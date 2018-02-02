How to watch, stream 'NFL Honors' as Hall of Fame class, MVP, awards are revealed

On Sunday, either the Eagles or the Patriots will win the Super Bowl and claim the 2017-18 NFL crown. But on Saturday, an opportunity for even more winners to have their own moments will emerge.

On Saturday night in Minneapolis, it'll be time to crown the league's MVP, the Hall of Fame class of 2018, and every other major award, at "NFL Honors." The awards show will take place from 6-8 p.m. ET, but it won't be televised until 9 p.m. ET (and PT). Below, you'll find all the information you need to know to watch the show. Further below, you'll find our preview of the event.

How to watch, stream

When: 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3 (on tape delay)

9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3 (on tape delay) Where: Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis

Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis TV: NBC

NBC Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Hall of Fame

Last month, the list of candidates for the class of 2018 was whittled down to 15 modern-era finalists and three other finalists. Here are the 18 finalists in all:

Ray Lewis -- linebacker for the Ravens Brian Urlacher -- linebacker for the Bears Edgerrin James -- running back for the Colts, Cardinals, and Seahawks Randy Moss -- wide receiver for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and 49ers Terrell Owens -- wide receiver for the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals Isaac Bruce -- wide receiver for the Rams and 49ers John Lynch -- safety for the Buccaneers and Broncos Brian Dawkins -- defensive back for the Eagles and Broncos Ty Law -- defensive back for the Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, and Broncos Everson Walls -- defensive back for the Cowboys, Giants, and Browns

Tony Boselli -- tackle for the Jaguars

Joe Jacoby -- tackle and guard for the Redskins

Steve Hutchinson -- guard for the Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans

Alan Faneca -- guard and tackle for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals Kevin Mawae -- center and guard for the Seahawks, Jets, and Titans Bobby Beathard (contributor finalist) Robert Brazile (seniors committee finalist) Jerry Kramer (seniors committee finalist)

Anywhere between 4-8 people will gain entrance into the Hall of Fame, but only five modern-era finalists can be elected.

Brady leads MVP candidates

The frontrunner is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who put up another sparkling stat line (4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight picks, and a 102.8 passer rating) at the age of 40. Whenever a challenger popped up during the closing stretch of the season, disaster struck. Carson Wentz tore his ACL. Russell Wilson experienced a couple of poor performances. Antonio Brown missed the final two games of the year due to injury. Todd Gurley rested in Week 17.

Brady is almost a lock to win the award, which is why it looks like his speech is already written.

A ton of worthy coaches

Coach of the Year is a competitive award this year thanks to a few tremendous coaching jobs. Sean McVay, in his first season in Los Angeles, turned the Rams into one of the league's best teams by rejuvenating Gurley and getting the most out of Jared Goff. Doug Marrone got the Jaguars into the playoffs. Doug Pederson got the Eagles to the Super Bowl a year after a 7-9 season. Then there's Bill Belichick, who should probably always win the award, but doesn't because we've grown used to his dominance.

My money's on McVay, but Marrone would be just as deserving.

Predictions

Here are my predictions for some of the other awards being handed out: