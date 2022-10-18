1 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

A video of Gardner making a play over Romeo Doubs went viral after this weekend's game. It was a textbook example of running the route and playing the hands. There were multiple examples of Gardner being in the right position and deflecting a pass. His supreme confidence led him to throw the cheesehead hat on after the win.

2 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

After Gardner, there have been a handful of good players but none convincing. It is a pretty fluid list right now. London has been significantly less effective over the past three weeks but that is not entirely his fault. He has a unique combination of size and speed.

3 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

There were a few instances where Lucas could have sunk his hips a bit more to absorb contact but he has been consistent most of the season. Seattle found a key part of their rebuild and have two first-round selections next April to continue stockpiling assets.

4 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

Jones is a really good fit for what Chicago wants to do on offense and it takes some of the pressure off of the rookie. He is able to get out in space and finish defenders.

5 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave did not play in Week 6 against Cincinnati but the hope is that he is back on the field Thursday night. The rookie has been sensational when active, serving as a threat at all three levels of the field.

6 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

Wilson has slowly disappeared since his breakout performance against the Browns. He had a few drops in Sunday's win over the Packers but he is still doing a great job of getting open. His on-field relationship with Zach Wilson is still a work in progress.

7 Tyler Smith Dallas Cowboys OT

Smith has improved with each passing week. There are still some flaws to his game but Dallas has to be encouraged about his long-term future on the edge if that is the direction they elect to go.

8 Devin Lloyd Jacksonville Jaguars OLB

Lloyd's placement on the list has more to do with what he has proven to be capable of rather than what he has put on tape over the past few weeks. He is a well-rounded linebacker capable of dropping into coverage, shooting gaps or fitting the run.

9 Jamaree Salyer Los Angeles Chargers OG

Things looked grim when left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury but Salyer has been a revelation. Whether he moves inside or to right tackle after Slater returns, one would think that he has a spot on that Los Angeles offensive line.

10 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB

Woolen has been a playmaker for Seattle. His four interceptions are tied for the league lead. A player of his size (6-4, 209 pounds) should not be able to transition in coverage as much as he has proven capable. He will also play downhill in run support.

11 Daniel Bellinger New York Giants TE

I loved Pat Freiermuth for Pittsburgh last season. Bellinger is not quite to that point yet but there is a special place in my heart for well-balanced tight ends. They will always have a place on the field. To strengthen the case of Bellinger's placement here, he also plays special teams.

12 Martin Emerson Cleveland Browns CB

Emerson's perceived down day against the Patriots was exaggerated. The physical cornerback certainly allowed a few receptions but did a fantastic job relative to his play style. He has been consistent for the Browns but there is always room for growth.

13 Jack Jones New England Patriots CB

Jacoby Brissett had a few opportunities to put Jones on the wrong end of a big play for Cleveland but could not connect. Jones is generally sticky in coverage but has offered little in run support. Jones would be higher on the list without those occasional miscues. When one-dimensional, there is little room for error.

14 Breece Hall New York Jets RB

Hall showed keen awareness keeping an end around, finding a seam and creating a big play for the Jets. His impact as both a runner and pass catcher make him one of the more challenging matchups at the running back position.

15 Kaiir Elam Buffalo Bills CB