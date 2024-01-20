West Virginia stunned No. 3 Kansas 91-85 on Saturday behind a hot 3-point shooting performance, handing the Jayhawks a Quad 3 loss. The Mountaineers were 10-point underdogs at home, but got huge performances from RaeQuan Battle and Pat Suemnick en route to their biggest victory of the season.

Kansas (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) had opportunities to tie or take the lead late as it clawed back from a 77-70 deficit to make the ending tense. But the Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) came up with three critical offensive rebounds on a single possession late in the game and made their final eight free throws.

Once the final horn sounded, West Virginia fans rushed the court. Battle led WVU with 23 points while Suemnick added a career-high 20. The Mountaineers made 12 of 21 shots from beyond the arc. While Kansas shot 53.4% from the floor, it hit just 1 of 11 attempts from 3-point range in the second half.

The outcome marks Kansas' second Big 12 road loss after KU also fell 65-60 at UCF on Jan. 10 as a 7-point favorite and is the second consecutive Saturday that West Virginia has knocked off a ranked team at home after WVU took down then-No. 25 Texas 76-73.

In an otherwise trying season, the past two weekends have been moments of relief for the Mountaineers, who underwent an ugly ending to legendary coach Bob Huggins' tenure during the offseason and an accompanying roster implosion.

This story will be updated with takeaways