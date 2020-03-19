Eagles offseason tracker: Free agent scorecard, signings, NFL draft news, rumors, the latest updates and more

General manager Howie Roseman may not have been capable of getting the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl the last two years, but if he's good for anything, it's spicing up a roster, which makes the draft and free agency annually anticipated events for Eagles faithful. Former colleague Andrew Berry, now running the Cleveland Browns' front office, this March called Roseman the "strongest wheeler-dealer in the league," and history confirms that designation: The Eagles are consistently among the most aggressive, or at least proactive, franchises when it comes to roster and salary management.

All that said, this hub will serve as a go-to spot for everything Eagles related during the 2020 offseason. We'll have all the important dates, free agency scorecards, draft content, the latest rumors and news out of Philadelphia, and much more below.

Free Agency Scorecard

Free agent signings from other teams:

DT Javon Hargrave (Steelers): B+

Inked to a three-year, $39 million deal, the 27-year-old big man doesn't fill a pressing need considering the Eagles already have lots invested at DT, but he's a solid all-around starter with plenty of upside converting to a 4-3 defense. Jim Schwartz relies a lot on the trenches, so pairing him with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson should give the Eagles one of the NFC's top interiors.

Trades:

CB Darius Slay (Lions): A-

Acquired from Detroit in exchange for third and fifth-round draft picks in 2020, then re-signed on a three-year, $50 million extension, Slay isn't necessarily a long-term option at 29, but he's also one of the top five to 10 CBs in the game. A three-time Pro Bowler with ties to Jim Schwartz, his physical presence alone will instantly improve the Eagles' secondary. This is a win, even if for the short term.

Unrestricted in-house free agents

* = The Eagles declined the 2020 option on Jenkins' contract, making him a free agent.

Restricted free agents:

RB Corey Clement (no tender)

CB Craig James*

P Cameron Johnston* (tendered)

Restricted free agents must be tendered in order to remain on the roster. The Eagles can assign a number of different tenders (original-round, first-round, second-round, etc.). Each tender comes with a higher 2020 salary, which are TBD by the NFL.

* = Exclusive rights free agent. If tendered, ERFAs cannot negotiate with other teams; they can either sign with the tendering team or sit out the season.

Free agent signings for players cut by other teams:

TBD

Note: Players who are signed after being released by another team (rather than entering free agency unsigned) do not count in the compensatory draft pick formula for the team who signs them.

Key upcoming dates

Mid-April : Release of 2020 schedule.

: Release of 2020 schedule. April 23-April 25 : The NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The Eagles own the 21st overall pick, plus nine other selections.

: The NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The Eagles own the 21st overall pick, plus nine other selections. May 1: Start of NFL minicamps.

2020 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: Philadelphia

Round 2: Philadelphia

Round 3: Philadelphia

Round 4: Philadelphia

Round 5: Philadelphia, New England (Michael Bennett trade)

Round 6: Atlanta (Johnathan Cyprien trade)

Round 7: None

The Eagles are also projected to get three compensatory picks ahead of the 2020 draft -- a third-rounder for the loss of QB Nick Foles to the Jaguars, a fourth-rounder for LB Jordan Hicks going to the Cardinals, and a fourth-rounder for WR Golden Tate going to the Giants.

Top headlines, news, rumors

Eagles acquire CB Darius Slay from Lions

March 19: After parting ways with Jenkins, the Eagles "rebound" with a big name for their defensive backfield, sending two mid-round draft picks to Detroit in exchange for a proven starter -- one who reportedly drew their interest at the 2019 trade deadline as well.

Eagles decline 2020 option for S Malcolm Jenkins

March 18: The veteran safety was not scheduled to hit free agency, but now his heralded six-year run in Philadelphia is over. Jenkins' on- and off-field leadership will be tough to replace, but his departure isn't entirely shocking considering the Pro Bowler repeatedly requested a new deal throughout 2019. The Eagles will save some money here, but they've also created a hole in the secondary.

Eagles land former Steelers DT Javon Hargrave

March 17: It's not a cornerback or wide receiver, but this is Howie Roseman's first big move of the offseason -- an underrated addition of another powerful interior presence to pair with Fletcher Cox.

Eagles ready to 'go hard' after elite CBs

Feb. 28: According to ESPN's Tim McManus, all signs point to the Eagles "going hard after a top-end cornerback" as soon as free agency opens, with the Cowboys' Byron Jones serving as their likely "Plan A" target. Previous reports had tied Jones to the Eagles, but one thing is clear: Philly is in the market for secondary help.

Eagles could be shopping WR Alshon Jeffery

Feb. 25: Multiple reports have indicated the Eagles prefer to trade Jeffery not only because of his recent on-field issues (injuries, regression) but because of his alleged anonymous criticisms of Wentz and the offense. A number of teams could be interested in absorbing the veteran's big salary for a swap of picks, including the New York Jets and New York Giants.

Cowboys CB Byron Jones likely on Eagles' radar

Feb. 18: As reported at CBS Sports, Jones figures to become the NFL's highest-paid player at his position come March 18 with an anticipated annual haul of at least $16 million. Dallas does not intend to get into a bidding war for the defensive back, even if it means Jones staying in the NFC East, where the Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Redskins likely all have lots of interest.

Eagles part ways with LB Nigel Bradham

Feb. 18: Two years after inking him to a five-year, $40 million extension, the Eagles released one of their Super Bowl starters, saving an estimated $4.5 million in 2020 cap space in the process. Bradham was a physical presence and former signal-caller for Schwartz's "D," but injuries limited his impact in 2019. He could be a candidate to return on a reduced salary later in the offseason.

Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson among possible Eagles targets

Feb. 10: The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported the Eagles have Robinson, a reserve wide receiver for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, "in their sights" as they hunt for more speed. He would likely represent a mid-tier, low-risk, high-reward option for the club at WR, although if 2019's pass-catcher market is any indication, his price could be higher than expected.