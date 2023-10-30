Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played.

The biggest winner this week was the Dallas Cowboys, who will be showing up in four of our 19 facts below. We'll also be recapping all of the craziness that took place during the Jets' 13-10 win over the Giants, which will almost certainly go down as one of the ugliest wins in NFL history.

With that in mind, here are 14 crazy facts from Week 8:

First 43-20 final score in NFL history. The Cowboys beat the Rams 43-20, which was notable because that marked the first time an NFL game has ever ended with that final score. That's known as a scorigami, and you can read more about it here Cowboys are crushing teams at home. The Cowboys are 3-0 at home this season and they've won all three games by at least 20 points. They're now the first team since the 2007 Steelers to win their first three home games of the season by at least 20 points. Cowboys hit the triple crown. The Cowboys became the first team with a defensive TD, a blocked punt and a safety in the first half of a game since 2007 when the Lions did it.

Pick-six king. It's only Week 8, but Cowboys corner DaRon Bland has already set the franchise record for most pick-sixes in a season with three after notching another one on Sunday against the Rams. Bland also tied the NFL record for most pick-sixes through seven games. Jaguars will be sad to see October go: Their 20-10 win over the Steelers means that the Jaguars went 5-0 in October, marking the first time in franchise history they've won five games in a single month. Brown out. With 130 yards in Philadelphia's 38-31 win over the Commanders, A.J. Brown has now gone over 125 yards in six consecutive games, which is a new NFL record. Brown had been tied with Calvin Johnson (2012) and Pat Studstill (1966) for the NFL record) Puka still putting up big numbers. With three catches against the Cowboys, Puka Nacua now has 61 grabs for the season, which is the most in NFL history by a player in his first eight career games, topping Saquon Barkley, who had 58 in 2018. Nacua's 795 receiving yards are also the most for any player in their first eight career games, beating out Ja'Marr Chase, who had 786 in 2021. Tyreek Hill is on fire. With 112 yards against the Patriots, Hill now has 1,014 for the season, making him the first player in the Super Bowl era (and fourth player ever) to hit the 1,000-yard mark in just eight games. Will the Thrill. With four TD passes against the Falcons, Will Levis became the third player in NFL history to throw four touchdowns in his NFL debut, joining Fran Tarkenton and Marcus Mariota. Rookie quarterbacks are everywhere. Will Levis became the sixth rookie quarterback to start a game this season, which is tied for the most in NFL history through eight weeks. The only other times it happened came in 1971 and 2021. Three wild streaks end for Mahomes. Going into Sunday, Patrick Mahomes had never lost to the Broncos (12-0), he had never lost a divisional road game (16-0) and he had never lost to a team that was multiple games under .500 (25-0), but all of those streaks are now done, thanks to the Broncos' 24-9 win. Tua owns Belichick. With Miami's win on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa is now 6-0 all time against Bill Belichick, which is the most regular-season wins by any quarterback ever against the Patriots coach. McCaffrey is a scoring machine. With two touchdowns against the Bengals, the 49er running back has now scored in 17 straight games, which is tied with Lenny Moore for the longest streak in NFL history. After a bye in Week 9, McCaffrey will need to score in Week 10 to break the record.

49ers suddenly can't win. The 49ers are now on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Bengals 31-17 on Sunday. That makes the 49ers just the second team in NFL history to follow up a 15-game regular-season winning streak with a three-game losing streak. The only other team to do that was the 2008-09 Colts. The good news for the 49ers there is that the 2009 Colts ended up making the Super Bowl that year.

We also have five bonus facts from the Jets' win over the Giants, which might go down as the best bad game ever ... or was it the worst best game ever? I'm not sure, I'll have to think about that.

Here are five facts from that game:

There were more punts (24) than points (23). The 24 combined punts was the most that two NFL teams have combined for in a game since 1998.



There were 16 combined three-and-outs, which was tied for most in a game since 2000.

The two teams went a combined 4 for 34 on third down, which was the worst combined third-down conversion rate since 2009 in a game where the two teams combined for at least 30 attempts.

The Giants finished with -9 pass yards, which was the fewest by any team since 2000 when the Browns had -9 in a 48-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Zach Wilson became the first QB since 2000 to win a game with multiple completions of 25 yards or more in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. Wilson hit Allen Lazard for a 29-yard gain followed by another 29-yard throw to Garrett Wilson that set up Greg Zuerlein's game-tying field goal at the end of regulation.

The Jets' win was a wild one and it put them over .500 for the first time this season.