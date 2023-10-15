The Los Angeles Rams will try to get back to .500 when they host the Arizona Cardinals as part of the Week 6 NFL schedule. The Rams (2-3) enter off a 23-14 home loss to Philadelphia, while Arizona (1-4) lost at home to Cincinnati, 34-20. Arizona surrendered nearly 200 yards receiving on 15 catches to Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase last Sunday and might have no answer for the receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. The Rams are favored by a touchdown in the latest NFL odds, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week.

Arizona is the third most significant road underdog this weekend behind the Bills (-15) and Dolphins (-14) in the NFL betting lines. All of the Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Falcons (-2.5) cover at home against the Commanders. The Falcons have been tough to beat at home, winning five straight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta has also won six of the last eight meetings against Washington.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and could have a big day against a Commanders defense that's giving up 133.6 rushing yards per game. Washington's offense has also struggled to run the ball, averaging just 91.0 rushing yards per game. SportsLine's model projects Washington will fail to eclipse 100 rushing yards against the Falcons on Sunday, which is a big reason why Atlanta (-2.5) covers in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+3) cover the spread on the road versus the Bengals. Seattle has won three straight games and enters off a bye week, during which players had adequate time to recover from previous injuries. In their three straight wins since an opening loss to the Rams, Seattle has won by six, 10, and 21 points. Seattle is also 3-1 against the spread, while Cincinnati is 2-7 against the number in their last nine games dating back to the 2022 season.

Seattle has only surrendered one turnover and is averaging 27.8 points per game this season, sixth in the league. On the other hand, Cincinnati is only averaging 16.6 points per game, fifth worst in the league to this point. On defense, Cincinnati has given up 154 yards per game on the ground, second worst in the NFL, which should be welcome news to the Seahawks' potent running back duo of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 6 NFL schedule and revealed a coveted A-rated pick. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated pick should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 6 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 15

Ravens vs. Titans in London (+4.5, 42)

Commanders at Falcons (-2.5, 42.5)

Vikings at Bears (+3, 43.5)

Seahawks at Bengals (-3, 45)

49ers at Browns (+9.5, 36)

Saints at Texans (+1.5, 42.5)

Colts at Jaguars (-4, 44.5)

Panthers at Dolphins (-14, 47.5)

Patriots at Raiders (-3, 41.5)

Lions at Buccaneers (+3, 42.5)

Cardinals at Rams (-7, 48.5)

Eagles at Jets (+6.5, 41)

Giants at Bills (-15, 44)

Monday, Oct. 16

Cowboys at Chargers (+2.5, 51)