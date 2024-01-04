Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is transferring to Ohio State, 247Sports reports. Howard is the No. 7 overall available transfer in 247Sports rankings for the 2024 cycle. He joins a Buckeyes program that must identify a new full-time starter in 2024 after former starter Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse. Howard's biggest immediate competition is Devin Brown, who lost the battle with McCord last offseason. Brown started in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Howard started at least a handful of games in each of his four seasons with the Wildcats. He was one of just four true freshmen to start seven games in 2020 when incumbent starter Skylar Thompson missed time due to injury. He spelled Thompson in three more games in 2021.

Kansas State welcomed Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez ahead of the 2022 season. Howard eventually wrestled starting duties away from Martinez and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship Game win against TCU. Kansas State finally turned to Howard as its full-time starter in 2023 and he led the Wildcats to an 8-4 record, throwing for 2,843 yards and 24 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Howard also rushed for 351 yards and nine touchdowns.

Howard's arrival at Ohio State comes ahead of major changes to the Big Ten, which does away with divisions in 2024 with the addition of four Pac-12 members -- Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington -- to the conference. The Buckeyes will be seeking their first Big Ten title since 2020, with Michigan winning the conference crown in three straight years.