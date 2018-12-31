NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates, times and TV for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason
Here are the dates and times for every NFL playoff game from the Wild-Card round to the Super Bowl
You might want to go ahead and clear your weekend schedule because the NFL playoffs are here and they're starting on Saturday.
After a wild Week 17, you won't have much time to catch your breath and that's because the postseason will be kicking off in Houston on Jan. 5 when the AFC South champion Texans play host to the winner of Sunday night's game between the Colts and the Titans (The Texans could also end up facing the Steelers, but that would only happen if the Colts-Titans game ends in a tie).
In the AFC's other wild-card showdown, Philip Rivers and the Chargers will make their first playoff appearance in five years when they travel to Baltimore. The two teams met earlier this season in a game where the Chargers got shut down at home by Baltimore's defense during a 22-10 Ravens win.
As for the NFC, playoff football will finally be returning to Chicago after an eight-year absence when the Bears host the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. The game on Sunday will mark the first time since January 2011 that the Bears have hosted a playoff game. In the NFC's other wild-card game, the Seahawks will be traveling to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team that will be hosting a playoff game for the third time in five years.
The last team to take the field this postseason will be Drew Brees and the Saints. Thanks to their first-round bye, we won't be seeing New Orleans again until 4:40 p.m. ET on January 13.
The final game of the 2018 NFL season will be Super Bowl LIII, which kicks off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS.
Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 postseason.
Stream Saturday night's and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 5
No. 6 Indianapolis/Tennessee/Pittsburgh at No. 3 Houston, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Dallas, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)
Sunday, January 6
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 3 Chicago, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 12
Sixth-seed/L.A. Chargers/Baltimore at No. 1 Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)
Seattle/Dallas/Chicago at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)
Sunday, January 13
L.A. Chargers/Baltimore/Houston at No. 2 New England, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Philadelphia/Seattle/Dallas at No. 1 New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)
Championship Sunday
Sunday, January 20
NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
Super Bowl LIII
Sunday, February 3
AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
