Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman made the biggest play of the game against the Buffalo Bills, as arguably the most controversial rule in the NFL this season came into effect.

With the Chiefs up, 27-24, on the Bills in the fourth quarter, Hardman took a reverse down to the 1-yard line before fumbling the football out of the end zone. Initially ruled down by contact, Bills head coach Sean McDermott challenged the call to see if Hardman fumbled the ball before he was down.

Replay showed Hardman did, and the Chiefs turned the ball over. The Bills got the ball at the 20-yard line as a result of Hardman's fumble.

Why does the defensive team get possession when the offensive team fumbles out of the end zone, but not when the offensive team fumbles the ball out of bounds? The NFL rulebook states: "If a ball is fumbled in the field of play, and goes forward into the opponent's end zone and over the end line or sideline, a touchback is awarded to the defensive team." Although it's a rare occurrence, seemingly every time this rule is enforced in a game, it is met with criticism.

This rule could be under review by the league competition committee this offseason. According to CBS Sports NFL lead Insider Jonathan Jones, NFL EVP Troy Vincent said the league will discuss amending the touchback rule regarding fumbling through the end zone. This is notable because recently, there hasn't been much conversation among decision-makers about a potential change.

When asked earlier this year if there had been any formal discussion in recent years to change the rule, a competition committee source texted Jones saying: "None."

The rule is controversial, but does what is intended -- punish the offense for not taking care of the football.