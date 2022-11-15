In a season with plenty of parity, just three games on the Week 11 NFL schedule feature two teams with winning records. Cowboys vs. Vikings will see a pair of squads jockeying for position among the NFC's hierarchy, and Dallas is a 2-point road favorite in the Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The other plus-.500 matchups are divisional battles in the AFC. New England is a 3.5-point home favorite over the Jets in the NFL spreads, while Chiefs vs. Chargers (+7) will take place on Sunday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes has won 24 straight starts in November and December, the longest stretch by any quarterback over a two-month span since 1950. That may favor Kansas City in straight-up Week 11 NFL picks, but who should you lean towards when making NFL against the spread picks? Who should you back in Week 11 NFL survivor pool picks and NFL office pool picks? All of the Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 11 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Patriots (-3.5) cover the spread at home against the Jets. New England has won 13 straight games versus its divisional-rival, which includes a road win just three weeks ago. In that Week 8 contest, Zach Wilson threw three picks, which has been par for the course in his career against the Patriots. Across three career games, Wilson has thrown two touchdowns versus seven interceptions and been sacked seven times.

Overall this season, New England has won four of its last five and covered in five of its last six. The Jets' offense isn't the same as it was earlier in the season when Breece Hall was healthy, as New York ranks just 29th in third-down conversion percentage. With the Jets struggling to stay on the field, New England's running game is projected to top 115 yards, with Rhamondre Stevenson having 84 total yards. New England's defense will take over from there, with the Patriots forecasted to have at least three sacks and multiple takeaways. The model has the Patriots covering well over 60% of the time, with the Over (38.5) hitting in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 11 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 11 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Commanders, even though they are favorites over the Texans. Houston has two scheduling advantages in this contest: is playing at home and faces a Washington team on a short week after the Commanders played on Monday. Additionally, the single most dynamic player on the field may play for Houston, Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Dameon Pierce.

The fourth-round running back has averaged nearly 100 rushing yards over his last six contests, while the Commanders have given up over 110 rushing yards over their last five games. Houston has also been surprisingly strong against the pass this year, as its nine passing TDs allowed are the second-fewest in the NFL. That will make it tough for backup Taylor Heinicke to find the end zone, and Washington's offense already struggles in key situations, ranking among the bottom six in third-down and fourth-down conversion percentage. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 11 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 11 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Panthers. Despite coming off a win as an underdog with P.J. Walker under center, Carolina is turning back to Baker Mayfield. That may decrease the Panthers' chances of winning since Walker has outperformed Mayfield with a better record, better completion percentage and lower sack percentage. Across his five starts, Mayfield has the same number of interceptions (four) as touchdowns, been sacked 15 times and fumbled six times.

As a former Brown, Mayfield has experience against Baltimore, but has lost four of his last five starts versus the Ravens. The Ravens may be the AFC's best team, as they've won three straight, with the margin of victory increasing in each. They've held a double-digit lead in all nine games and will be at their healthiest in Week 11, coming off a bye. Carolina's 25th-ranked run defense could get shredded by the Ravens' rushing attack, as the model projects Baltimore to average over 5.5 yards per carry. The Ravens comfortably win by double-digits, per the model, with Baltimore projected to be victorious in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 11 NFL picks

Week 11 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 17

Packers at Titans (-2.5, 41.5)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Bears at Falcons (-3, 49)

Panthers at Ravens (-12, 44.5)

Browns at Bills (-9, 47.5)

Commanders at Texans (+2.5, 40.5)

Eagles at Colts (+9.5, 44.5)

Jets at Patriots (-3.5, 38.5)

Rams at Saints (-3, 39)

Lions at Giants (-3.5, 46)

Raiders at Broncos (-3, 41.5)

Cowboys at Vikings (+2, 47.5)

Bengals at Steelers (+5, 41.5)

Chiefs at Chargers (+7, 50)

Monday, Nov. 21

49ers at Cardinals (+7.5, 43.5)