CBS Sports will host Super Bowl LVIII to cap the 2023 NFL season, broadcasting the first league championship to be held in the Las Vegas area. In the meantime, the network will feature an especially star-studded crew to follow the journey to the Lombardi Trophy, announcing Monday its Week 1-3 game assignments, as well as studio talent for "NFL on CBS" programming.

How to watch the 'NFL on CBS'

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

"NFL on CBS" coverage begins Sunday, Sept. 10, and will broadcast live on CBS as well as stream live on Paramount+, where subscribers can watch locally broadcast CBS games.

CBS Sports' lead NFL team

The primary crew of Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will return for their seventh season together, culminating in their third Super Bowl broadcast. The lead crew will call CBS Sports' marquee game each week of the 2023 season, including the network's Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games, the AFC Championship Game, and Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 (CBS, Paramount+).

New additions to 'NFL on CBS' team

Three new analysts will bolster the studio and broadcast teams in 2023:

Matt Ryan , former longtime Falcons quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP

, former longtime Falcons quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP J.J. Watt , former longtime Texans pass rusher and three-time Defensive Player of the Year

, former longtime Texans pass rusher and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Jason McCourty , former longtime Patriots defensive back and Super Bowl LIII champion

, former longtime Patriots defensive back and Super Bowl LIII champion Ross Tucker, former longtime NFL offensive lineman and broadcast analyst

'The NFL Today' team

The pre-game programming for "NFL on CBS" broadcasts will once again feature host James Brown alongside analysts Phil Simms, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason, as well as lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Watt will also make appearances on "The NFL Today" throughout the season.

Additional broadcast teams

Other notable names on the "NFL on CBS" crew include:

Former All-Pro Giants running back Tiki Barber , who will have an expanded role alongside Andrew Catalon and AJ Ross

, who will have an expanded role alongside and New play-by-play Chris Lewis , who will partner with McCourty and Tucker

, who will partner with McCourty and Tucker Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton , who will work alongside Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely

, who will work alongside and Ian Eagle , Charles Davis and Evan Washburn , who make up CBS' No. 2 NFL team

, and , who make up CBS' No. 2 NFL team Kevin Harlan , Trent Green and Melanie Collins

, and Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

and Beth Mowins , who will call select games

, who will call select games Amanda Renner and Aditi Kinkhabwala , who will return as game reporters

and , who will return as game reporters Former official Gene Steratore , who enters his sixth season as NFL rules analyst

, who enters his sixth season as NFL rules analyst Tiffany Blackmon, Amanda Guerra and Justin Walters, who will serve as additional reporters

Weeks 1-3 assignments

All times Eastern