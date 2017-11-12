College basketball rankings: Duke still No. 1 in Top 25 (and 1) as Coach K makes history

Mike Krzyzewski became the first men's Division I coach in history to win 1,000 games at the same school Saturday when Duke beat Utah Valley 99-69 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"It's pretty awesome to be a part [of this]," said Duke senior Grayson Allen, who made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

Marvin Bagley added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Duke. So now the Blue Devils will enter Tuesday's Champions Classic in Chicago with an undefeated record that ensures they'll be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the coaches poll and the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) at tipoff. Their opponent will be Michigan State, which is ranked second in the AP poll, second in the coaches poll and fourth in the Top 25 (and one). The other Champions Classic game will feature Kansas and Kentucky — i.e., the schools ranked third (KU) and sixth (UK) in the Top 25 (and one).

