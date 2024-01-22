This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

🏈 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE TEAMS HEADING TO THE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

There will be a day when you should doubt Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. I promise. But it's not coming any time soon.

Tyler Bass missed -- hide your eyes, Bills fans -- wide right with under two minutes left, and Mahomes came away with the victory after the first road playoff game of his career, a heart-pounding, back-and-forth 27-24 triumph for the Chiefs in Buffalo.

It was a classic quarterback battle between Mahomes and Josh Allen through three quarters, with Buffalo leading 24-20 and only one punt combined with 15 minutes to go.

through three quarters, with Buffalo leading 24-20 and only one punt combined with 15 minutes to go. Isaiah Pacheco scored on the second play of the fourth quarter to set up what looked like another wild finish. And things definitely got bizarre from there. Damar Hamlin got stuffed on an ill-conceived fake punt, but then Mecole Hardman fumbled through the end zone

scored on the second play of the fourth quarter to set up what looked like another wild finish. And things definitely got bizarre from there. got stuffed on an ill-conceived fake punt, but then The Bills, mercifully given new life, went three-and-out on the ensuing drive before Bass' miss from 44 yards

When the Chiefs need their best, they deliver. Kansas City averaged 7.7 yards per play and produced eight plays of 20+ yards -- both season highs. Travis Kelce looked like the Travis Kelce of old, posting his first multi-touchdown game of the season, celebrating with Taylor Swift and being cheered on by a shirtless Jason Kelce. Mahomes and Travis Kelce have now connected on 16 playoff touchdown passes, the most by a single duo in NFL history.

It's the Chiefs' sixth consecutive conference championship appearance. The Lions, meanwhile, are headed to their first conference championship in over three decades. Detroit rallied and then held on to beat the Buccaneers, 31-23. Jared Goff delivered a perfect touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown halfway through the fourth quarter, and Derrick Barnes picked off Baker Mayfield to clinch it.

One day earlier ...

Here's the Championship Sunday schedule and our early preview:

Chiefs at Ravens , 3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

, 3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+ Lions at 49ers, 6:30 p.m. on Fox

Storylines abound again: The Lions haven't won a playoff road game since 1957; the Super Bowl didn't exist, there were 12 teams in the entire league, and goalposts were still at the front of the end zone.

Since then, Detroit has lost an NFL-record 11 straight road playoff games. That's the bad news. The good news? That win actually came against the 49ers! More good news? These Lions are not the Lions of the past.

In the AFC, it's Mahomes vs. Jackson. A two-time MVP against a soon-to-be two-time MVP. How could anyone ask for more?

👍 Honorable mentions

🦬 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE BUFFALO BILLS

"Wide right. The two most dreaded words in Buffalo."

It doesn't get any better than that call from Jim Nantz. And it doesn't get any more painful for the Buffalo faithful, and they know pain better than any other fan base. Yes, Bass missed a 44-yarder that would've tied the game with under two minutes to go, but who's really to blame?

Buffalo finally got to host Mahomes and the worst offense of his career. Buffalo hadn't lost in nearly two months. The fumble bounces went Buffalo's way. Bass had never missed a field goal when trailing by three or fewer in the fourth quarter or overtime. It was all right there. Until it wasn't.

It's another long offseason for the Bills, and no, they don't get any easier.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 College basketball recap: Tara VanDerveer passes Mike Krzyzewski, Caitlin Clark collides with court stormer



Getty Images

There's a new name atop the all-time college basketball wins leaderboard: Tara VanDerveer earned her 1,203rd career win Sunday with No. 8 Stanford's 65-56 win over Oregon State. With Cameron Brink (leg) out, Kiki Iriafen scored a career-high 36 points. VanDerveer spoke with Isabel Gonzalez about her journey to the top of the mountain.

That capped an eventful Sunday: No. 18 Ohio State rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to top No. 2 Iowa, 100-92, led by 33 points and 12 rebounds by Cotie McMahon in front of a program-record 18,660 fans. One of those 18,660 caused a scary scene, though. As fans stormed the court, Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark was accidentally blindsided and fell to the court in obvious pain. Luckily, Clark (who scored 45 points) told reporters she's fine, but she called the incident "disappointing."

She's right, just like Matt Norlander was right a few weeks ago when he told coaches to stay off the court. I'm all for court storming. But if players can't be safe on the court of all places, what are we doing?!

The Ohio State women weren't the only ones pulling off upsets. On the men's side ...

West Virginia beat No. 3 Kansas , 91-85

beat , Pitt stunned No. 7 Duke , 80-76

stunned , Texas took down No. 9 Baylor , 75-73 Tyrese Hunter 's buzzer-beater.

took down , 's buzzer-beater. No. 10 Memphis lost its second straight game, falling to Tulane, 81-79.

We have grades and winners and losers from the weekend, and No. 8 Kentucky is a big winner after center Zvonimir Ivišić got cleared by the NCAA and delivered 13 points in his debut, a 105-96 win over Georgia. Matt says Ivišić makes an already-very-good team significantly better.

Norlander: "The outlook on the next 10-12 weeks in this sport feels different after what happened Saturday in Lexington. The Wildcats were a national title contender without Big Z. Now they've got this cheat code coming off the bench? This looks like the deepest team in the country. ... Nobody knows how good/consistent Ivišić will be, but even the threat of his 7-2 frame shooting, swatting, traipsing up and down the floor -- it expands Kentucky's profile."

🏈 Ohio State reels in two standout transfers from Alabama

Getty Images

Alabama's losses from Nick Saban's retirement are other programs' gains. And no one is gaining more than Ohio State.

On Friday, the Buckeyes added star safety Caleb Downs after a magnificent debut with the Crimson Tide that saw him earn second-team AP All-America and 247Sports True Freshman All-America honors. Two days later, five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin transferred to Ohio State as well, just a month after joining the Crimson Tide as an early-enrollee freshman.

Downs is a stud. He was one of two freshmen with at least 100 tackles and multiple interceptions last season, and he also had a punt return touchdown. Now he joins a defense loaded with returning talent, including defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, cornerback Denzel Burke and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

Sayin, meanwhile, joins a quarterback room that has many new additions. Starter Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse, but the Buckeyes added Will Howard from Kansas State, four-star recruit Air Noland (No. 57 overall in the 2024 class) and now Sayin, arguably the cherry on top. A five-star (No. 21 overall) recruit out of California, Sayin joined the Crimson Tide for practices and workouts last month ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Downs isn't the only freshman standout leaving Tuscaloosa: Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor transferred to Iowa.

📺 What we're watching Monday



🏀 Spurs at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Wake Forest at No. 4 North Carolina (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 5 UCLA at No. 20 Utah (W), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 7 Kansas State at No. 12 Baylor (W), 8:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Cincinnati at No. 3 Kansas (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Hawks at Kings, 10 p.m. on NBA TV