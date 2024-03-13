Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will not take part in Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, according to ESPN. Bowers is dealing with a hamstring injury and will hold a separate workout April 10 after also sitting out the NFL Scouting Combine.

Despite not working out in front of NFL teams yet, Bowers is still set to get picked high in the 2024 NFL Draft. He isn't just the top tight end prospect in the class; he is one of the best tight end prospects in years.

Bowers is the SEC's all-time leader for tight ends in catches (175), receiving yards (2,538) and receiving touchdowns (26) -- and all of those figures were also the most at the position across the entire country from 2021-23. Those numbers weren't just empty calories either: they translated to winning games in a big way. The Georgia Bulldogs went an FBS-best 42-2 over the course of Bowers' collegiate career, winning College Football Playoff national championships in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Bowers is also the first college football player with 25 or more receiving touchdowns and five or more rushing touchdowns in a career since Tavon Austin -- whose play inspired one of the best highlight reels of all time -- did so at West Virginia from 2009-12. Dynamic to say the least.

However, there is plenty of debate about where it makes sense for him to be drafted because of his positional value. First-round rookie contracts provide NFL teams with financial flexibility for four to five years depending on a player's position. Even when top-flight tight ends do end up needing to be compensated at the top of their position's market, that number can still come in below $20 million on an average annual salary.

There are six tight ends currently averaging an annual salary of $14 million or more with none at or above $20 million: Darren Waller of the Giants ($17 million), T.J. Hockenson of the Vikings ($16.5 million), George Kittle of the 49ers ($15 million), Travis Kelce of the Chiefs ($14.3 million), Dallas Goedert of the Eagles ($14.3 million) and Mark Andrews of the Ravens ($14 million). Conversely, there are 13 wide receivers with an average annual salary at $20 million or higher.

Some teams will still subscribe to the approach of picking the best player available on their draft board regardless of position. Those are the teams who will select Bowers. Below are the five franchises that could be the best fit for the Georgia Bulldog tight end given they have the greatest opportunity to select him.

5. New York Jets (No. 10 overall pick)

Like the Titans ahead of them, the Jets have a glaring need up front along their offensive line. They need to protect 40-year-old four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a torn Achilles injury in 2023. New York went through an NFL-most 13 starting offensive linemen, a churn it nees to halt in 2024 with better health and production at the position.

However, if Rodgers puts on his shadow general manager hat again -- eight former Packers joined the Jets in 2023 -- he could pound the table for another pass-catcher opposite Garrett Wilson. Top wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze will likely be off the board when New York comes on the clock at 10. Bowers could be an option here.

4. Tennessee Titans (No. 7 overall pick)

The Tennessee Titans will likely select an offensive lineman at this spot. Their 42.3% quarterback pressure rate allowed was the third-worst in the NFL in 2023, while their sack rate of 11.5% ranked even worse as the second-highest rate in the entire league. However, the Titans are also short on reliable pass-catchers after DeAndre Hopkins. No other player on Tennessee registered at least 600 receiving yards besides Hopkins, who put up 1,057 yards.

Second-year quarterback Will Levis could use a second target to lean on, and for what it's worth, Bowers would like to move to Nashville.

"I would be alright with going to the Tennessee Titans," Bowers said to NBC Sports' Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Super Bowl LVIII radio row when asked where he would like to play if he could control the draft. "I liked it down in the Georgia, Tennessee area (the Southeast). I thought it was cool. That would be a cool spot to be."

3. Indianapolis Colts (No. 15 overall pick)

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract like the Colts do with Anthony Richardson means they have a few years to really load up the rest of the roster around him. Indy could be losing big-bodied possession receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6-foot-4, 223 pounds), whose 109 catches were the fifth-most in the NFL last season, in free agency.

Bowers could be a nice replacement for that production at a spot in the draft where it makes plenty of sense to take a tight end as talented as he is.

2. New Orleans Saints (No. 14 overall pick)

The Saints have a clear need at tight end. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau aren't adding much juice in the passing game. Chris Olave is the obvious top option, but with Michael Thomas' litany of injuries, Olave hasn't had a legit No. 2 alongside him in his two NFL seasons.

Quarterback Derek Carr made music over the middle on the Raiders with tight end Darren Waller, and giving him Bowers could provide an instant jolt to the Saints passing game.

1. Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5 overall pick)

The Chargers need a reliable second option in their passing game after six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Quarterback Justin Herbert's second-leading pass-catcher has only gone over 800 receiving yards once in his four seasons when Mike Williams and Allen both went for over 1,000 yards in 2021. Since then, Williams has dealt with multiple injuries including a torn ACL in 2023.

The last time a Chargers tight end went for more than 800 yards was future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates when he totaled 821 yards 10 years ago in the 2014 season. Los Angeles has a need at the position plus the necessity for a strong running mate for Allen and 2023 first-round pick receiver Quentin Johnston, who hopes to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season.

One could easily make the argument that either LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers or Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze should be the pick at this spot. Only three tight ends have been selected in the top five in NFL Draft history: Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (fifth overall pick in 1961), Riley Odoms (fifth overall pick in 1972 NFL Draft) and Kyle Pitts (fourth overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft). Still, this certainly could be a Bowers potential landing spot.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.