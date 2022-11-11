Just two teams are more than a touchdown favorite in the Week 10 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and one is Kansas City (-9.5) at home versus the Jaguars. However, the Chiefs have failed to cover in their four home games, making them one of three teams who are winless at home against the spread. The Jags aren't much better on the road, with a 1-4 against the spread record. Other NFL spreads greater than seven points include Eagles vs. Commanders (+11). Philadelphia is 7-3-1 against the spread in its last 11 meetings with Washington, which includes an ATS victory in Week 3. Which teams should you target in your NFL survivor picks and NFL office pool picks? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover the spread at home against the Broncos almost 60% of the time. Tennessee saw its five-game winning streak snapped with an overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 9, but they've been able to hide rookie quarterback Malik Willis' inexperience with a dominant run game.

Derrick Henry has rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns in the two games since Willis entered the starting lineup and he's topped the 100-yard mark in five consecutive games. There's a chance that Ryan Tannehill (ankle) could return to the lineup this week to give the Tennessee offense a little more balance but even if Willis remains the starter, the Titans should be able to control the line of scrimmage.

Denver has the No. 2 defense in the NFL this season, but traded away Bradley Chubb at the deadline and have been getting torched on the ground in recent weeks. Jacksonville rushed for 191 yards against the Broncos in London and ranks 27th in the league in yards allowed per carry (4.9). The model predicts that Henry rushes for nearly 100 yards on average and that Tennessee covers in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 10 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 10 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the avoid the Saints, even though they are favorites over the Steelers. New Orleans is coming off a physical loss to the Ravens on Monday, and now they have to travel on a short week. Making matters even worse, Pittsburgh is coming off a bye and is set to get back 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

The Saints haven't won on the road since Week 1 and Andy Dalton struggled in his only away game start this year. He threw three picks at Arizona in Week 7, which is more interceptions than he has across five home starts this season. Turnovers have been one of the underlying themes for the 2022 Saints' season. as their 17 giveaways are the most in the league. while their seven takeaways are the second-fewest. Unsurprisingly, New Orleans has the worst turnover differential (minus-10).

Pittsburgh won as an underdog in its last home game, a 20-18 victory over the Buccaneers in Week 6. It's also won two of the last three home games against the Saints, which is one of the many reasons why New Orleans is being avoided in Week 10 NFL survivor pools. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 10 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 10 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Giants beat the Texans. While Houston will be coming off a mini-bye after playing last Thursday, New York is coming off a traditional bye after having Week 9 off. The Giants will have the rest advantage as well as the historical edge, as they've won four straight meetings against the Texans.

Houston has lost three straight games this season, and those defeats have come by an average of 12.3 points. It's hard to see a path to victory for a Texans team that ranks 29th in total offense and 30th in total defense. Saquon Barkley is projected to have 94 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards. New York is also projected to have multiple takeaways and multiple sacks, which will be too much for Houston's offense to overcome. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks at Buccaneers (-3, 44.5)

Vikings at Bills (-3.5, 43.5)

Lions at Bears (-3, 48.5)

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9.5, 50.5)

Browns at Dolphins (-3.5, 48.5)

Texans at Giants (-4.5, 40.5)

Saints at Steelers (+1.5, 40)

Broncos at Titans (-2.5, 36.5)

Colts at Raiders (-6, 42.5)

Cowboys at Packers (+4.5, 43)

Cardinals at Rams (-1.5, 41)

Chargers at 49ers (-7, 45.5)

Monday, Nov. 14

Commanders at Eagles (-11, 44)