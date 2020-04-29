2020 NFL Rookie of the Year odds released: Joe Burrow leads field, but Tua Tagovailoa isn't second

The 2020 NFL Draft class is considered one of the deepest in recent memory,as there are plenty of rookies that could come in and make an immediate impact for the teams that selected them. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa have the chance to turn the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, respectively, from losing teams to contenders, and there are some electric receivers who could take offenses as a whole to another level as well.

As for the defensive side of the ball, former Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young is widely regarded as the best player in this class and could make a massive impact for Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins. On the other hand, there could be a player on a contender that could help a franchise reach the Super Bowl in 2021 -- such as Nick Bosa did for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

On Wednesday, William Hill Sports Book released their official odds for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Let's take a look at the players they believe have the best shot to impress in their first NFL season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Joe Burrow 11/4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6/1

Tua Tagovailoa 8/1

Jonathan Taylor 12/1

Henry Ruggs III 14/1

CeeDee Lamb 14/1

Jerry Jeudy 16/1

D'Andre Swift 18/1

Cam Akers 20/1

Justin Herbert 20/1

J.K. Dobbins 20/1

Justin Jefferson 20/1

Jalen Reagor 22/1

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 22/1

Tee Higgins 25/1

Naturally, Burrow and Tagovailoa are near the top of the list because of the fact they will likely start and have the ability to make an immediate impact. Edwards-Helaire is an interesting prospect because the Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions and present the prefect opportunity for dynamic players such as the first-round running back to take their game to another level.

Ruggs III is regarded highly since his speed should translate easily to the next level, and Lamb could have as much of an impact on the Dallas Cowboys' offense as Amari Cooper. Jeudy might be the best receiver in this class, and could find quick success with second-year quarterback Drew Lock. While Courtland Sutton appears to be a great No. 1 receiver, Jeudy could outperform him -- who knows?

As far as a longshot, I have my eye on Chase Claypool or Michael Pittman Jr. at 50/1. These are players who come into their rookie seasons as No. 2 receivers like Jeudy, but could end up making much more of an impact. Claypool will benefit from a re-energized Ben Roethlisberger, and virtually all of the Indianapolis Colts' receivers struggled with injuries in 2019 -- so Pittman could evolve into Philip Rivers' top options.

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

Chase Young 7/2

Isaiah Simmons 8/1

A.J. Epenesa 14/1

Patrick Queen 14/1

Jeff Okudah 20/1

Kenneth Murray 20/1

K'Lavon Chaisson 25/1

Javon Kinlaw 25/1

Derrick Brown 25/1

C.J. Henderson 25/1

Young clearly is at the top of this list because of his potential, but I think there are better ways to spend your money. Simmons is thought to be a dynamic defensive player who can play several different positions, so he could be a nice bet to help the Arizona Cardinals reach a new level of success. Queen, the new Baltimore Ravens linebacker, is considered someone who could end up being a Ray Lewis 2.0, and he joins a defense that is already considered one of the best in the league.

Since tackle and sack numbers are king when it comes to this award, maybe Chaisson or Murray could be worth sprinkling some money on. As far as a longshot bet, I would be interested in Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney at 50/1.