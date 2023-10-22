Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will try to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season last week against the New York Jets. The Eagles will welcome Tua Tagovailoa and the high-flying Miami Dolphins as part of the Week 7 NFL schedule. The Dolphins are averaging 37.2 points per game behind the strong play of Tagovailoa and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The latest Week 7 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Eagles as three-point favorites in this star-studded showdown.

Philadelphia is 4-1 in its last five games at home and 6-2 against the spread in its last eight meetings versus the Dolphins.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-3) cover at home against the Lions. This is a tough scheduling spot for the Lions, who won at Tampa last week and must return to the East Coast. Detroit is 10-2 over its last 12 games, but one of those losses came in a similar situation on the second half of back-to-back road games. In Week 16 of last season, the Lions were stomped 37-22 at Carolina a week after winning at the Jets.

This Baltimore team is more formidable than that Panthers team since the Ravens will take away what Detroit does best. Baltimore has the best pass defense in the league, ranking first in passing touchdowns allowed, yards per attempt allowed, and having the most sacks. With Detroit running back David Montgomery out and Jahmyr Gibbs returning from injury, Detroit may not have enough offensive firepower to counter. The model has taken all of these factors into account and has Baltimore (-3) covering over 50% of the time. It also has the Over (42) hitting in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 7 NFL predictions: The Rams (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers. Los Angeles' offense has been effective early this season, averaging 367.0 yards per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a plethora of weapons, including veteran Cooper Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua, who's already racked up 50 receptions for 598 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers are anemic offensively, ranking 30th in the league with just 268.2 yards per game. In addition, the Rams are 5-1 against the spread in their last five games at home. SportsLine's model projects Los Angeles' defense will limit Pittsburgh's offense to 19 points on Sunday, a big reason why the Rams cover the spread over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 22

Lions at Ravens (-3, 43)

Raiders at Bears (+2.5, 38)

Browns at Colts (+3.5, 40.5)

Bills at Patriots (+7.5, 40)

Commanders at Giants (+3, 37.5)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5, 37)

Steelers at Rams (-3, 43.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks (-8, 44.5)

Packers at Broncos (+1, 45)

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5, 47.5)

Dolphins at Eagles (-3, 52)

Monday, Oct. 23

49ers at Vikings (+6.5, 44)