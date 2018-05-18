2018-19 college basketball rankings: Way-too-early Top 25 (and 1) has Kansas and Duke at top

1 Kansas Bill Self will once again have a roster loaded with talent and experience - the kind that makes the Jayhawks the clear favorite to win a 15th straight Big 12 title. Former Memphis star Dedric Lawson should be a double-double nightmare for opponents right from the jump. And the arrival of five-star guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson makes the losses of Malik Newman and Lagerald Vick less of a big deal. -- 31-8

2 Duke Duke is losing its entire starting lineup. But the recruiting class is again loaded thanks to commitments from the No. 1 (R.J. Barrett), No. 2 (Cameron Reddish) and No. 3 (Zion Williamson) prospects in the Class of 2018. So the Blue Devils should be factors on the national stage again -- especially if they enroll an impactful graduate transfer this offseason. -- 29-8

3 Villanova Villanova is losing Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. And I'm projecting them to also lose Omari Spellman. But if Donte DiVincenzo returns the Wildcats will still be serious candidates to win a third national title in a four-year span -- especially if Eric Paschall and Phil Booth both take expected jumps while a top-15 recruiting class (highlighted by five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly) adjusts properly to the Big East. -- 36-4

4 Tennessee Tennessee should return most of the important pieces from a team that shared the SEC regular-season title. More specifically, the top six scorers are back - among them SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams. So it'll come as no surprise when the Vols finish at, or near, the top of the league again. -- 26-9

5 Kentucky It remains unclear what Kentucky's roster will look like come November -- especially considering the Wildcats could add pieces via Class of 2019 stars reclassifying <em>and</em> return players who are currently testing the NBA waters. Either way, the prediction here is that UK will retain more five-star freshmen than usual -- most notably PJ Washington and Quade Green. And the freshman class will be strong again -- especially if Class of 2019 guard Ashton Hagans reclassifies, which is expected. So John Calipari should have a team good enough to make a run at a fifth Final Four in a 10-year span. -- 26-11

6 Gonzaga Gonzaga has finished in the top 25 at KenPom each of the past seven years - and in the top 10 in three of the past four. So the Zags are an undeniable benefit-of-the-doubt team. Sure, they lost their leading scorer in Johnathan Williams III. But they'll still be a top-10 outfit and WCC power thanks to the fact that Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura decided to pass on the NBA Draft. -- 32-5

7 Virginia Virginia's historic loss to UMBC in the NCAA Tournament was a less-than-ideal way to end things. But it shouldn't make anybody forget that Tony Bennett's team put together the nation's best resume in advance of Selection Sunday. They were terrific most of the season. And seven of the top 10 players from that team should be back to help Virginia compete for another ACC title. -- 31-3

8 Nevada The late addition of five-star forward Jordan Brown is a huge development for Nevada -- and something that'll ease the pain if Caleb and Cody Martin remain in the NBA Draft. At this point, the twins' future remains undecided. But this ranking is based on them returning and, presumably, improving on the 32.9 points and 11.7 rebounds they combined to average last season. To be clear, Nevada will drop some if the Martins remain in the NBA Draft. But Eric Musselman is going to have a ranked team no matter what. -- 29-8

9 N. Carolina With the NCAA cloud no longer hovering, UNC is back to recruiting like UNC - evidence being that the Tar Heels secured commitments from five-star prospects Nassir Little and Coby White in the Class of 2018. Those two will pair with veterans like Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams to put Roy Williams in a position to maybe win a fourth national title. And Maye could be a First-Team All-American if he averages 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds again -- or improves on those numbers, which is possible. -- 26-11

10 Auburn The Tigers were set to return the top eight scorers from a team that shared the SEC regular-season title - until Mustapha Heron announced he's hiring an agent and entering the NBA Draft. So that's a blow. Because he was Bruce Pearl's leading scorer. But Auburn is still expected to get Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy back from suspensions. So the Tigers should still have a chance to win consecutive SEC titles. -- 26-8

11 Michigan St. The losses of Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson to the NBA Draft will hurt. But it's not like Tom Izzo didn't have time to prepare for that development. And there are still enough nice pieces in East Lansing - plus a top-15 recruiting class on the way - to make the Spartans the favorite to win back-to-back Big Ten regular-season titles. Cassius Winston will be the leading returning scorer. He averaged 12.6 points in 28.1 minutes per game this season. -- 30-5

12 Kansas St. Every relevant player from KSU's 25-win team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament is expected back. So it's hard not to have Bruce Weber's team somewhere in the top 15. Remember, they could've made the Final Four if Dean Wade was never injured. So don't be surprised if Kansas State is the biggest threat to Kansas' string of Big 12 titles. -- 25-12

13 Va. Tech Justin Bibbs was a double-digit scorer. So losing him matters. But just about every other meaningful piece from a team that earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament should be back - including Justin Robinson, who averaged 14.0 points in 30.9 minutes per game this season. Bottom line, this is expected to be Buzz Williams' best team in five years at Virginia Tech. A top-four finish in the ACC is very possible. -- 21-12

14 Florida St. Leonard Hamilton had FSU one win away from the Final Four -- and his top two players from that team are expected back. Yes, I know Phil Cofer was technically a senior this season. But Florida State has submitted a waiver request for a fifth year considering Cofer only played 123 minutes in the 2015-16 season. If it's granted, and most believe it will be, Florida State should be in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. -- 23-12

15 Miss. State The top six scorers from a 25-win team that advanced to the semifinals of the NIT should be back, which will make Mississippi State a factor in the SEC and likely NCAA Tournament team for the first time under Ben Howland. Among the returning players is Quinndary Weatherspoon, who averaged a team-high 14.4 points and 6.0 rebounds this season. His brother, Nick, averaged 10.8 points while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. -- 25-12

16 Maryland The Terrapins belong in the Top 25 (and one) because they're expected to return the top three scorers from a top-40 KenPom team - most notably Anthony Cowan, who averaged a team-high 15.8 points and 5.1 assists this season. Bruno Fernando has NBA potential. So a breakout season from him won't be shocking. And the prediction here is that Maryland competes at the top of the Big Ten -- and maybe even wins it. -- 19-13

17 W. Virginia The Mountaineers are losing a lot from that 26-win team - most notably Jevon Carter. But West Virginia has never finished outside of the top 25 since Bob Huggins committed to "Press Virginia" before the 2014-15 season. So there's no reason to think they'll slip too much even with key players gone. -- 26-11

18 Oregon Oregon is set to enroll the nation's No. 3 recruiting class that's highlighted by possible one-and-done prospects Bol Bol and Louis King. Combine that with the return of leading scorer Payton Pritchard, and Dana Altman's Ducks should be the favorite to win the Pac-12 while Arizona goes through a rebuild. -- 23-13

19 UCLA Steve Alford has secured consecutive top-five recruiting classes, which gives him the talent necessary to make the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in six years at UCLA. The star of the class is Moses Brown, a 7-foot center from New York. He's one of five top-75 prospects enrolling at UCLA, where Kris Wilkes will be the Bruins' leading returning scorer. He averaged 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds this season. -- 21-12

20 LSU Will Wade's effective recruiting has totally rebuilt LSU's roster and made it one of the SEC's most talented. Tremont Waters is terrific and should be an SEC Player of the Year candidate. And the arrival of a top-five recruiting class highlighted by Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams gives the Tigers a real chance to go from the bottom half of the SEC to somewhere near the top in a span of just one year. -- 18-15

21 TCU Jamie Dixon guided TCU to the NCAA Tournament in just his second season, and he should do it again in this third even though he's losing his top two scorers. Either Desmond Bayne or Jaylen Fisher will emerge as TCU's new leading scorer. Both averaged more than 12 points per game this season as sophomores. -- 21-12

22 Michigan Even with the unsurprising loss of Mo Wagner, Michigan still belongs in the Top 25 (and one) -- as long as Charles Matthews doesn't remain in the NBA Draft. The Kentucky transfer averaged 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. His development under John Beilein, like most players' development under the top-shelf coach, has been noticeable. And considering Matthews did not receive an invitation to the NBA Draft combine, there's little reason to believe he won't withdraw from the draft by the deadline. -- 33-8

23 Clemson Clemson is losing two of the top three scorers from a 25-win team that finished in the top 15 at KenPom. But the Tigers played down the stretch without Donte Grantham - meaning they proved to be good even without him. And with four of the top six scorers back - among them Marcquise Reed, who averaged 15.8 points in 34.9 minutes per game this season -the expectation is for Clemson to be good again. -- 25-10

24 Cincinnati The loss of Jacob Evans early to the NBA Draft isn't necessarily a killer. But it hurts. And I realize Cincinnati's roster might not scream Top 25 (and one). But Mick Cronin has led the Bearcats to eight straight NCAA Tournaments largely with unheralded prospects. So I'm simply trusting him to do it again. -- 31-5

25 Purdue My first version of the Top 25 (and one) had Purdue out and Penn State in the teens. But Tony Carr's announcement that he's entering the NBA Draft pushed me to remove the Nittany Lions - and Purdue took the open spot. The Boilermakers lost a lot, sure. But they should still have Carsen Edwards and some other interesting pieces back. In time, we'll see if it's enough to remain nationally relevant. -- 30-7