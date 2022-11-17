|
49ers-Cardinals Preview
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) In the mediocre NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers look like a team ready to make a charge up the standings.
As for the Arizona Cardinals? Well, at least there's still hope.
The 49ers and Cardinals meet in Mexico City on Monday night in a showdown between division rivals. It's also a rematch of the first regular-season NFL game played in another country: The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 at Estadio Azteca in 2005 in front of more than 100,000 fans.
San Francisco (5-4) is trying for its third straight win and has one of the best defenses in the league. The offense isn't quite as impressive, though it's stabilized under veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and recently acquired running back Christian McCaffery, who the Niners added a few weeks ago in a trade with the Panthers.
The Cardinals (4-6) got a badly needed 27-17 win over the Rams last weekend with backup quarterback Colt McCoy under center. Starter Kyler Murray missed the game because of a sore hamstring. Murray hopes to be available Monday for a game that's crucial for staying in the playoff race.
''That's the one thing is just staying alive and staying in the fight,'' Murray said. ''It's not over. Obviously, the season has not gone the way we've wanted, but we're still in it. The season's not over. We know this team's talented enough to go on the run that we feel like we can go on.
''That's the mission and that's the mentality right now.''
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said they're both excited about going to Mexico City for the game. The NFL is playing five international games this season, but this is the only one not in Europe.
Shanahan said the 49ers' fanbase in Mexico makes the country like a ''second home.'' Kingsbury expects plenty of support for the Cardinals as well.
''I've heard it's going to be an incredible atmosphere,'' Kingsbury said. ''I'm sure a lot of our players have never been to Mexico City or experienced anything like this. To play in that stadium - just a legendary soccer stadium and so many cool events that have been there and games - it'll be awesome.''
THIN AIR
The 49ers spent the week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, practicing for the game in hopes that spending more time in high altitude would help prepare them for the game in Mexico City, which is at about 7,200 feet elevation.
The team arrived in Colorado on Tuesday and practiced through Saturday before heading to Mexico on Sunday.
''You want to practice in that altitude because the more days you spend in it, the more your body gets used to it, so hopefully it'll make it easier for us Monday night,'' Shanahan said.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Cardinals opted to stay at their home facility in Tempe, Ariz., instead of training at altitude.
Kingsbury said he considered taking the team to somewhere like Flagstaff, Ariz., which sits around 7,000 feet elevation, but that the team's strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris believed he could get the team ready without an extra trip.
''Yeah, we looked at all options,'' Kingsbury said. ''Buddy does a tremendous job with all those things. He did all sorts of research on it, and we felt like the program we could set up here for all the altitude training was really good and wouldn't disrupt our routine, so they've been at it for the last two or three weeks.''
RED ZONE WOES
The 49ers had little problem moving the ball last week against the Chargers but struggled to finish drives. They got into the red zone five times, but turned those trips into only two TDs. A dropped pass by Brandon Aiyuk and a couple of blown blocks on run plays contributed to the problems.
For the season, San Francisco is scoring TDs on 54.8% of red zone drives, down from a league-leading 66.7% in 2021.
''I do think there were a lot of things clicking, but you're not going to get points if you move it and can't score inside the 10,'' Shanahan said. ''You're not going to get enough points, that's for sure.''
REAL MCCOY
If Murray is unable to play, the Cardinals are more than comfortable with using veteran backup McCoy.
The 36-year-old quarterback has a 3-1 record in spot starts over the past two seasons, filling in admirably when Murray has been injured. McCoy completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.
McCoy is dealing with his own injury issues - he hurt his knee against the Rams and briefly left before returning. Kingsbury said McCoy's resilence is one of many reasons he's a quality backup option.
''He got hurt, he stepped back in and just was the same guy,'' Kingsbury said. ''He didn't get fazed by any of it. That's kind of his biggest quarterback trait that I've been impressed by. He doesn't get rattled and he just plays his game, sticks to his guns and trusts what he can do out there.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in Santa Clara, Calif., contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:13
|9:12
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|86
|77
|Total Plays
|16
|19
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|16
|Rush Attempts
|6
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|57
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|7-11
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-59.0
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|7
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|16
|
|
|86
|TOTAL YDS
|77
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|7/10
|57
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|5
|31
|0
|20
|6
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|3
|3
|28
|0
|19
|5
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|6
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|7
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill DT
|T. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
1
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|2
|59.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
2
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|7/11
|61
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|4
|3
|40
|0
|17
|7
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. McBride 85 TE
2
FPTS
|T. McBride
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
A. Green 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Green
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
S. Anderson 89 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Conner 6 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 ILB
|B. Niemann
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
3
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|2
|52.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - SF 7(13:40 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 12(14:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to ARI 7 for 5 yards (M.Sanders - B.Niemann).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 12(14:28 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(15:00 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at ARI 12 for 20 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49(0:12 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to ARI 32 for 19 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(0:39 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to SF 34 for 5 yards (Z.Collins; J.Ledbetter). PENALTY on ARI-J.Ledbetter - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at SF 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SF 23(1:17 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker) [Z.Allen].
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SF 22(1:58 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 23 for 1 yard (J.Thompson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 18(2:41 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 22 for 4 yards (B.Baker - Z.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARI 23(2:49 - 1st) A.Lee punts 59 yards to SF 18 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARI 23(2:53 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to J.Conner (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 18(3:36 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to A.Green to ARI 23 for 5 yards (F.Warner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(4:12 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to T.McBride to ARI 18 for 2 yards (C.Ward).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 13(4:40 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 16 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 5(5:16 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Dortch to ARI 13 for 8 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 4(5:47 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 5 for 1 yard (C.Ward - H.Ridgeway).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - SF 42(5:58 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 54 yards to ARI 4 - impetus ends at ARI 1 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-T.Moore.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - SF 44(6:12 - 1st) D.Samuel right end pushed ob at SF 42 for -2 yards (I.Simmons - Z.Collins). Penalty on SF-G.Kittle - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SF 41(6:52 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 44 for 3 yards (B.Niemann; Z.Allen).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(7:26 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 41 for 5 yards (Z.Collins; Z.Allen).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(8:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 36 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARI 22(8:03 - 1st) M.Prater 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 22(8:07 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 22(8:12 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to S.Anderson. SF-C.Ward was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(8:49 - 1st) K.Ingram up the middle to SF 22 for 4 yards (T.McGill).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 31(9:17 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle pushed ob at SF 26 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(9:49 - 1st) J.Conner left end pushed ob at SF 31 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 44(10:20 - 1st) C.McCoy pass deep left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at SF 39 for 17 yards (C.Ward) [N.Bosa].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 42(10:51 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 44 for 2 yards (N.Bosa).
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 25(11:25 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 42 for 17 yards (C.Ward) [N.Bosa].
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 19(12:06 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to T.McBride to ARI 25 for 6 yards (T.Hufanga) [C.Omenihu].
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(12:38 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to ARI 19 for -1 yards (K.Givens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - SF 39(12:50 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 61 yards to end zone - Center-T.Pepper - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SF 39(12:56 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to J.Jennings.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SF 39(13:01 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(13:32 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to SF 39 for 2 yards (J.Watt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 25(13:42 - 1st) A.Lee punts 45 yards to SF 30 - Center-A.Brewer. R.McCloud to SF 37 for 7 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 25(13:47 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to J.Conner.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - ARI 19(14:25 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARI 25 for 6 yards (T.Hufanga).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Moore right end to ARI 19 for -6 yards (D.Lenoir).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
