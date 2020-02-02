Super Bowl 2020 rosters: Starters, key reserves, kickoff time for 49ers vs. Chiefs and more

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs come into Super Bowl LIV with two of the best rosters in the league, but that's not the only reason they're the final two teams battling to be crowned champions in the NFL's 100th season. Offensive playmaking and play-calling is also big reason both teams made it this far, and the designers of these offensive blueprints -- Andy Reid (Chiefs) and Kyle Shanahan (49ers) -- deserve the credit.

Shanahan is trying to join his father as the only father/son duo in NFL history to win Super Bowls as head coaches. His father, of course, was the legendary Mike Shanahan, who found success with the Denver Broncos. Reid's pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy makes him one of the biggest sentimental favorites in Super Bowl history, after he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the big game fifteen years ago. But one thing has eluded Reid during his 21 years as an NFL head coach is winning a ring.

Super Bowl LIV also includes an intriguing quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. While Mahomes, last year's league MVP, is looking to join Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday, Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowls as Brady's backup in New England, is looking to join Joe Montana and Steve Young as starting quarterbacks who have guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory.

Here's everything else we'll be keeping an eye on:

How to watch

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, with the game slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free). For more details on how to follow the action, check out our complete Super Bowl LIV preview.

As we prepare for this year's fight for the Lombardi Trophy, here's a rundown of each team's rosters, starters and key players.

San Francisco 49ers

With running back Matt Breida leaving Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury, fellow running back Raheem Mostert enjoyed a record-setting day. A former undrafted rookie who was cut by six teams before joining the 49ers, Mostert rushed for a franchise record 220 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Packers. With Mostert running at will against Green Bay's defense, Garoppolo attempted just eight passes as the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 42 times for 285 yards.

Defensively, the 49ers boast pass rusher Nick Bosa, the NFL's reigning Rookie of the Year. San Francisco's defense also includes veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, whose interception late in the NFC Championship Game sealed his third trip to the Super Bowl. Led by Bosa and Sherman, the 49ers' defense allowed just 30 points while forcing five turnovers in their playoff wins over the Vikings and Packers.

Here's a look at the rest of the 49ers' starting lineup, along with several key reserves who have made an impact this season:

Offensive starters

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Raheem Mostert

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Deebo Samuel

WR: Emmanuel Sanders

TE: George Kittle

LT: Joe Staley

LG: Laken Tomlinson

C: Ben Garland

RG: Mike Person

RT: Mike McGlinchey

Defensive starters

LDE: Nick Bosa

LDT: Sheldon Day

RDT: DeForest Buckner

RDE: Arik Armstead

LB: Kwon Alexander

LB: Dre Greenlaw

LB: Fred Warner

CB: Richard Sherman

CB: Emmanuel Moseley

SS: Jaquiski Tartt

FS: Jimmie Ward

Specialists

K: Robbie Gould

P: Mitch Wishnowsky

KR/PR: Richie James

Key reserves

RB: Matt Breida

RB: Tevin Coleman

WR: Kendrick Bourne

WR: Dante Pettis

OL: Justin Skule

OL: Daniel Brunskill

DE: Dee Ford

DT: Solomon Thomas

DE: Anthony Zettel

CB: K'Waun Williams

CB: Ahkello Witherspoon

S: Marcell Harris

Kansas City Chiefs

Led by Mahomes, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome 10-0 deficits in consecutive weeks in the playoffs. Mahomes has enjoyed a stellar postseason to this point, completing 65.7% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. One of his favorite targets over the past two years has been All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who caught three touchdown passes in the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Texans.

Kansas City's defense, one of the league's worst run defenses 10 weeks into the regular season, has seen vast improvement over the team's eight-game winning streak. Led by safety Tyrann Mathieu and linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones, the Chiefs held Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 69 yards rushing in Kansas City's 35-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.

Here's the rest of the Chiefs' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:

Offensive starters

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Damien Williams

FB: Anthony Sherman

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: Sammy Watkins

TE: Travis Kelce

LT: Eric Fisher

LG: Stefen Wisniewski

C: Austin Reiter

RG: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RT: Mitchell Schwartz

Defensive starters

LDE: Tanoh Kpassagnon

LDT: Chris Jones

RDT: Derrick Nnadi

RDE: Frank Clark

LB: Anthony Hitchens

LB: Damien Wilson

CB: Charvarius Ward

CB: Bashaud Breeland

CB: Kendall Fuller

FS: Daniel Sorensen

SS: Tyrann Mathieu

Specialists

P: Dustin Colquitt

K: Harrison Butker

PR/KR: Mecole Hardman

Key reserves

RB: LeSean McCoy

WR: Mecole Hardman

WR: Demarcus Robinson

OT: Cameron Erving

DE: Emmanuel Ogbah

DE: Alex Okafor

DT: Khalen Saunders

LB/DE: Terrell Suggs

LB: Reggie Ragland

CB: Morris Claiborne