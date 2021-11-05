Lookahead lines are important when it comes to NFL betting. Being able to correctly predict line movement can give you an advantage when it comes to placing your bets. For example, last week I urged you to consider putting money on the Dallas Cowboys to cover 7.5 points against the Denver Broncos. That line is now Cowboys -10.

Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Most of these lines will likely change before we reach Week 10, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset, or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in its favor.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 10. All NFL odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Week 10 lookahead lines

Ravens (-6.5) at Dolphins

Saints at Titans (-2.5)

Lions at Steelers (-9)

Browns at Patriots (-3)

Bills (-13.5) at Jets (Before 'TNF')

Falcons at Cowboys (-9.5)

Jaguars at Colts (-10.5) (Before 'TNF')

Buccaneers (-7.5) at Washington

Vikings at Chargers (-3)

Eagles at Broncos (-1.5)

Chiefs (-3) at Raiders

Rams (-3) at 49ers

Picks to consider

Ravens (-6.5) at Dolphins

The Ravens take on the Vikings this week, who just suffered an embarrassing loss to the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys. If Lamar Jackson and Co. cover the spread on Sunday -- which I do think will happen -- this line should move. Let's imagine the Ravens don't cover for a second. The Dolphins are playing host to the Houston Texans this Sunday, which is interesting for a couple of reasons. One, Tua Tagovailoa would like to destroy this team since Miami was reportedly in trade discussions for Deshaun Watson, but the other storyline is the return of Tyrod Taylor.

The journeyman signal-caller actually was playing well for the Texans early in the regular season. He led an upset win over the Jaguars in Week 1 and then covered the spread in Week 2 vs. the Browns when he was injured. In fact, that game was tied at halftime. I'm not necessarily saying Taylor will lead an upset victory, but this game could be close. That would in turn lead to the Week 10 Ravens-Dolphins line moving.

Falcons at Cowboys (-9.5)

This is one to just sprinkle on. The Cowboys are 7-0 against the spread this season, which is absolutely incredible. Even with Cooper Rush under center they were able to defeat the Vikings in prime time last week, which says something about this team as a whole. They get a potential layup this week against the Broncos. The Falcons on the other hand take on the Saints this week, and are underdogs despite the fact that New Orleans doesn't know who will be starting under center. Atlanta isn't a very good team so, if you want to bet on Dallas in Week 10, I would grab this line now.

Rams (-3) at 49ers

The Rams play the Titans in prime time this week. Matthew Stafford and the offense have been rolling as of late, as the Rams have averaged more than 34 points per game over their last three contests. On the defensive side, this unit has to be feeling good with the trade-deadline addition of Von Miller. For the Titans, they are coming off of three emotional victories, so this appears to be a potential letdown spot for them. Additionally, they won't have star running back Derrick Henry, who suffered a foot injury that's going to sideline him for several weeks or longer. He was the engine that made this offense go, so Tennessee will look a bit different on Sunday night.

As for the 49ers, they have a divisional matchup against an angry, yet banged-up Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. As the line indicates, this one could go either way. If you like the Rams over the 49ers in Week 10, I would absolutely bet this line now, because I anticipate it will grow if the Rams cover vs. the Titans this week.