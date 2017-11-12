College basketball rankings: Duke still No. 1 in Top 25 (and 1) as Coach K makes history
The Blue Devils (2-0) are still the top team in our updated rankings
Mike Krzyzewski became the first men's Division I coach in history to win 1,000 games at the same school Saturday when Duke beat Utah Valley 99-69 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"It's pretty awesome to be a part [of this]," said Duke senior Grayson Allen, who made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.
Marvin Bagley added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Duke. So now the Blue Devils will enter Tuesday's Champions Classic in Chicago with an undefeated record that ensures they'll be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the coaches poll and the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) at tipoff. Their opponent will be Michigan State, which is ranked second in the AP poll, second in the coaches poll and fourth in the Top 25 (and one). The other Champions Classic game will feature Kansas and Kentucky — i.e., the schools ranked third (KU) and sixth (UK) in the Top 25 (and one).
Here is Sunday's complete and updated Top 25 (and one):
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley got 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Utah Valley. The freshman forward is averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds through two games for the undefeated Blue Devils.
|--
|2-0
|2
|
|Allonzo Trier got 32 points on 13 shots in Friday's win over Northern Arizona. DeAndre Ayton, the heralded freshman, added 19 points and 12 assists for the Wildcats.
|--
|1-0
|3
|
|Devonte' Graham got 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Friday's victory over Tennessee State. The Jayhawks cruised in the game despite the absence of Billy Preston, who served a one-game suspension for what Bill Self called a curfew violation.
|--
|1-0
|4
|
|Miles Bridges finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over North Florida. Freshman forward Jaren Jackson added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his debut.
|--
|1-0
|5
|
|The Shockers held UMKC to 27.7 percent shooting in Friday's victory over the Kangaroos. Landry Shamet finished with 17 points on seven field goal attempts.
|--
|1-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats had to overcome a double-digit deficit to escape Utah Valley's upset bid on Friday. Hamidou Diallo finished with a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.
|--
|1-0
|7
|
|Omari Spellman, who was ineligible last season, finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's victory over Columbia. Donte DiVincenzo added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|8
|
|Five Trojans, including Chimezie Metu, reached double-figures in points in Friday's win over Cal State Fullerton. USC held D'Anthony Melton out of the game because of lingering concerns from the ongoing FBI investigation.
|--
|1-0
|9
|
|The Gators open the season Monday against Gardner-Webb. They'll do so without John Egbunu, who is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.
|--
|0-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown recorded his second career triple-double (10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. It was only the third triple-double in school history.
|--
|1-0
|11
|
|Luke Maye finished with a career-high 26 points, on 16 shots, in Friday's win over Northern Iowa. The Tar Heels played without Joel Berry, who is out with a broken hand.
|--
|1-0
|12
|
|Bonzie Colson finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win at DePaul. The CBS Sports First Team All-American led the Irish in all three categories.
|--
|1-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy got 35 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's victory over South Carolina Upstate. Nine of his rebounds were offensive rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|14
|
|Scottie Lindsey finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win over Loyola (Md.). The Wildcats won despite blowing a 17-point lead in the second half.
|--
|1-0
|15
|
|The Bearcats took 39 3-pointers in Friday's victory over Savannah State. Justin Jenifer finished with 15 points and five assists off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|16
|
|The Zags made 11 3-pointers in Friday's win over Texas Southern. Josh Perkins, who finished with a game-high 20 points, was responsible for six of them.
|--
|1-0
|17
|
|Five Bears scored at least 15 points in Friday's victory over Central Arkansas. Baylor shot a school-record 70.6 percent from 3-point range in the game.
|--
|1-0
|18
|
|David Padgett will make his coaching debut Sunday against George Mason. The Cardinals were a consensus top-10 team until Hall of Fame Rick Pitino was fired.
|--
|0-0
|19
|
|The Crimson Tide beat Memphis by double-digits Friday even though Avery Johnson was without four of his top six players. McDonald's All-American Collin Sexton is expected to make his debut Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|1-0
|20
|
|Kris Wilkes made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Friday's win over Georgia Tech. Aaron Holiday added 11 points and seven assists.
|--
|1-0
|21
|
|Calvin Hermanson scored 24 points and gabbed seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Saint Francis (Pa.). Jock Landale added 13 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|22
|
|Tevon Bluiett took 12 shots, made nine and finished with a game-high 25 points in Friday's win over Morehead State. J.P. Macura added 18 points and five steals.
|--
|1-0
|23
|
|The Aggies had the nation's most impressive victory Friday - specifically a 23-point destruction of West Virginia. Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis each scored 23 points.
|--
|1-0
|24
|
|The Boilermakers shot 59.0 percent from the field in Friday's victory over SIU-Edwardsville. Dakota Mathias finished with a team-high 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.
|--
|1-0
|25
|
|Stanford Robinson, who began his career at Indiana, finished with 18 points and seven steals off the bench in Friday's win over UNC Asheville. Andre Berry added 15 points in 17 minutes.
|--
|1-0
|26
|
|Maliek White scored a team-high 13 points off the bench in Friday's win over Houston Baptist. Nine different Providence players recorded at least one steal.
|--
|1-0
