The new NFL season will kick off September 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs begin their title defense against the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. Over the next month, many NFL futures bets will be placed at sportsbooks across the country as NFL fans gear up for what should be another thrilling season. The Chiefs are the 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions according to the latest NFL odds, but that's only one way to bet on the NFL this season.

For example, the Lions have an NFL win total of 9.5 and are the favorites to win the NFC North according to current NFL futures odds. Meanwhile, awards bettors love NFL Coach of the Year for value, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell is a 10-1 co-favorite along with Atlanta's Arthur Smith in 2023 NFL awards betting. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein, Mike McClure and Alex Selesnick.

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Now, White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick have revealed their 2023 NFL futures picks for every team. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. Chicago had the worst record in the NFL, going 3-14 and receiving the No. 1 overall pick. However, with Justin Fields showing progress, the Bears dealt the No. 1 selection to the Panthers for several picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Bears also had more salary cap space than any other team, but opted to focus on overall roster-building rather than splashy signings. While the Bears are positioned to show improvement, there are still clear holes on the roster.

To make matters worse, the Bears were a fourth-place team last season, but still wound up with the 18th-toughest schedule based on 2022 records. White thinks a restructured offensive line will take time to gel when it comes to protecting Fields, while Hartstein doesn't think that the Bears made nearly enough improvements to the league's worst pass-rush (20.5 sacks). Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

How to place 2023 NFL futures wagers

SportsLine's expert have also revealed their 2023 NFL best bets for every team, including several shocking NFL predictions. They also revealed an NFL awards bet that could pay out at a whopping 200-1. You can see all of our experts' 2023 NFL futures bets for each team here.

Which 2023 NFL futures odds should you target? Which longshot awards play could pay out at 200-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NFL futures bets from a proven team of NFL experts.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook