2019 NHL Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, Stanley Cup playoffs, standings, TV channels, times
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
The NHL regular season is in the books, which means it's Stanley Cup playoff time. The postseason brings some of the most exciting, nerve-racking, pulse-pounding action you'll find on the annual sports calendar, so strap in for a few months of intensity as 16 teams battle it out.
Below you'll find the second round playoff schedule, analysis of the first round results and an overall bracket. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: NBC, NBCSN, USA
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
Second round schedule
Eastern Conference
Columbus Blue Jackets lead Boston Bruins, 2-1
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3
Game 4: Thursday, May 2 at CBJ | TV: NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: Saturday, May 4 at BOS | TV: NBC, 7:15 p.m.
*Game 6: Monday, May 6 at CBJ | TV: TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, May 8 at BOS | TV: TBD
Carolina Hurricanes lead New York Islanders 2-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2
Game 3: Wednesday, May 1 at CAR | TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Game 4: Friday, May 3 at CAR | TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m
*Game 5: Sunday, May 5 at NYI | TV: TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, May 7 at CAR | TV: TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, May 8 at NYI | TV: TBD
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues lead Dallas Stars, 2-1
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3
Game 4: Wednesday, May 1 at DAL | TV: NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Game 5: Friday, May 3 at STL | TV: NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
*Game 6: Sunday May 5 at DAL | TV: TBD
*Game 7: Tuesday, May 7 at STL | TV: TBD
San Jose Sharks lead Colorado Avalanche, 2-1
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3
Game 4: Thursday, May 2 at COL | TV: NBCSN, 10 p.m.
*Game 5: Saturday May 4 at SJ | TV: TBD
*Game 6: Monday May 6 at COL | TV: TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday May 8 at SJ | TV: TBD
-*If necessary
Opening round results
Eastern Conference
Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: Five things that went wrong for Tampa Bay
Boston Bruins beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: Breaking down how the Bruins beat Toronto again
New York Islanders sweep Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: How the Islanders defense stopped the Penguins stars
Carolina Hurricanes beat Washington Capitals 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: How the resilient Hurricanes took down the champs
Western Conference
Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary Flames, 4-1
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5
Analysis: How the Avalanche were able to upset the Flames
San Jose Sharks beat Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: How the Sharks beat the Golden Knights
Dallas Stars beat Nashville Predators, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: What went wrong for the Predators
St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg Jets, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: How the Blues beat the Jets
