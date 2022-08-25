Denzel Mims has requested a trade out of New York. The former second-round pick of the Jets out of Baylor, through his agent Ron Slavin, told the team that he wants out after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. In a statement, Slavin says Mims "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them" and that a trade is the only option as the club has stated they will not release him.

Mims was limited to nine games during his rookie season due to a hamstring issue and then played in just 40% of the offensive snaps in 2021. When he's seen playing time, he has yet to flash that second-round potential, hauling in 31 of his 67 career targets (46.3%) for 490 yards.

Denzel Mims NYJ • WR • 11 TAR 23 REC 8 REC YDs 133 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

With Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Braxton Berrios making up the top of New York's wide receiver depth chart, a change of scenery is likely needed for Mims not only to see more playing time but to produce on a more consistent basis. Below, we've highlighted a handful of receiver-needy teams that could be an option for GM Joe Douglas if he decides to grant Mims' trade request.

The Falcons are in a transition period after trading Matt Ryan to the Colts this offseason. They do have some top-tier young pass-catching weapons like tight end Kyle Pitts and first-round receiver Drake London, but there isn't much beyond that. Bryan Edwards, who was acquired by the team in an offseason trade with the Raiders this past May, and Olamide Zaccheaus are the next two pieces at receiver behind London, so there is room to add some competition.

The Bears don't have much going on at the wide receiver unit outside of Darnell Mooney. Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle are the next two receivers up behind Mooney, which doesn't leave second-year quarterback Justin Fields a lot to work with. While Mims shouldn't be expected to be a game-changer for this or any offense upon arrival, he could be looked at as a depth piece with some upside if he can tap into that second-round potential. Chicago has already shown that they need some help at receiver by trading for former Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry earlier this summer, so Mims could be the latest to land at Solider Field if the Bears want to create an Island of Misfit Receivers.

The need for Baltimore to add a receiver isn't as dire as some other teams on this list, but it couldn't hurt to bring in a depth piece. Tight end Mark Andrews will arguably be the most targeted pass-catcher in this offense and second-year wideout Rashod Bateman is looked at as one of the breakout candidates for this season. Beyond those two, Devin Duvernay, James Proche Ii, and Demarcus Robinson headline the receiver position, while tight end Isaiah Likely has been a preseason darling. Lamar Jackson has a rapport with some of these pass-catchers and this will be a team that leans heavily on the running game, but adding Mims could be a speculative add for Baltimore to see if he blossoms with a new club.

The Packers wide receiver room has been one of the more dissected units in all of the NFL this preseason. With the departure of Davante Adams, there are plenty of questions as to where all of those targets are going to go. Allen Lazard will certainly see a big share of that, as will veteran Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. The team also drafted Christian Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and fourth-round rookie Romeo Doubs making waves throughout the preseason. There are plenty of bodies in the mix here, but Mims could be another receiver that Green Bay brings in to see if anything sticks with Aaron Rodgers.

The No. 2 receiver spot to begin the year for the Cowboys is still a bit of a mystery. With Amari Cooper traded to the Browns this offseason, CeeDee Lamb is slated to ascend to WR1 in the offense, while Michael Gallup will eventually serve as the Robin to his Batman. However, Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 last year. If he's unable to go, rookie Jalen Tolbert has been tapped as the next man up. Beyond those three, there are plenty of questions at receiver between James Washington, Noah Brown, and a handful of others. Mims, a Texas native, could look to compete to get into that rotation in what is expected to be a pass-heavy offense run by Dak Prescott.