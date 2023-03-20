An NCAA Tournament field that began with 68 teams has been whittled to only 16 in a matter of days, and all who withstood the first weekend of the Big Dance now have eyes on advancing even further. With regional semifinal matchups set, scouting work has already begun for the Sweet 16 as the teams remaining in the bracket are just two wins away from reaching the Final Four.

This is familiar ground for programs like Arkansas, Houston and UCLA. But for the likes of Princeton and FAU, it marks uncharted territory. The rhythms of the regular season are gone, and the opponents are unfamiliar. While these seasons are already guaranteed to go down in history for some programs, the opportunity to accomplish something legendary awaits.

Considering what we saw during the first weekend with No. 15 and 16 seeds winning games and previously dominant teams like No. 1 seeds Kansas and Purdue making early exits, it's probably smart to expect the unexpected this week. Ultimately, just four teams will be left standing by Sunday night as the Big Dance shrinks to a mere quartet of national title contenders.

Now that the Sweet 16 matchups are set, let's take an early look at what's ahead for the Sweet 16.

West Regional

Thursday -- T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

(4) UConn vs. (8) Arkansas

Scouting the Huskies -- UConn can beat opponents in a variety of ways. Jordan Hawkins, Alex Karaban and Joey Calcaterra are excellent 3-point shooters. They get plenty of open looks, too, because of the attention that Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan command in the post. Sanogo is coming off a pair of monster performances on the NCAA Tournament's first weekend, and Clingan is a 7-foot-2 shot-blocking menace. UConn spent five consecutive weeks ranked in the top-five of the AP Top 25 poll earlier this season. Though the Huskies are just a No. 4 seed, they enter the Sweet 16 looking like a top-five team once again.

(2) UCLA vs. (3) Gonzaga

Scouting the Bruins -- UCLA may have the best pair of veteran leaders in the Sweet 16 in the form of senior point guard Tyger Campbell and senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. The two lead the Bruins in scoring and have been through some battles during their careers. The Bruins are unusually reliant upon 2-pointers in an era that prioritizes 3-pointers. But Jaquez knows how to find good looks, and the Bruins have evolved into one of the nation's top defensive squads over the course of the season.

East Regional

Thursday -- Madison Square Garden in New York

(4) Tennessee vs. (9) FAU

Scouting the Volunteers -- Tennessee's identity is found on the defensive end of the floor as the Volunteers have ranked as the nation's top defensive squad for most of the season, according to KenPom.com. Opponents are averaging just 57.3 points per game against this physical bunch, which imposes its will with a rotation of four bigs who aren't afraid to pick up some fouls while trying to swat your shot. Offensively, senior guard Santiago Vescovi is the engine that makes things go, especially amid a season-ending injury to point guard Zakai Zeigler.

(3) Kansas State vs. (7) Michigan State

Scouting the Wildcats -- Kansas State's heartbeat is 5-8 point guard Markquis Nowell. He's the team's second-leading scorer and he led the Big 12 in both assists and steals this season. Nowell and Keyontae Johnson make quite a combo as Johnson is a dynamic and physical wing capable of scoring at all three levels. The Wildcats are not a great 3-point shooting team, but they like to run and are excellent in transition. They force 14.8 turnovers per game, so there are plenty of fast-break opportunities for this fast-paced squad. First-year coach Jerome Tang is a steadying presence and National Coach of the Year candidate for the remarkable turnaround he's orchestrated.

Midwest Regional

Friday-- T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

(1) Houston vs. (5) Miami

Scouting the Cougars -- Questions surrounded the health of star guard Marcus Sasser entering the NCAA Tournament, but he answered them resoundingly in a second round victory over Auburn by scoring 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The Cougars outscored Auburn 50-23 in the second half of that game to roar back from a 10-point deficit and demonstrate just how incredible they are when at their best. This team ranks in the top-10 at KenPom in both offensive and defensive efficiency and has few discernible flaws. Sasser is the star, but five players average double figures for this squad.

(2) Texas vs. (3) Xavier

Scouting the Longhorns -- Texas ranks No. 6 nationally in Division I experience, according to KenPom, and it shows in the way it plays. The Longhorns rank among the nation's best teams at avoiding turnovers and barely missed a beat after the midseason firing of coach Chris Beard. Combo guard Marcus Carr leads the team in scoring, but Texas has numerous weapons and a deep bench. Five players average 9.1 or more points per game for a squad that seems impossible to fluster.

South Regional

Friday -- KFC Yum! Center in Louisville

(1) Alabama vs. (5) San Diego State

Scouting the Crimson Tide -- Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for a reason. With a deep rotation full of elite athletes, including a handful of NBA prospects, the Crimson Tide are excellent on both ends. They score 82.3 points per game on a whopping 10.1 made 3-pointers and also rank third in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Versatile freshman forwards Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are both likely first-round NBA Draft picks, but this team also has veteran guards such as Mark Sears and Jahvon Quinerly providing leadership.

(6) Creighton vs. (15) Princeton