Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 on Sunday.
It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6), who climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the New York Giants in 2014.
No one saw this one coming.
The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans and spent the week regrouping in Bradenton, Florida, dominated early. They scored on four of their first five possessions and led 20-7 just before halftime. Davante Adams was unstoppable, catching nine passes for 146 and two scores in the first 30 minutes.
But Jacksonville eventually stiffened against the five-time Pro Bowler, who had one reception for no yards after the break.
Jacksonville's Riley Patterson hit the right upright with 3:03 remaining, giving the Raiders a chance late. But Derek Carr threw high over the middle to Hunter Renfrow on fourth down. Patterson made a 48-yarder with a minute remaining, and the Raiders failed to mount much of a challenge with their final possession.
The victory ended a five-game skid for Jacksonville, which had been 0-6 in one-score games before Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson's team was tied or held a lead in five of those six losses.
Etienne was huge in this one. He finished with 109 yards for his third consecutive 100-yard game. Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence also scrambled for 53 yards and was charged with a fumble.
Christian Kirk caught eight passes for 76 yards and a score.
Carr completed 22 of 37 passes for 266 yards, with both TD passes to Adams, who finished with 10 catches for 146 yards. Adams was targeted eight times in the second half and caught one, with second-year cornerback Tyson Campbell shadowing him much of the game.
AGNEW RETURNS
Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew made a difference in his first game back after a two-game hiatus because of a knee injury. He had a season-long 52-yard kickoff return to start the second half, zigging and zagging his way into Raiders territory and giving Jacksonville its best field position of the game.
His return set up Lawrence's 7-yard touchdown pass to Kirk, a score that turned the momentum in a tight game.
STREAKER SUBDUED
A streaker ran onto the field during a Vegas punt in the fourth quarter. The man was wearing cutoff shorts and sneakers, both of which came off when security tackled him near the 20-yard line. Six police officers quickly showed up and took him into custody.
The Raiders had to redo the punt and were flagged for a penalty.
KEY INJURIES
Raiders LB Divine Deablo injured his right forearm on the team's second defensive play. He was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out. ... Fellow Raiders LB Denzel Perryman left the field in the third quarter to get his ribs re-taped but he only missed a few plays. ... Jaguars TE Evan Engram missed part of the third-quarter series with a back injury but returned to start the final 15 minutes. ... Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins left in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host Indianapolis next Sunday.
Jaguars: Play next Sunday at Kansas City, where Jacksonville last won in 2007.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:35
|32:25
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|321
|403
|Total Plays
|57
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|168
|Rush Attempts
|19
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|25-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.0
|3-54.3
|Return Yards
|50
|78
|Punts - Returns
|3-29
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-21
|2-62
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|248
|PASS YDS
|235
|73
|RUSH YDS
|168
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
D. Carr 4 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Carr
|21/36
|259
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Adams 17 WR
36
FPTS
|D. Adams
|17
|10
|146
|2
|38
|36
F. Moreau 87 TE
4
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|5
|2
|42
|0
|30
|4
H. Renfrow 13 WR
5
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|4
|3
|26
|0
|14
|5
J. Jacobs 28 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|3
|3
|20
|0
|13
|11
M. Hollins 10 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|4
|2
|17
|0
|13
|3
A. Abdullah 22 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 29 CB
|A. Averett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 FS
|D. Harmon
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Parham 66 OG
|D. Parham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Bolden 34 RB
|B. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Johnson 45 RB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Turner 19 WR
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Butler 94 DT
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Carlson 2 K
8
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|49.0
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Abdullah 22 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|10.5
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
H. Renfrow 13 WR
5
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|3
|9.7
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Lawrence 16 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|25/31
|235
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Etienne 1 RB
25
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|28
|109
|2
|18
|25
T. Lawrence 16 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|6
|53
|0
|24
|18
J. Hasty 22 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|3
|6
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Kirk 13 WR
21
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|9
|8
|76
|1
|23
|21
M. Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Jones
|6
|5
|48
|0
|15
|9
Z. Jones 7 WR
9
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|5
|5
|40
|0
|22
|9
D. Arnold 85 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
T. Etienne 1 RB
25
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|25
L. Farrell 89 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Farrell
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
E. Engram 17 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
C. Manhertz 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
J. Hasty 22 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Brown 30 CB
|M. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Johnson 57 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
F. Fatukasi 94 DE
|F. Fatukasi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Patterson 10 K
9
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|2/3
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|54.3
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|31.0
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|8.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to F.Moreau.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 25(14:55 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LV 29 for 4 yards (D.Williams; F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 29(14:18 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 25 for -4 yards (D.Smoot).
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 25(13:44 - 1st) A.Cole punts 58 yards to JAC 17 - Center-T.Sieg. J.Agnew to JAC 30 for 13 yards (J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 30(13:31 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Manhertz.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 30(13:26 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 37 for 7 yards (D.Deablo; D.Perryman). LV-D.Deablo was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 37(12:47 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 46 for 9 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(12:07 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to LV 31 for 23 yards (B.Martinez).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 31(11:33 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to LV 29 for 2 yards (J.Abram - B.Nichols).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 29(10:59 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to LV 26 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 26(10:21 - 1st) T.Lawrence FUMBLES (Aborted) at LV 32 - RECOVERED by LV-M.Crosby at LV 29.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(10:13 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 26 for -3 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - LV 26(9:47 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 30 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - LV 30(9:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to LV 41 for 11 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 41(8:41 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 44 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins). PENALTY on LV-F.Moreau - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 41 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 20 - LV 31(8:15 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Adams to JAC 48 for 21 yards (A.Cisco).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 48(7:42 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to JAC 25 for 23 yards (A.Cisco). PENALTY on LV-M.Hollins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 42(7:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LV 42(7:10 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau (D.Lloyd).
|+16 YD
3 & 20 - LV 42(7:06 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at JAC 42 for 16 yards (D.Williams).
|+11 YD
4 & 4 - LV 42(6:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to JAC 31 for 11 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(5:35 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to JAC 25 for 6 yards (T.Campbell - A.Cisco).
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - LV 25(4:51 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Adams for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on JAC-T.Campbell - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 40 to JAC -2. J.Agnew to JAC 8 for 10 yards (D.Turner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 8(4:40 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right [D.Perryman].
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 8(4:35 - 1st) T.Lawrence right guard to JAC 17 for 9 yards (D.Perryman).
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 17(3:52 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to JAC 12 for -5 yards (M.Crosby).
|Punt
4 & 6 - JAC 12(3:17 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 60 yards to LV 28 - Center-R.Matiscik. H.Renfrow to LV 45 for 17 yards (C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(3:04 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow ran ob at JAC 41 for 14 yards.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(2:29 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to JAC 43 for -2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - LV 43(1:48 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to JAC 39 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - LV 39(1:06 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to JAC 26 for 13 yards (A.Cisco).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 26(0:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to JAC 27 for -1 yards (C.Peters).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LV 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to F.Moreau (T.Herndon).
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - LV 27(14:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to JAC 19 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LV 19(14:12 - 2nd) D.Carlson 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(14:08 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 31 for 6 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JAC 31(13:27 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 31 for no gain (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 31(12:49 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram.
|Punt
4 & 4 - JAC 31(12:45 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 53 yards to LV 16 - Center-R.Matiscik. H.Renfrow to LV 21 for 5 yards (C.Muma). PENALTY on JAC-C.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(12:33 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 32 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - LV 32(11:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to JAC 38 for 30 yards (T.Walker).
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(11:00 - 2nd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Adams for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:51 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 34 for 9 yards (B.Martinez).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 34(10:15 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 37 for 3 yards (M.Koonce).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 37(9:36 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at LV 41 for 22 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 41(8:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to LV 47 for -6 yards (N.Farrell - B.Martinez).
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - JAC 47(8:16 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to T.Etienne to LV 39 for 8 yards (D.Harmon; S.Webb).
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 39(7:32 - 2nd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end ran ob at LV 23 for 16 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 23(6:58 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to LV 23 for no gain (B.Martinez - A.Billings).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 23(6:19 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne pushed ob at LV 14 for 9 yards (B.Martinez).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 14(5:36 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 1 for 13 yards (D.Harmon - R.Ya-Sin).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 1(4:56 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(4:50 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 34 for 9 yards (T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - LV 34(4:06 - 2nd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs right guard to LV 35 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(3:21 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 47 for 12 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(2:41 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to 50 for 3 yards (D.Williams - D.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - LV 50(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to JAC 39 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(1:51 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to JAC 27 for 12 yards (T.Herndon).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27(1:05 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins pushed ob at JAC 23 for 4 yards (T.Herndon).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LV 23(1:01 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to JAC 20 for 3 yards (T.Walker - R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LV 20(0:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to A.Abdullah (C.Muma).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LV 20(0:50 - 2nd) D.Carlson 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:45 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones ran ob at JAC 32 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - JAC 32(0:40 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones (A.Averett).
|+24 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 32(0:34 - 2nd) T.Lawrence scrambles up the middle to LV 44 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(0:26 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones ran ob at LV 38 for 6 yards (A.Averett).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 38(0:21 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to LV 32 for 6 yards (J.Abram) [B.Nichols].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(0:16 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to LV 26 for 6 yards (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JAC 26(0:04 - 2nd) T.Lawrence spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - JAC 26(0:03 - 2nd) R.Patterson 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to JAC 3. J.Agnew to LV 45 for 52 yards (S.Webb).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 45(14:51 - 3rd) T.Lawrence left end to LV 40 for 5 yards (D.Perryman).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 40(14:11 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk ran ob at LV 28 for 12 yards. Penalty on LV-A.Robertson - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(13:57 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to LV 21 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 21(13:24 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 19 for 2 yards (B.Nichols; D.Perryman).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 19(12:45 - 3rd) W.Little reported in as eligible. T.Etienne left end to LV 14 for 5 yards (D.Perryman).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 14(12:06 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to LV 6 for 8 yards (D.Perryman - T.Moehrig). LV-D.Perryman was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 6(11:33 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 1 for 5 yards (C.Ferrell; D.Harmon).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - JAC 1(11:12 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 1 for no gain (D.Harmon). PENALTY on JAC-B.Scherff - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 1 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 11 - JAC 11(11:00 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk to LV 7 for 4 yards (A.Averett).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 7(10:20 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 3rd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke. PENALTY on LV-R.Teamer - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 56 yards from JAC 40 to LV 4. A.Abdullah to LV 18 for 14 yards (A.Wingard; S.Quarterman).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(10:09 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 26 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun; A.Cisco).
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - LV 26(9:30 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to LV 41 for 15 yards (D.Williams - J.Allen).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(8:47 - 3rd) Z.White left end to LV 40 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun - R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LV 40(8:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 40 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LV 40(7:15 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to M.Hollins (A.Cisco).
|Punt
4 & 11 - LV 40(7:10 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 42 yards to JAC 18 - Center-T.Sieg - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 18(7:02 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to L.Farrell to JAC 33 for 15 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33(6:30 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 36 for 3 yards (M.Crosby - A.Billings).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 36(5:52 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 41 for 5 yards (D.Harmon).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 41(5:16 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to LV 48 for 11 yards (D.Harmon) [M.Crosby].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(4:32 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to LV 46 for 2 yards (A.Billings; M.Crosby).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 46(3:51 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to D.Arnold to LV 27 for 19 yards (A.Averett) [C.Ferrell].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 27(3:16 - 3rd) J.Hasty up the middle to LV 23 for 4 yards (M.Butler; L.Masterson).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 23(2:45 - 3rd) J.Hasty up the middle to LV 21 for 2 yards (J.Abram).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 21(2:03 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to LV 14 for 7 yards (M.Crosby).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 14(1:21 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to LV 6 for 8 yards (B.Martinez; J.Abram).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 6(0:42 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 5 for 1 yard (D.Perryman).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - JAC 5(15:00 - 4th) T.Etienne right end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke. PENALTY on LV-A.Billings - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 44 yards from 50 to LV 6. A.Abdullah ran ob at LV 13 for 7 yards (A.Wingard). PENALTY on JAC-A.Cisco - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at LV 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(14:52 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 31 for 13 yards (Mo.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 31(14:17 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LV 31(14:13 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 32 for 1 yard (A.Key; F.Fatukasi).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - LV 32(13:28 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 44 for 12 yards (Mo.Brown).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(12:46 - 4th) J.Jacobs right end to JAC 48 for 8 yards (A.Cisco; J.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LV 48(12:07 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to JAC 45 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins; C.Peters).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(11:25 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to JAC 47 for -2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - LV 47(10:48 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to JAC 45 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi; D.Hamilton). JAC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 45(10:10 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 45(10:04 - 4th) A.Cole punts 36 yards to JAC 9 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 9(9:56 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 8 for -1 yards (A.Billings).
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 8(9:20 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones pushed ob at JAC 23 for 15 yards (A.Averett). Penalty on LV-A.Averett - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 23(9:01 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 23 for no gain (D.Perryman; B.Nichols).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 23(8:20 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Manhertz to JAC 30 for 7 yards (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 30(7:44 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk (C.Ferrell).
|Punt
4 & 3 - JAC 30(7:41 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 50 yards to LV 20 - Center-R.Matiscik. H.Renfrow to LV 27 for 7 yards (L.Farrell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27(7:28 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LV 27(7:24 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 30 for 3 yards (A.Wingard).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 30(6:36 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to A.Abdullah [D.Lloyd].
|Penalty
4 & 7 - LV 30(6:30 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-M.Hollins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 30 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LV 25(6:30 - 4th) A.Cole punts 60 yards to JAC 15 - Center-T.Sieg. J.Agnew to JAC 18 for 3 yards (B.Bolden).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 18(6:19 - 4th) T.Etienne left end pushed ob at JAC 34 for 16 yards (D.Perryman).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 34(5:37 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 35 for 1 yard (J.Abram).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 35(5:05 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Hasty to JAC 40 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 40(4:18 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at 50 for 10 yards (A.Averett).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(4:13 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 32 for 18 yards (B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(3:26 - 4th) T.Etienne right guard to LV 26 for 6 yards (D.Harmon; B.Martinez).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 26(3:18 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 23 for 3 yards (N.Farrell; L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 23(3:12 - 4th) W.Little reported in as eligible. T.Etienne left guard to LV 23 for no gain (B.Martinez).
|No Good
4 & 1 - JAC 23(3:08 - 4th) R.Patterson 41 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke. LV-C.Ferrell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(3:03 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 39 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LV 39(2:40 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LV 39(2:34 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LV 39(2:30 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(2:25 - 4th) T.Etienne left guard to LV 37 for 2 yards (D.Perryman; C.Ferrell).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 37(2:00 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to LV 36 for 1 yard (M.Crosby; N.Farrell).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 36(1:15 - 4th) T.Etienne left end to LV 30 for 6 yards (J.Abram). Penalty on JAC-J.Taylor - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - JAC 30(1:08 - 4th) R.Patterson 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:03 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams (D.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 25(0:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 25(0:50 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 18 for -7 yards (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
4 & 17 - LV 18(0:25 - 4th) B.Bolden left end to LV 23 for 5 yards. Lateral to F.Moreau to LV 28 for 5 yards (T.Herndon). FUMBLES (T.Herndon) - RECOVERED by JAC-D.Lloyd at LV 25. D.Lloyd to LV 14 for 11 yards (D.Parham).
