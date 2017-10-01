NFL odds, predictions, picks Week 4: Proven computer model loves Cowboys, Patriots

The NFL's fourth weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The Dallas Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams , the New England Patriots are favored by nine at home against the Carolina Panthers in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement, and the Kansas City Chiefs are touchdown favorites against the Washington Redskins on "Monday Night Football."



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know to what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.



Every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season.

It's fresh off a week in which it called the Indianapolis Colts ' upset of the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings ' stunning victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . It also called the Packers easily covering a seven-point spread on Thursday night against the Bears.



With Week 4 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team the model loves: the New England Patriots. Don't let last week's letdown fool you. Tom Brady won't need a game-winning drive to put away a struggling Carolina Panthers team Sunday. The model has the Patriots winning 72 percent of simulations and covering the nine-point spread, 28-18.



Another team the model loves: the Dallas Cowboys. SportsLine's model has them easily covering a 6.5-point spread, 27-17. The line opened at Dallas -8, but heavy money on the Rams pushed it down two points. The Rams are 29th in rushing defense, so look for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to run wild on Sunday.

One surprise the model is predicting: the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings outright on the road as 2.5-point underdogs. The Lions are winning 53 percent of simulations and win a close game, 21-19. The model says Matthew Stafford throws for 257 yards and a touchdown, while Golden Tate reels in seven catches for 70 yards.



The model also is calling for another home favorite to get absolutely stunned, meaning a huge payday for anyone who bets on the big-time road underdog.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the big Chiefs-Redskins game is a virtual lock, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season, as well as picks from 16 experts.



Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (+3 41.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-6.5, 48.5)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (+2.5, 43.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (+3, 38.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (+3, 42)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (-9, 49.5)

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (-8, 48.5)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 45)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers (-2, 47.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 44.5)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3, 46)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-13, 41.5)

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 49.5)