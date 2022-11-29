A rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game and Deshaun Watson's return to the field highlight the Week 13 NFL schedule. The Chiefs and Bengals battled to an overtime finish in the 2021 AFC title game, and while Cincinnati got the win, K.C. is the 2.5-point favorite for the rematch on Sunday in the NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the AFC, Watson will suit up for the first time in nearly two years as he makes his Browns debut. Coincidentally, his debut will come against his former team, the Texans, and Cleveland is a 7-point favorite in the latest Week 13 NFL spreads.

After a lengthy layoff, will rust be a factor for Watson, which could affect your confidence in the Browns for Week 13 NFL office pool picks? And if you're miraculously still alive in survivor pools, who should you back with Week 13 NFL survivor pool picks? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 13 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Giants (+1.5) cover the spread against the Commanders. New York's 8-3 against the spread record this year is tied for the best in the league, while the team is also 6-1 ATS as an underdog.

Washington could run into trouble in sustaining drives against the Giants, considering the teams' strengths and weaknesses on third downs. The Commanders are just 27th in third-down conversion percentage, while New York ranks seventh in third-down defense.

Meanwhile, the Giants have finally seen a receiver emerge and become a proven option for Daniel Jones. Darius Slayton has averaged 73.6 yards over his last five games and his season average of 17.6 yards per reception ranks third (minimum 20 catches). With his big-play threat and Saquon Barkley's all-world abilities, the Giants are forecasted to cover over 60% of the time. The model also says the Over (40.5) hits, with the teams projected to combine for 42 points. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 13 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 13 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Chargers, even though they are favorites over the Raiders. After coming up short in each of their first six games decided by one score, luck has been in the Raiders' favor over the last two weeks. They are coming off back-to-back walk-off wins, as they won their last two games in overtime on the game's final play. Looking ahead to their Week 13 divisional matchup with the Chargers, Las Vegas' biggest strength happens to be L.A.'s biggest weakness.

Josh Jacobs' contract year is going as well as he could have imagined and he's coming off a game in which he became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-year pro leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,159) and yards from scrimmage (1,484), ahead of a contest against the Chargers' No. 28 run defense. No team allows more yards per carry than Los Angeles' 5.4 and Jacobs is projected to have more yards rushing than L.A.'s Austin Ekeler has total yards. Jacobs' All-Pro-caliber season has the Chargers as too risky a proposition for Week 13 NFL knockout pools, so it advises to look elsewhere. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 13 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 13 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Broncos. Denver had another rough showing on offense in a 23-10 loss to Carolina last Sunday. The Broncos are now averaging 14.27 points per game, which is the worst by any team since the 2000 Browns (10.1). The Broncos rank last in red zone offense, 30th in third-down offense, and Russell Wilson has just three games all year with more touchdowns than turnovers.

While Baltimore has lacked consistency this year, its potential is clear, as the team has had a two-score lead at some point in all 11 games. The Ravens have the league's second-best run defense and Baltimore has forced the second-most turnovers in the league. Baltimore has also not lost two straight games all year, as it has shown resiliency after defeats. The Ravens are projected to win by 10 points, per the model, with Baltimore being victorious in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 13 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Dec. 1

Bills at Patriots (+5, 44)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Steelers at Falcons (-1.5, 42)

Broncos at Ravens (-8, 38.5)

Packers at Bears (+2, 41.5)

Jaguars at Lions (-1, 52)

Browns at Texans (+7, 47.5)

Jets at Vikings (-3, 44.5)

Commanders at Giants (+1.5, 40.5)

Titans at Eagles (-5.5, 44.5)

Seahawks at Rams (+5, 40.5)

Dolphins at 49ers (-3.5, 46.5)

Chiefs at Bengals (+2.5, 52)

Chargers at Raiders (+2, 50.5)

Colts at Cowboys (-9.5, 43.5)

Monday, Dec. 5

Saints at Buccaneers (-4, 40)