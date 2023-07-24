CBS Sports will host Super Bowl LVIII to cap the 2023 NFL season, broadcasting the first league championship to be held in the Las Vegas area. In the meantime, the network will feature an especially star-studded crew to follow the journey to the Lombardi Trophy, announcing Monday its Week 1-3 game assignments, as well as studio talent for "NFL on CBS" programming.
"NFL on CBS" coverage begins Sunday, Sept. 10, and will broadcast live on CBS as well as stream live on Paramount+, where subscribers can watch locally broadcast CBS games.
CBS Sports' lead NFL team
The primary crew of Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will return for their seventh season together, culminating in their third Super Bowl broadcast. The lead crew will call CBS Sports' marquee game each week of the 2023 season, including the network's Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games, the AFC Championship Game, and Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 (CBS, Paramount+).
New additions to 'NFL on CBS' team
Three new analysts will bolster the studio and broadcast teams in 2023:
- Matt Ryan, former longtime Falcons quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP
- J.J. Watt, former longtime Texans pass rusher and three-time Defensive Player of the Year
- Jason McCourty, former longtime Patriots defensive back and Super Bowl LIII champion
- Ross Tucker, former longtime NFL offensive lineman and broadcast analyst
'The NFL Today' team
The pre-game programming for "NFL on CBS" broadcasts will once again feature host James Brown alongside analysts Phil Simms, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason, as well as lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Watt will also make appearances on "The NFL Today" throughout the season.
Additional broadcast teams
Other notable names on the "NFL on CBS" crew include:
- Former All-Pro Giants running back Tiki Barber, who will have an expanded role alongside Andrew Catalon and AJ Ross
- New play-by-play Chris Lewis, who will partner with McCourty and Tucker
- Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton, who will work alongside Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely
- Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn, who make up CBS' No. 2 NFL team
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
- Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
- Beth Mowins, who will call select games
- Amanda Renner and Aditi Kinkhabwala, who will return as game reporters
- Former official Gene Steratore, who enters his sixth season as NFL rules analyst
- Tiffany Blackmon, Amanda Guerra and Justin Walters, who will serve as additional reporters
Weeks 1-3 assignments
All times Eastern
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Crew
1
Sept. 10
1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
1 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross
1 p.m.
Texans at Ravens
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
1 p.m.
Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, Amanda Guerra
4:25 p.m.
Eagles at Patriots
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
4:25 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
4:25 p.m.
Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon
2
Sept. 17
1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
1 p.m.
Raiders at Bills
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
1 p.m.
Ravens at Bengals
Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross
1 p.m.
Chargers at Titans
Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon
4:25 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
4:25 p.m.
Commanders at Broncos
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
3
Sept. 24
1 p.m.
Patriots at Jets
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
|1 p.m.
|Broncos at Dolphins
|Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
|1 p.m.
|Bills at Commanders
|Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross
|1 p.m.
|Titans at Browns
|Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
|1 p.m.
|Colts at Ravens
|Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Amanda Renner
|4:05 p.m.
|Panthers at Seahawks
|Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn