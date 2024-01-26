Thursday didn't offer much in the form of compelling college basketball games. Arizona was the only ranked team in action — and the Wildcats were 17.5-point favorites at Oregon State. So the order of the Top 25 And 1 wasn't expected to change.
Easy night.
You know what happened next, right?
Yep, Jordan Pope hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Oregon State to an 83-80 victory over Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats that sparked the sport's latest court-storm. That's a Quadrant 3 loss, the type elite teams always want to avoid and usually do. The surprising defeat is why Arizona is down to No. 16 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 16th consecutive day.
"I wish the game would have got to overtime and we could have seen if we could get over the top," Lloyd said. "But we didn't get the opportunity."
Arizona started the season 8-0 with wins over Duke and Wisconsin, which helped the Wildcats wise to No. 1 in the NET. But they're only 6-5 in their past 11 games with two losses to schools ranked outside of the top 100 of the NET.
That's not good.
Regardless, KenPom.com continues to project Arizona to win the Pac-12 by multiple games with a 15-5 record in the league. So the big picture remains good even if the recent results are discouraging. But if the Wildcats can't stop taking questionable losses like this one over the next six weeks, they might fail to get the type of seed in the NCAA Tournament that typically accompanies power-conference champs even if they add a nice trophy to the program's trophy case.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Lance Jones finished with 24 points and three steals in Tuesday's 99-67 win over Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Rutgers.
|--
|18-2
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 66-65 win at Villanova. The Huskies' next game is Jan. 28 against Xavier.
|--
|17-2
|3
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 36 points and four rebounds in Monday's 85-64 win over Wake Forest. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|--
|16-3
|4
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 91-71 win over Alabama. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|14-4
|5
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 75-68 at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|17-2
|6
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 16 points and four assists in Tuesday's 61-59 win at Minnesota. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Michigan State.
|1
|15-4
|7
Kansas
|Johnny Furphy finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 74-69 win over Cincinnati. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|1
|16-3
|8
Dayton
|Da'Ron Holmes finished with 22 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday's 66-54 win at La Salle. The Flyers' next game is Saturday at Richmond.
|1
|16-2
|9
Baylor
|Baylor let the Longhorns shoot 51.9% from the field in Saturday's 75-73 loss at Texas. The Bears' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|1
|14-4
|10
Auburn
|Aiden Holloway was 0 of 7 from the field in Wednesday's 79-75 loss at Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|1
|16-3
|11
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-67 win over Kansas State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|1
|15-4
|12
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 83-62 win over Fresno State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Boise State.
|1
|17-2
|13
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-69 win at Louisville. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Clemson.
|1
|14-4
|14
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 22 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 86-73 win at DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|1
|14-5
|15
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 85-78 win over Xavier. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|1
|15-5
|16
Arizona
|Kylan Boswell was 0 of 3 from the field in Thursday's 83-80 loss at Oregon State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Oregon.
|10
|14-5
|17
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 32 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 85-78 win over BYU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|15-3
|18
Colo. St.
|Colorado State shot 26.1% from 3-point range in Wednesday's 77-64 loss at Nevada. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Wyoming.
|--
|15-4
|19
Kentucky
|D.J. Wagner was 2 of 10 from the field in Tuesday's 79-62 loss at South Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|14-4
|20
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum was 3 of 11 from the field in Tuesday's 75-60 loss to Texas. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|15-4
|21
New Mexico
|JT Toppin finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 95-75 win at San Jose State. The Lobos' next game is Sunday against Nevada.
|--
|17-3
|22
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson was 4 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 75-68 loss to Houston. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|14-5
|23
San Diego St.
|Lamont Butler finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 81-65 win over Wyoming. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Colorado State.
|--
|16-4
|24
Illinois
|Quincy Guerrier was 4 of 12 from the field in Wednesday's 96-91 loss at Northwestern. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|14-5
|25
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 22 points and eight assists in Wednesday's 79-75 win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|13-6
|26
South Carolina
|Talon Cooper finished with 20 points and five assists in Tuesday's 79-62 win over Kentucky. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday against Missouri.
|--
|16-3