The Philadelphia Eagles have entered the 2022 season with increased expectations, thanks to a surprising playoff appearance few saw coming. Led by the the league's No. 1 rush offense and the emergence of Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, Philadelphia finished with a 9-8 record and qualified for a playoff berth in a challenging NFC.

For a team in a transition year, the results were much better than expected. The Eagles decided to use their draft capital and make a run at the NFC East title, acquiring A.J. Brown to be the No. 1 wide receiver -- and then signing him to a contract extension. Hurts has a wide receiver cast of Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins -- all under 25 years old. The Eagles also have Dallas Goedert at tight end and Miles Sanders at running back, creating one of the youngest skill position units in the NFL.

Philadelphia added edge rusher/linebacker Haason Reddick on defense to improve the pass rush, along with selecting defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the 2022 NFL Draft to improve the front seven. The Eagles are expected to have one of the top offensive and defensive line combinations in football this year.

Philadelphia is expected to contend for a playoff spot again as Hurts takes the next step to prove he's the franchise quarterback for the organization. An exciting schedule with primetime matchups will only add to the intrigue for the Eagles in 2022.

Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with the Eagles this year, as well as a rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule (once announced).

The full 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8:00 PM, ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. (ET) on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.

2022 opponents

Cowboys (home, away): The Eagles-Cowboys matchups always seem destined for prime time, and 2022 should be no different as they'll be Dallas' biggest contender for the NFC East crown. Philadelphia will have to get past a three-game losing streak against Dallas, as Hurts is 0-2 in his two starts against the Cowboys.

Commanders (home, away): Carson Wentz will make his return to Philadelphia for the first time, as the Eagles will play their former franchise quarterback twice with the Commanders. This matchup will be appointment viewing in Philadelphia, especially since the Eagles are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings with the Commanders.

Giants (home, away): Philadelphia will continue its I-95 rivalry with New York, seeing the Giants for the first time with Brian Daboll as head coach. The Eagles are 13-3 in their last 16 games against the Giants, splitting the season series last year.

Packers (home): The Eagles will get to see Aaron Rodgers come to Philadelphia for the first time since 2016 in a matchup against the NFC contenders. Philadelphia is 1-5 against Rodgers all-time.

Vikings (home): The Eagles' home opener will be against the Vikings, who return to Philadelphia for the first time since 2018. Philadelphia last beat Minnesota in the 2017 NFC Championship Game and hasn't defeated Kirk Cousins since he signed with the Vikings.

Saints (home): Another year the Saints come to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, the third consecutive year the teams will face off at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles have won both those matchups, but are expected to see Jameis Winston at quarterback this time around.

Jaguars (home): Doug Pederson, the only coach in franchise history to win a Super Bowl, returns to face his former team for the first time. The Eagles have a statue of Pederson in the stadium, so there will be loud ovation for this one. The Eagles haven't lost to the Jaguars since 2006.

Titans (home): Facing the AFC South champions will be a tough task for the Eagles, but A.J. Brown will be seeking vengeance against his former team in the process. The Eagles are 1-5 in their last six games against the Titans.

Steelers (home): For the first time since the 2020 season, the Eagles and Steelers will face off in the battle for the Keystone State. Pittsburgh hasn't beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia since 1965, as the Eagles have won nine straight.

Bears (away): The Eagles will head to Soldier Field for the first time since the "Double Doink" playoff win in 2019, but a lot has changed for both franchises since then. They'll see Justin Fields for the first time to start. The Eagles have won five straight against the Bears and haven't lost in Chicago since 2010.

Lions (away): This will be the second consecutive season the Eagles head to Detroit, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Lions last year. Philadelphia is 3-2 all-time at Ford Field.

Cardinals (away): Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray put on some fireworks the first time they met in 2020, so this rematch in the desert will be a fun one on the schedule. The Eagles haven't won in Arizona since 2001, and never won a game in State Farm Stadium.

Colts (away): This was the highly anticipated rematch with Carson Wentz, but the Colts moved him to Washington. Instead, Philadelphia will face Matt Ryan in the team's first visit to Lucas Oil Stadium since 2014. The Eagles haven't lost to the Colts since 2006.

Texans (away): Philadelphia has never lost a game in Houston, going 2-0 in their appearances at NRG Stadium. The Eagles are 5-0 all-time against the Texans.

Full 2022 schedule