College basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps past Kansas, Duke to take top spot in Coaches Poll top 25

Gonzaga is the new No. 1 after leap-frogging Duke, which fell two spots to No. 3

For a second consecutive week and three times since the poll has been released this season, the Coaches Poll has a new No. 1. This time it's Gonzaga, 6-0 and fresh off an impressive Maui Invitational Championship win over Duke, that finds itself atop the rankings. The Bulldogs brought in 784 total points and 17 of a possible 32 first-place votes in the poll.

Gonzaga barely edged out undefeated Kansas to assume the top spot for Week 3. The Jayhawks, now 5-0, received 15 first-place votes. They were the preseason No. 1 team in the sport but lost their spot when, two weeks ago, Duke dismantled Kentucky in the season-opener and leap-frogged KU.

Duke, meanwhile, fell from No. 1 to No. 3 this week after falling to the Zags 89-87 and dropping to 5-1 on the season. Virginia and Michigan round out the new-look top 5 this week after Tennessee fell from No. 5 to No. 7 following an overtime loss to Kansas on Friday.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Gonzaga

6-0

784

3

2

Kansas

5-0

782

2

3

Duke

5-1

712

1

4

Virginia

6-0

710

4

5

Michigan

6-0

638

8

6

Nevada

6-0

614

7

7

Tennessee

4-1

612

5

8

Michigan State

5-1

542

11

9

Kentucky

5-1

502

10

10

Auburn

5-1

492

9

11

Kansas State

6-0

492

12

12

Virginia Tech

5-0

471

14

13

North Carolina

6-1

452

6

14

Florida State

5-1

275

13

15

Iowa

5-0

264

22

16

Ohio State

6-0

249

23

17

Texas

5-1

235

NR

18

Purdue

5-1

209

19

19

Texas Tech

6-0

173

NR

20

Buffalo

5-0

159

25

21

Oregon

4-1

157

20

22

Wisconsin

5-1

139

NR

23

Villanova

5-2

118

NR

24

Clemson

5-1

114

16

25

Mississippi State

4-1

97

15

