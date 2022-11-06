|
|
|MIA
|CHI
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday.
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.
His performance ensured the Bears (3-6) had a chance late. They got the ball on their 28 after Miami punted with just under three minutes remaining. But on fourth-and-10 at the 42, Fields threw an incomplete pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, sealing Chicago's fifth loss in six games.
Tagovailoa, the NFL's top-rated passer, had all the time he needed to throw after the Bears traded pass rusher Robert Quinn and star linebacker Roquan Smith in the past two weeks.
He completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards and posted a 135.7 rating.
Hill, the NFL's leading receiver, caught seven passes, including a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Jaylen Waddle, fourth in the league in yards receiving coming in, added 85 yards and a touchdown.
Jeff Wilson Jr. had a TD catch in his first game since a trade-deadline deal from San Francisco.
Chicago, tops in the NFL in rushing, had 252 yards on the ground with Fields leading the way. The Bears joined the 1976 Steelers as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to run for at least 225 yards in four straight games.
Fields completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards, with two touchdowns to Cole Kmet and one to Darnell Mooney.
The Dolphins needed just four plays to go 75 yards on the opening drive of the second half, with Tagovailoa finding Waddle in the end zone for an 18-yard TD that extended their lead to 28-17.
Fields then scrambled 61 yards to the end zone, the longest run of his career. Trevon Wesco caught the 2-point conversion, pulling Chicago within three.
But the Dolphins answered, with Tagovailoa hitting Wilson for a 10-yard score that bumped the lead to 35-25.
Fields made it a three-point game early in the fourth with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kmet. The Dolphins - aided Eddie Jackson's pass interference on a deep ball to Waddle - drove to the Chicago 14, only to come away empty-handed when Tagovailoa underthrew Durham Smythe on a short pass.
INJURIES
Bears: CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) was hurt in the first quarter trying to guard Hill on a throw to the end zone that resulted in a pass-interference penalty that set up a touchdown.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Host Cleveland next Sunday.
Bears: Host Detroit next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:14
|34:46
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|379
|368
|Total Plays
|53
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|252
|Rush Attempts
|23
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|302
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-38
|4-92
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|3-27.7
|Return Yards
|26
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|1-30
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-6 -67%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|21/30
|302
|3
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson RB
16
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|9
|51
|0
|28
|16
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|9
|26
|1
|14
|8
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|5
|0
|0
|4
|30
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
27
FPTS
|T. Hill
|8
|7
|143
|1
|39
|27
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
19
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|7
|5
|85
|1
|26
|19
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|3
|3
|27
|0
|18
|5
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|2
|2
|23
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Wilson RB
16
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|3
|3
|21
|1
|10
|16
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 9 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanders 7 K
|J. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb LB
|B. Chubb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 20 DB
|J. Bethel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
5
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
47
FPTS
|J. Fields
|17/28
|123
|3
|0
|47
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
47
FPTS
|J. Fields
|15
|178
|1
|61
|47
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|14
|36
|0
|8
|4
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|7
|23
|0
|5
|2
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
21
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|2
|9
|0
|8
|21
|
C. Claypool WR
3
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|2
|0
|2
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|8
|7
|43
|1
|16
|17
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
21
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|6
|5
|41
|2
|18
|21
|
C. Claypool WR
3
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|2
|13
|0
|12
|3
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|4
|
N. Harry 8 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
0
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
6
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|2
|41.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CHI 32 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 32(14:24 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Pettis to CHI 44 for 12 yards (J.Holland).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(13:44 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Claypool to CHI 45 for 1 yard (K.Kohou).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 45(13:07 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to MIA 48 for 7 yards (J.Phillips).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CHI 48(12:30 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool. PENALTY on MIA-K.Crossen - Defensive Pass Interference - 28 yards - enforced at MIA 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:23 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to MIA 20 for no gain (J.Baker; J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 20(11:42 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 20(11:37 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles right end ran ob at MIA 14 for 6 yards (J.Holland).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CHI 14(11:07 - 1st) C.Santos 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(11:03 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 27(10:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle to MIA 44 for 17 yards (J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 44(9:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to MIA 47 for 3 yards (J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 47(9:11 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to MIA 49 for 2 yards (J.Thomas).
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 49(8:28 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Sherfield to CHI 33 for 18 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 33(7:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill. CHI-K.Vildor was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful. PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor - Defensive Pass Interference - 32 yards - enforced at CHI 33 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 1(7:35 - 1st) R.Mostert right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(7:33 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 26 for 1 yard (J.Baker).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 26(6:57 - 1st) C.Kmet left end pushed ob at CHI 34 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 34(6:22 - 1st) Direct snap to C.Kmet. C.Kmet up the middle to CHI 35 for 1 yard (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(5:40 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 35(5:37 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at CHI 47 for 12 yards (E.Roberts).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(5:04 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 49 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 49(4:25 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 49(4:22 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles right tackle to MIA 39 for 12 yards (K.Crossen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39(3:37 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle to MIA 35 for 4 yards (E.Roberts - J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 35(3:01 - 1st) K.Herbert right guard to MIA 31 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 31(2:23 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to MIA 28 for 3 yards (E.Roberts; E.Campbell).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 28(1:44 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to MIA 27 for 1 yard (K.Kohou - C.Wilkins).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 27(0:57 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to MIA 28 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 28(0:18 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at MIA 18 for 10 yards (K.Kohou).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 25(14:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 32 for 7 yards (E.Jackson). PENALTY on MIA-T.Armstead - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 20(14:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 45 for 25 yards (J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(13:47 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 46 for 1 yard (K.Gordon - Ja.Jones).
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 46(13:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to CHI 28 for 26 yards (E.Jackson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 28(12:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Wilson pushed ob at CHI 14 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 14(11:51 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to CHI 10 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 10(11:05 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Wilson to CHI 6 for 4 yards (N.Morrow). PENALTY on CHI-D.Robinson - Roughing the Passer - 3 yards - enforced at CHI 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 3(10:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:39 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to CHI 35 for 10 yards (K.Kohou).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(10:00 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 37 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 37(9:23 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 40 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins - E.Roberts).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHI 40(8:39 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown.
|Blocked Punt
4 & 5 - CHI 40(8:33 - 2nd) T.Gill punt is BLOCKED by J.Phillips - Center-P.Scales - RECOVERED by MIA-A.Van Ginkel at CHI 25. A.Van Ginkel for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:25 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 27 for 2 yards (E.Rowe).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 27(7:55 - 2nd) J.Fields left end ran ob at CHI 44 for 17 yards (J.Holland).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(7:24 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 48 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler - E.Roberts).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 48(6:40 - 2nd) J.Fields left tackle to MIA 45 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(6:03 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to MIA 42 for 3 yards (E.Rowe - X.Howard).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 42(5:25 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to N.Harry to MIA 36 for 6 yards (K.Kohou - E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 36(4:51 - 2nd) J.Fields right guard to MIA 34 for 2 yards (J.Phillips; C.Wilkins).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34(4:15 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery pushed ob at MIA 26 for 8 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 26(3:46 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to MIA 18 for 8 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 18(3:03 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to MIA 18 for no gain (C.Wilkins).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 18(2:23 - 2nd) D.Mooney right end to MIA 16 for 2 yards (K.Kohou).
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 16(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Phillips].
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(1:53 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to MIA 39 for 14 yards (K.Gordon - E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 39(1:11 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end pushed ob at MIA 43 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 43(1:04 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to R.Mostert [A.Blackson].
|+39 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 43(1:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at CHI 18 for 39 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 18(0:52 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to CHI 18 for no gain (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIA 18(0:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIA 23(0:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to R.Mostert.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - MIA 23(0:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Waddle to CHI 11 for 12 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Good
4 & 3 - MIA 11(0:12 - 2nd) J.Sanders 29 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 47 for 22 yards (K.Gordon).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(14:24 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to CHI 25 for 28 yards (E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(13:36 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to CHI 18 for 7 yards (J.Brisker - J.Johnson).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 18(12:53 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to J.Waddle for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(12:47 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 61 yards from MIA 35 to CHI 4. K.Herbert to CHI 34 for 30 yards (J.Sanders). CHI-J.Blackwell was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34(12:40 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 36 for 2 yards (E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 36(12:10 - 3rd) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 39 for 3 yards (E.Roberts).
|+61 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 39(11:32 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left tackle for 61 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:20 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Fields pass to T.Wesco is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback. CHI-K.Blasingame was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(11:20 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to J.Waddle (N.Morrow) [M.Pennel].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25(11:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 33 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 33(10:34 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle pushed ob at MIA 45 for 12 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(9:54 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end to MIA 46 for 1 yard (J.Sanborn).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 46(9:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to CHI 34 for 20 yards (E.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(8:23 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end pushed ob at CHI 31 for 3 yards (J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 31(7:46 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Smythe.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 31(7:40 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to CHI 13 for 18 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 13(6:54 - 3rd) J.Wilson left tackle to CHI 10 for 3 yards (J.Sanborn - T.Gipson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 10(6:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 10(6:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Wilson for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:02 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 27 for 2 yards (R.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CHI 27(5:23 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles right end ran ob at CHI 35 for 8 yards (K.Kohou). PENALTY on CHI-S.Mustipher - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - CHI 17(5:00 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CHI 17(4:56 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
4 & 18 - CHI 17(4:50 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 46 yards to MIA 37 - Center-P.Scales. C.Wilson to MIA 45 for 8 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(4:40 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to CHI 39 for 16 yards (K.Gordon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 39(3:59 - 3rd) J.Wilson left tackle to CHI 38 for 1 yard (T.Gipson).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 38(3:18 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Wilson to CHI 31 for 7 yards (A.Blackson).
|Fumble
3 & 2 - MIA 31(2:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 37 - and recovers at CHI 35. Penalty on MIA - Illegal Shift - declined.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MIA 35(2:06 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(1:53 - 3rd) C.Claypool right end to CHI 39 for 4 yards (J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 39(1:18 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 43 for 4 yards (J.Baker; C.Wilkins).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 43(0:44 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 44 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHI 44(15:00 - 4th) J.Fields up the middle to CHI 46 for 2 yards (M.Ingram).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 46(14:21 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kmet.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 46(14:16 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to MIA 45 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 45(13:38 - 4th) J.Fields right end pushed ob at MIA 31 for 14 yards (J.Holland).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(13:02 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to MIA 21 for 10 yards (X.Howard).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 21(12:20 - 4th) J.Fields right end pushed ob at MIA 4 for 17 yards (J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 4(11:42 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to MIA 0. R.Mostert to MIA 18 for 18 yards (E.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 18(11:33 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIA 18(11:30 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to J.Waddle. PENALTY on CHI-E.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 47 yards - enforced at MIA 18 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(11:22 - 4th) J.Wilson left end to CHI 32 for 3 yards (K.Gordon).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 32(10:40 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to C.Wilson to CHI 23 for 9 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(10:00 - 4th) R.Mostert right tackle to CHI 22 for 1 yard (Ju.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 22(9:28 - 4th) R.Mostert left end to CHI 15 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 15(8:41 - 4th) J.Wilson right guard to CHI 14 for 1 yard (K.Gordon - N.Morrow).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MIA 14(7:55 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Smythe.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 15(7:50 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles right tackle to CHI 18 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 18(7:13 - 4th) K.Herbert right tackle to CHI 23 for 5 yards (R.Davis).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 23(6:38 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles right end to CHI 26 for 3 yards (E.Roberts - R.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 26(5:55 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Montgomery.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 26(5:50 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 29 for 3 yards (E.Roberts).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 29(5:16 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at CHI 42 for 13 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 42(4:36 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 37 for -5 yards (M.Ingram).
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - CHI 37(3:55 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 39 for 2 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CHI 39(3:15 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to N.Harry.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CHI 39(3:11 - 4th) T.Gill punts 37 yards to MIA 24 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(3:04 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 23 for -1 yards (N.Morrow; K.Gordon).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIA 23(3:00 - 4th) R.Mostert left end to MIA 23 for no gain (A.Watts).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIA 23(2:55 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Waddle (J.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIA 23(2:50 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 51 yards to CHI 26 - Center-B.Ferguson. D.Pettis to CHI 28 for 2 yards (K.Crossen; J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 28(2:38 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 30 for 2 yards (K.Kohou).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 30(2:10 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles left tackle to CHI 42 for 12 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 42(1:59 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 44 for 2 yards (D.Riley; B.Chubb).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 44(1:42 - 4th) J.Fields sacked ob at CHI 42 for -2 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CHI 42(1:35 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
4 & 10 - CHI 42(1:29 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown.
-
SEA
ARI
10
7
2nd 3:55 FOX
-
LAR
TB
7
3
2nd 11:14 CBS
-
TEN
KC
0
045.5 O/U
-13.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
NO
0
047 O/U
+1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
PHI
HOU
29
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
NYJ
17
20
Final CBS
-
CAR
CIN
21
42
Final FOX
-
GB
DET
9
15
Final FOX
-
IND
NE
3
26
Final CBS
-
LAC
ATL
20
17
Final FOX
-
LV
JAC
20
27
Final CBS
-
MIA
CHI
35
32
Final CBS
-
MIN
WAS
20
17
Final FOX