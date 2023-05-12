The NFL released its entire 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday, adding 272 different games to the calendar for the upcoming year. It is chock-full of holiday specials, from a New Year's Eve AFC title-game rematch and Nickelodeon Christmas showdown to a brand-new Black Friday matchup and Thanksgiving Day tripleheader. It's also got a couple of hotly anticipated Week 1 games.

With so many matchups to process, you might be wondering which of the games spread from September into January are absolutely worth your time. Maybe you don't have time to sort through all 272. Maybe you need some advice!

Fear not, because here, we've done the heavy lifting for you, presenting 10 must-see matchups from the entire slate:

10. Packers at Lions (Week 12)



Thursday, Nov. 23 | 12:30 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers no longer wears green and yellow, but you can't go wrong with an NFC North rivalry on Thanksgiving. Better yet, this could be one of Jordan Love's biggest opportunities to emerge on a national stage as A-Rod's successor, especially against such a fierce and ascending squad like the Lions, who nearly upset the Bills on Turkey Day last year.

9. Steelers at Ravens (Week 18)

Sunday, Jan. 7 | TBD

Not many are talking up Pittsburgh, an old-school club that's probably more respected than feared in today's high-flying NFL. But the Steelers always play the Ravens well -- they're 5-1 in the series since 2020 -- and improved their setup for Kenny Pickett. Meanwhile, in Baltimore, the pressure is on Lamar Jackson to deliver, especially this late in the year.

8. Giants at Eagles (Week 16)

Monday, Dec. 25 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Eagles-Cowboys might have more juice in terms of NFC East rivalries, but after falling victim to the Birds in three different 2022 matchups, the Giants will be more motivated than ever to spoil Philly's Christmas. Better yet, their weaponry around Daniel Jones is improved, and a late-game meeting like this should have playoff implications.

7. Lions at Cowboys (Week 17)

Saturday, Dec. 30 | 8:15 p.m. ET

A true clash of cultures: Dan Campbell's blue-collar fighters storming Jerry Jones' glitzy castle for a prime-time showdown with America's Team. You couldn't script it better. Detroit is certainly primed for an upswing after teasing a takeoff down the stretch last year, and beating the 'Boys in their own home could be a statement in the NFC.

6. Dolphins at Chiefs (Week 9)

Sunday, Nov. 5 | 9:30 a.m. ET

An aspiring AFC heavyweight against a real one. So much of Miami's outlook depends on Tua Tagovailoa reversing a troubling medical trajectory, but if he's upright, they've got the speed (see: ex-Chiefs star Tyreek Hill) to go toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes and Co. Talk about an explosive Sunday morning overseas.

5. Chiefs at Jets (Week 4)

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:20 p.m. ET

The Jets are betting that Aaron Rodgers' arrival will make them immediate title contenders. A good test should come early, when New York welcomes the reigning champions to MetLife Stadium. Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have somehow never squared off yet, so this will mark an all-time QB matchup under the prime-time lights.

4. Ravens at 49ers (Week 16)

Monday, Dec. 25 | 8:15 p.m. ET

A rematch of Super Bowl XLVII, when the 49ers were the ones with the scramble-happy QB, this one pits two of the NFL's best rushing teams against each other, and not only that, but on Christmas night with postseason spots likely up for grabs. Who knows who'll be under center in San Francisco, but the shootout potential is there.

3. Bills at Jets (Week 1)

Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. ET

Chiefs-Jets may give Aaron Rodgers the better opponent, but there's just no denying the anticipation of this one, his very first time sporting Gang Green colors in a real game. What better way for Rodgers to debut outside of Green Bay than in front of his new home crowd, against a tough division opponent on Monday night?

2. Bills at Bengals (Week 9)

Sunday, Nov. 5 | 8:20 p.m. ET

Yes, they've already played each other since last year's infamous Week 17 contest, when Damar Hamlin's health took precedence. And yes, it was kind of a stinker, the Bills stumbling to a 27-10 playoff loss. But these are still two of the NFL's best teams with two of the best QBs: Josh Allen against Joe Burrow is always good TV, even without the emotional background here.

1. Eagles at Chiefs (Week 11)

Monday, Nov. 20 | 8:15 p.m. ET

Maybe it's a copout, considering this is a straight-up Super Bowl rematch. But it's genuinely hard to find two teams more suited to be back in the mix for a Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are two of the game's finest leaders and QBs, both immensely watchable in their respective styles. And Hurts in particular should be motivated to avenge a tight Super Bowl defeat while visiting the roaring Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Thanksgiving.

Honorable mention