With summer on the horizon, the 2021 NFL season will be here before you know it. And now that we've got full 17-game schedules available to us, what better way to ring in the biggest year in league history than by running through each and every matchup on the docket? Here, we're projecting the San Francisco 49ers' schedule, game by game, with win totals for every opponent. When will Trey Lance see his first action under center? Can the defense stay strong without Robert Saleh? Let's find out:

Note: Over/Under win totals for every opponent courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Need a quick betting primer on your favorite NFL team for the 2021 season? Here are links to schedule breakdowns for all 32 clubs.

Week 1 at Lions

Line: 49ers -7

Opponent win total: O/U 5

Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center for the 49ers, who support him with a big running game, a healthy George Kittle and signature Kyle Shanahan game plan. Nick Bosa, meanwhile, returns in full force to keep Jared Goff uncomfortable as he gets used to his new squad.

Prediction: 49ers win 31-20

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 at Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Nick Sirianni's Eagles are brimming with energy in their home opener, and Jalen Hurts extends plays all afternoon. But Garoppolo is mostly comfortable targeting their young secondary, riding a few big plays to victory in Philly.

Prediction: 49ers win 29-21

Projected record: 2-0

Want inside access into the NFL from an active player and conversations with prominent guests? Download and subscribe to All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden as the duo share their thoughts on the Vikings 2021 schedule.

Week 3 vs. Packers

Opponent win total: O/U N/A

Aaron Rodgers is still in Green Bay, having seized control of his future with the franchise, so this is no prime-time cakewalk for Shanahan, despite his history against Matt LaFleur. Forced to throw in a shootout, Garoppolo can't quite match No. 12.



Prediction: 49ers lose 28-24

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Shanahan dials up a heavy ground game to control the clock, but once again, the 49ers are stuck in a nail-biter with a great QB. Russell Wilson, meanwhile, wins the final stretch thanks in part to his superior receiving corps, headlined by DK Metcalf.

Prediction: 49ers lose 26-23

Projected record: 2-2

Week 5 at Cardinals

Opponent win total: O/U 8

Kliff Kingsbury is under pressure to deliver, and Kyler Murray helps him out at home, rocketing big throws into the 49ers' vulnerable secondary to force San Francisco to play from behind. DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore each score to lift the Cards.

Prediction: 49ers lose 34-26

Projected record: 2-3

Week 7 vs. Colts

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Three straight losses and a Week 6 bye prompt Shanahan to officially kick off the Trey Lance experiment. The rookie QB flashes in front of a fired-up crowd but is coaxed into two costly turnovers against a veteran Colts defense.



Prediction: 49ers lose 24-20

Projected record: 2-4

Week 8 at Bears

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

The battle of the rookie QBs. Justin Fields is fresh on the scene just like Trey Lance, and he gets the benefit of home field here. Shanahan is better prepared than Matt Nagy, however, and leans on his run game and defense to eke out a tough win.



Prediction: 49ers win 26-22

Projected record: 3-4

Week 9 vs. Cardinals

Opponent win total: O/U 8

The Cards still come out firing, with Kyler Murray creating on both the ground and through the air, but this time, Lance really shows his stuff as the centerpiece of Shanahan's dual-threat attack, weaving his way to and through Arizona's back seven.

Prediction: 49ers win 31-27

Projected record: 4-4

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 10 vs. Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

Fresh off the close win over Arizona, the 49ers get an even tougher challenge with Sean McVay's loaded offense in town. DeMeco Ryans schemes up pressure on Matthew Stafford, but in the end, L.A. is just too steady, often controlling the clock.



Prediction: 49ers lose 27-20

Projected record: 4-5

Week 11 at Jaguars

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Trevor Lawrence is a much tougher out than anticipated, finding Marvin Jones on a handful of key downs to keep the Niners' secondary on its toes. Still, Jacksonville's defense is no match for Lance, Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon on the ground.



Prediction: 49ers win 27-17

Projected record: 5-5

Week 12 vs. Vikings

Opponent win total: O/U 8.5

Dalvin Cook is a lightning-fast battering ram on the road, giving San Francisco's front all it can handle. But Shanahan comes prepared with yet another ground-based attack. Lance goes off with a career rushing performance in his home state of Minnesota.

Prediction: 49ers win 24-17

Projected record: 6-5

Week 13 at Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Fresh off a physical boxing match with Washington, the Seahawks play it safe to open the rematch. The 49ers, meanwhile, capitalize on an early Chris Carson fumble to take a quick lead, then spread the ball around to maintain the edge.

Prediction: 49ers win 24-21

Projected record: 7-5

Week 14 at Bengals

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Joe Burrow ensures this one isn't a walk in the park, with Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd all making splash plays to set up a potential upset. San Francisco is rarely stopped on offense, however, and the Niners win it late on a Robbie Gould field goal.

Prediction: 49ers win 29-26

Projected record: 8-5

Week 15 vs. Falcons

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Atlanta, once speculated as a landing spot for Lance, isn't just missing Julio Jones; it's also still sorely in need of a defense. So Lance has a career day -- 350-plus passing yards and four total scores -- as the 49ers appear to hit their long-awaited stride.



Prediction: 49ers win 41-27

Projected record: 9-5

Week 16 at Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

Mike Vrabel's defense is feisty but not particularly good, allowing Shanahan to flip the script in Tennessee, where Derrick Henry is bottled up for under 75 yards and instead Lance, Mostert, Sermon, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all flash on the ground.

Prediction: 49ers win 24-19

Projected record: 10-5

Week 17 vs. Texans

Opponent win total: O/U 4.5

Houston is cycling through QBs while already looking ahead to a potential coaching and regime change (again). The 49ers take advantage, with Garoppolo even taking a handful of series late in this matchup as both sides of the ball cruise.

Prediction: 49ers win 37-13

Projected record: 11-5

Week 18 at Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

Once again, Sean McVay's squad is just a touch more experienced in key spots, like QB. This time, however, the Rams' O-line doesn't hold up nearly as well, and Matthew Stafford is baited into two picks. Lance mostly contributes on the ground, but it gets the job done.

Prediction: 49ers win 27-24

Projected record: 12-5