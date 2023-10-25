Almost halfway through the 2023 NFL season, and there two teams atop the standings at 6-1. They just so happen to be the reigning conference champions who clashed in Super Bowl LVII: the Chiefs and Eagles.

Boring, right? Well, not so fast. These teams haven't exactly enjoyed the smoothest of rides thus far, with both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts encountering early-season inconsistencies. But both logged statement victories in Week 7, with Mahomes dicing up the Chargers to rout his AFC West rivals and Philly outmuscling the high-flying Dolphins in prime time.

Now the question is, are these contenders truly the cream of the crop (again)? A lot can happen between now and the end of the season, but is it that crazy to think the Chiefs and Eagles could be back in the Super Bowl come February?

Only time will tell, but for now, here's a look at their remaining schedules, toughest opponents and biggest hurdles to another Super Sunday showdown for the Lombardi Trophy:

Chiefs' remaining schedule

Week Date Game 8 Oct. 29 @ Broncos (2-5) 9 Nov. 5 vs. Dolphins (5-2) (in Germany) 10 Nov. 12 Bye 11 Nov. 20 vs. Eagles (6-1) 12 Nov. 26 @ Raiders (3-4) 13 Dec. 3 @ Packers (2-4) 14 Dec. 10 vs. Bills (4-3) 15 Dec. 18 @ Patriots (2-5) 16 Dec. 25

vs. Raiders (3-4) 17

Dec. 31 vs. Bengals (3-3) 18 Jan. 6/7

@ Chargers (2-4)

Toughest matchups:

Week 9 vs. Dolphins: Miami can clearly be beaten, as the Eagles reminded us on Sunday night. But the Chiefs' run defense hasn't been nearly as ferocious, and Mike McDaniel's high-speed backfield could pose a threat to control the clock here as the two powerhouses tangle in Germany.

Miami can clearly be beaten, as the Eagles reminded us on Sunday night. But the Chiefs' run defense hasn't been nearly as ferocious, and Mike McDaniel's high-speed backfield could pose a threat to control the clock here as the two powerhouses tangle in Germany. Week 11 vs. Eagles: How could this one not make it? The Super Bowl rematch will be a nice test for both sides, particularly in the trenches, where Philly's been an absolute force on defense but Chris Jones and Co. have also affected the pass in K.C.

How could this one not make it? The Super Bowl rematch will be a nice test for both sides, particularly in the trenches, where Philly's been an absolute force on defense but Chris Jones and Co. have also affected the pass in K.C. Week 17 vs. Bengals: If somehow Cincinnati can't keep righting the ship offensively, and/or Joe Burrow can't stay upright, this is another story. But Burrow's been Mahomes' chief big-game rival in the AFC, and the Bengals defense has flashed as well.

Eagles' remaining schedule

Week Date Game 8 Oct. 29 @ Commanders (3-4) 9 Nov. 5 vs. Cowboys (4-2) 10 Nov. 12 Bye 11 Nov. 20 @ Chiefs (6-1) 12 Nov. 26 vs. Bills (4-3) 13 Dec. 3 vs. 49ers (5-2) 14 Dec. 10 @ Cowboys (4-2) 15 Dec. 17 @ Seahawks (4-2) 16 Dec. 25 vs. Giants (2-5) 17 Dec. 31 vs. Cardinals (1-6) 18 Jan. 6/7 @ Giants (2-5)

Toughest matchups:

Week 11 @ Chiefs: Take a look at Weeks 11-15 and you'll understand why it was vastly important for the Eagles to stack wins early in 2023. Traveling to Arrowhead to face Mahomes and Andy Reid is a tall task no matter who you are.

Take a look at Weeks 11-15 and you'll understand why it was vastly important for the Eagles to stack wins early in 2023. Traveling to Arrowhead to face Mahomes and Andy Reid is a tall task no matter who you are. Week 13 vs. 49ers: San Francisco will be motivated to avenge its lopsided NFC title-game defeat, and even after back-to-back losses, the 49ers profile as one of the league's most balanced teams. The Eagles will also be coming off a Bills game here.

San Francisco will be motivated to avenge its lopsided NFC title-game defeat, and even after back-to-back losses, the 49ers profile as one of the league's most balanced teams. The Eagles will also be coming off a Bills game here. Week 14 @ Cowboys: The brutal stretch keeps going in Dallas, where the Eagles will take on the opportunistic America's Team defense -- but only after back-to-back-to-back matchups with the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers.

Remaining strength of schedule

According to combined win percentage of remaining opponents:

Chiefs: 23rd-hardest (or 10th-easiest)

23rd-hardest (or 10th-easiest) Eagles: 13th-hardest

How does that compare to other potential contenders in both conferences? Here's a look at some notable foes:

Biggest challengers

AFC: Ravens, Dolphins, Bills

Ravens, Dolphins, Bills NFC: 49ers, Cowboys, Lions

This is what's really subject to change. We're seven weeks into the season, which means there are still 11 weeks for "contenders" to fold and "pretenders" to come alive. But entering Week 8, these are the teams that look best-positioned to challenge the Chiefs and Eagles for Super Bowl representation.

You might prefer the Bengals in the AFC over the Bills, but Cincy's yet to fully revert to offensive form, and while Buffalo's struggled to stop the run as of late, it's also surrendering fewer points than all but four teams. The Dolphins' firepower can't be overstated, though they need a healthy O-line to ensure Tua Tagovailoa has time to feed his playmakers. That leaves the Ravens as maybe the most dangerous competitor; Lamar Jackson's supporting cast is always prone to hiccups, but the QB's been close to MVP-level under new coordinator Todd Monken, and their defense is among the stingiest in the league.

The NFC feels even less threatening at this juncture. While the Eagles weren't flawless in their first six games, their chief competition has been just as muddy, with the 49ers dropping two straight amid injuries to core players like Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel. There's also a slightly growing concern about QB Brock Purdy's late-game control and now "Mr. Irrelevant" has been placed in concussion protocol. Dallas still has some of the game's best talent with an opportunistic "D," but the Cowboys are prone to malfunctions under the bright lights. And the Lions, despite a hot start and balanced attack, saw their sturdy line crumble when matched up with a real defensive front in Week 7.

Conclusion

So where does this leave us? Not far from where we started, to be honest. But that's mostly a testament to the strength of the Chiefs and Eagles. It's no coincidence these were the last two Super Bowl teams. And we can see now, the way this year has started, they were not flukes, either. That was already true of K.C., considering the history of the Mahomes-Reid regime. But it's proving just as true in Philly, where coach Nick Sirianni's squad -- and general manager Howie Roseman's roster -- are now 28-8 in their last 36 games, including playoffs.

Even if we project a second-half slip-up or two by both teams, it's tough to forecast another AFC or NFC contender fully capitalizing. Who's stepping up to fill the void there? Miami? San Francisco? Maybe. But they have their own hurdles to clear. So, yes, things change in a hurry in the NFL. But if you were to bet on February's ultimate matchup to close the 2023 campaign, there's legitimate reason to saddle up for a rematch.