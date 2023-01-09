After a wild season, the NFL playoffs are finally here and if you like rematches, then you're definitely going to love what the NFL has in store for the wild card round.

All six games from the opening round will feature a rematch from the regular season, marking just the fifth time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 that the opening round will feature all rematches. Before this year, the last time it had happened came in 2009.

Although there will be some familiar faces this year -- Hello, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes -- there will also be three teams who are in the playoffs for the first time in several years with the Jaguars (2017), Giants (2016) and Dolphins (2016) all making their first postseason trip in at least five years.

As for Brady, he'll actually be in an unfamiliar position this year. The NFL legend will be leading the 8-9 Buccaneers, who will be going into the postseason as just the sixth team ever to make the playoffs with a losing record. Brady's first game will be coming against a Cowboys team that he's never lost to in his career (7-0).

And don't forget, this postseason could also give us a twist: If the Bills and Chiefs end up playing each other in the AFC Championship, then the game will be played at a neutral site. However, there's no guarantee that game will happen because the defending AFC Champs -- The Cincinnati Bengals -- might have something to say about that.

So when and where will everyone be playing during the postseason?

Let's get to the playoff schedule and find out.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(7) Seahawks at (2) 49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 15

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

The NFL will announce the divisional round schedule during the wild card round. Here are two things we definitely know about the divisional round: The Chiefs and Eagles will be hosting a game and the winner of the Cowboys-Buccaneers game will be playing on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)