R.Stevenson left guard to IND 5 for -3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 5(11:34 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to IND 5 for no gain (K.Paye).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NE 5(10:57 - 4th) M.Jones sacked at IND 5 for 0 yards (J.Blackmon).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - NE 5(10:13 - 4th) PENALTY on NE-J.Cardona - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 5 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NE 10(10:13 - 4th) N.Folk 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:10 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short left to J.Wilkins (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 25(10:05 - 4th) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 10 for -15 yards (sack split by J.Tavai and D.Wise).
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - IND 10(9:18 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 20 for 10 yards (J.Uche - M.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 15 - IND 20(8:41 - 4th) M.Haack punts 52 yards to NE 28 - Center-L.Rhodes. Ma.Jones to NE 32 for 4 yards (E.Speed).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(8:30 - 4th) J.Taylor left tackle to NE 30 for -2 yards (G.Stewart).
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NE 30(7:58 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to NE 35 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - NE 35(7:24 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry to NE 46 for 11 yards (S.Leonard; R.McLeod).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 46(6:51 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 46 for no gain (I.Rodgers). FUMBLES (I.Rodgers) - touched at NE 48 - recovered by NE-J.Taylor at NE 46.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 46(6:07 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to NE 41 for -5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - NE 41(5:26 - 4th) R.Stevenson left end to NE 49 for 8 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 49(5:19 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to IND 7 - Center-J.Cardona. K.Coutee to IND 11 for 4 yards (B.Schooler - M.Slater).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 11(5:09 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short right to J.Wilkins pushed ob at IND 15 for 4 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 15(4:47 - 4th) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 6 for -9 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IND 6(4:07 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short left intended for K.Granson INTERCEPTED by Jo.Jones at IND 17. Jo.Jones for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:58 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short left to J.Wilkins to IND 25 for no gain (J.Bentley; J.Uche).
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(3:33 - 4th) S.Ehlinger scrambles left tackle ran ob at IND 44 for 19 yards (D.McCourty).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(3:24 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Alie-Cox to NE 48 for 8 yards (Ma.Jones; J.Peppers).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IND 48(2:55 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay (A.Jennings).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IND 48(2:49 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - IND 48(2:46 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep right to P.Campbell (M.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(2:40 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 49 for 3 yards (B.Okereke - G.Stewart).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 49(2:00 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 49 for no gain (K.Paye).
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - NE 49(1:18 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 47 for 2 yards (S.Gilmore - K.Paye).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 47(0:36 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 7 yards to IND 40 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
-
SEA
ARI
10
7
2nd 4:40 FOX
-
LAR
TB
7
3
2nd 12:50 CBS
-
TEN
KC
0
045.5 O/U
-13.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
NO
0
047 O/U
+1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
PHI
HOU
29
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
NYJ
17
20
Final CBS
-
CAR
CIN
21
42
Final FOX
-
GB
DET
9
15
Final FOX
-
IND
NE
3
26
Final CBS
-
LAC
ATL
20
17
Final FOX
-
LV
JAC
20
27
Final CBS
-
MIA
CHI
35
32
Final CBS
-
MIN
WAS
20
17
Final FOX