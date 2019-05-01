2019 NHL Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, Stanley Cup playoffs, standings, TV channels, times

The NHL regular season is in the books, which means it's Stanley Cup playoff time. The postseason brings some of the most exciting, nerve-racking, pulse-pounding action you'll find on the annual sports calendar, so strap in for a few months of intensity as 16 teams battle it out.

Below you'll find the second round playoff schedule, analysis of the first round results and an overall bracket. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBC, NBCSN, USA

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App



All times Eastern

Second round schedule

Eastern Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets lead Boston Bruins, 2-1

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3

Game 4: Thursday, May 2 at CBJ | TV: NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: Saturday, May 4 at BOS | TV: NBC, 7:15 p.m.

*Game 6: Monday, May 6 at CBJ | TV: TBD

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 8 at BOS | TV: TBD

Carolina Hurricanes lead New York Islanders 2-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2

Game 3: Wednesday, May 1 at CAR | TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, May 3 at CAR | TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m

*Game 5: Sunday, May 5 at NYI | TV: TBD

*Game 6: Tuesday, May 7 at CAR | TV: TBD

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 8 at NYI | TV: TBD

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues lead Dallas Stars, 2-1

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3

Game 4: Wednesday, May 1 at DAL | TV: NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, May 3 at STL | TV: NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

*Game 6: Sunday May 5 at DAL | TV: TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 7 at STL | TV: TBD

San Jose Sharks lead Colorado Avalanche, 2-1

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3

Game 4: Thursday, May 2 at COL | TV: NBCSN, 10 p.m.

*Game 5: Saturday May 4 at SJ | TV: TBD

*Game 6: Monday May 6 at COL | TV: TBD

*Game 7: Wednesday May 8 at SJ | TV: TBD

-*If necessary

Opening round results



Eastern Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: Five things that went wrong for Tampa Bay

Boston Bruins beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: Breaking down how the Bruins beat Toronto again

New York Islanders sweep Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: How the Islanders defense stopped the Penguins stars

Carolina Hurricanes beat Washington Capitals 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: How the resilient Hurricanes took down the champs

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary Flames, 4-1

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

Analysis: How the Avalanche were able to upset the Flames

San Jose Sharks beat Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: How the Sharks beat the Golden Knights

Dallas Stars beat Nashville Predators, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: What went wrong for the Predators

St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg Jets, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: How the Blues beat the Jets