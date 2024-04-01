The NFL on Monday announced its performance-based pay distribution for the 2023 season, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland were among the top 25 earners.

The performance-based pay program uses a fund "created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary," according to the league release. The distribution is computed by using a player index, which the NFL notes uses a player's "PBP Playtime" (defined as the player's regular season total plays played on offense, defense, and special teams, divided by the number of plays payed by the player with the most total combined plays on that team) divided by his "PBP Compensation" (defined as regular season full salary, prorated portion of signing bonus, earned incentives).

Purdy, a seventh-round pick in 2022, started 16 of 17 games and played 93% of San Francisco's offensive snaps. At just $870,000, he was the league's lowest-paid starting quarterback. His take-home of $739,765 ranked 24th in the league in performance-based pay, and nearly doubled his pay. Purdy finished fourth in MVP voting and sixth in Offensive Player of the Year voting after throwing for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions while helping lead the 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Bland similarly drew just $870,000 in base salary last year, and his distribution of $759,759 (20th) nearly doubled his pay as well. A 2022 fifth-round pick, Bland began the season as Dallas' slot corner but moved outside when Trevon Diggs tore his ACL. He played all 17 games, making 15 starts and playing 90% of defensive snaps. He eventually set an NFL record with five pick-sixes among his league-leading nine interceptions, and he finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting while being named both a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro.

Former Ravens guard John Simpson, who signed with the Jets earlier this offseason, checked in first in performance-based pay, collecting $974,613 after he played 99% of Baltimore's offensive snaps.

The rest of the top 25 in performance-based pay is as follows: