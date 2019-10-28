10 biggest Week 8 surprises, milestones: Tevin Coleman joins Jerry Rice in 49ers history, more

The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up the NFL's Week 8 action on "Monday Night Football," but we already have a lot to discuss from Thursday and Sunday's slate of games. A small investment the undefeated San Francisco 49ers made this offseason at running back paid off big as Tevin Coleman made team history during the franchise's blowout victory over the previous 4-2 Carolina Panthers. Matthew Stafford threw for another 300 yards -- a constant in the 2019 season -- further moving up the all-time NFL passing yardage leaderboard.

There is a lot more to unpack from Week 8's action -- a lot of awesome surprises and a few not-so-awesome surprises, at least for fans of those teams.

So let's break down the 10 most surprising performances from Week 8:

1. Coleman joins Rice in 49ers lore

Tevin Coleman had a Week 8 to remember during the 49ers' 51-13 victory over the previously 4-2 Panthers. Coleman ran for 105 yards on just 11 carries with three touchdowns. He also added two receptions on two targets for 13 yards and another touchdown. In the process, he became the first player in 49ers' franchise history to score three rushing and one receiving touchdown in a single game. He also joined legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice (who did it twice) as one of three players to ever score four touchdowns in a single game in franchise history. This is no small feat considering the rich history on the offensive side of the ball for the 49ers' franchise. The 49ers scored the most points they have since 1993 and they are 7-0 for the first time since 1990. While this team doesn't exactly mimic the 1990s roster, they have established their own brand of winning football, and Coleman's contributions as a lead runner and receiver play a key role.

2. Moore keeps pace with Aaron Rodgers

When Patrick Mahomes was ruled out for Week 8, the line moved multiple points in Green Bay's favor as the road favorite. No one expected Matt Moore to keep up with Rodgers in a game where he completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Moore's numbers weren't as gaudy, but the veteran who had previously been out of the NFL and plucked from the coaching ranks earlier this summer, completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 267 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions -- a 7.4 yards per attempt average and a 107.1 passer rating. This game was a further testament to head coach Andy Reid's ability to scheme open wide receivers and create a quarterback-friendly game plan specific to each opponent. We're not sure there is a single offensive mind in the NFL better at drawing up plays to get his skill players open.

3. Stafford stays hot, moves up all-time passing list

Matthew Stafford might be the most underrated quarterback in the NFL right now -- both the numbers and the eye test back this up. In Week 8, during the Lions' 31-26 win over the New York Giants, Stafford was once again on a tear through the air. Stafford threw just seven incomplete passes all game on 32 attempts -- averaging a ridiculous 10.7 yards per attempt -- and racking up 342 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. In the process, Stafford passed (40,619) Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana (40,551) for the 19th-most passing yards in NFL history. He also passed Drew Bledsoe to move into No. 21 on the all-time passing touchdowns leaderboard with 253 in his career thus far. He is making it happen with a middling offensive line -- at best -- and a rushing attack that looked hapless without Kerryon Jonson (IR) in Week 8. Is there any reason Stafford is not being discussed as a top-10 NFL quarterback?

4. Bosa jumps into a big lead for DROY

When you have a top-5 pick in the draft, NFL teams are on the hunt for a blue-chip player or a franchise quarterback. Sometimes, they get lucky enough to get a franchise-altering player and it appears that's exactly what the 49ers landed when they selected Nick Bosa in the 2019 NFL Draft. Bosa turned in another dominant performance in Week 8 with three sacks and one interception -- the first NFL player to do it since 2017. He also became the youngest player to rack up three sacks in a single game since the sack became an official statistic. Bosa has taken over as a rookie and he is a major reason the 49ers haven't allowed a touchdown pass in four games -- their longest streak since 1987. He is the early and heavy front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

5. Jones silences doubters, achieves another franchise milestone

It had been a rough few weeks for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who struggled against some of the NFL's top defenses -- the Patriots and Vikings -- and against a weaker opponent -- the Cardinals. In a Week 8 matchup against the Lions, Jones got right back on track and gave Giants fans a bright glimpse of what their future could be. The rookie quarterback was forced into adversity as the Giants dug themselves into a 14-point hole in the first quarter, but despite Detroit teeing off to stop the pass, Jones was able to settle into a passing groove. The rookie No. 6 overall pick threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns. In the process, he became the first Giants rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl Era with at least 300 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in a single game.

6. Tannehill keeps Titans rolling, adds to TD run

For the first time in quite some time, the Titans are scoring touchdowns on offense through the air. Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns during the Titans' 27-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. After turning the reigns over to Ryan Tannehill in Week 7, the Titans have now thrown for five touchdown passes in the last two games. Prior to this, incumbent starting quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for just seven touchdowns in six games. The Titans have now scored 21-plus points in consecutive games, the first time since Week 14 of the 2018 season. Dating back to the 2018 season, the Titans are 10-0 in the last 10 games they've scored at least 21 points. Tennessee's decision to turn the offense over to Tannehill has helped them fight their way back into the wild card and potentially the AFC South division race.

7. Belichick joins 300 club, Pats keep home win streak rolling

The Patriots are a machine right now, and with the NFL's most dominant defense plus a remaining schedule that still features multiple games against the AFC and NFC East, we don't see that engine slowing down anytime soon. In their decisive 27-13 Week 8 victory over a desperate Cleveland Browns team, Bill Belichick won his 300th career game as an NFL head coach. He joins an exclusive club that features only himself, Don Shula, and George Halas. The Patriots also increased their home winning streak -- now 20 straight games dating back to 2017. This is tied for the fourth-best streak of all time, and the Patriots previously won 21 straight home games during the Belichick era from 2002 through 2005. Patriots fans have been treated to a 145-26 record in home games during the Belichick/Tom Brady era of football.

8. Brees breaks another all-time record

Drew Brees wasted no time rounding into form after returning from injury in Week 8. In a dominant 31-9 victory over a previously red-hot Arizona Cardinals team, Brees completed 34 of 43 pass attempts for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. In the process, Brees racked up his 38th career game with at least 350 passing yards and three touchdowns. No quarterback in the history of the NFL has turned in more games with 350+ passing and three touchdowns.

9. Hill waits until Brees' return for breakout performance

The expectation was that quarterback-wide-receiver-hback-hybrid Taysom Hill would play a much bigger role in the Saints offense after Drew Brees got injured. Instead, he saved his breakout performance for the first game Brees was back. Hill played a key role for the Saints and finished with three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. It was his third touchdown reception of the season and the most by an NFL quarterback -- the position he's listed at on the Saints' depth chart -- since 1996. Hill's production is another example of head coach Sean Payton's elite ability to put his players in the best position to succeed based on each of their individual and unique skill sets.

10. Winston sets another interception milestone

Jameis Winston had another notable performance in Week 8 for all the wrong reasons. Despite having a bye week to rest and prepare, the Buccaneers' offense wasn't efficient. Winston completed less than 50% of his pass attempts (21 of 43) for 301 yards and two touchdowns, but it was the two interceptions that stood out. This marked Winston's 19th career game with multiple interceptions since 2015. No quarterback in the NFL has turned in more multi-interception games since the 2015 season.