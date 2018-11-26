College basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps past Kansas, Duke to take top spot in Coaches Poll top 25

For a second consecutive week and three times since the poll has been released this season, the Coaches Poll has a new No. 1. This time it's Gonzaga, 6-0 and fresh off an impressive Maui Invitational Championship win over Duke, that finds itself atop the rankings. The Bulldogs brought in 784 total points and 17 of a possible 32 first-place votes in the poll.

Gonzaga barely edged out undefeated Kansas to assume the top spot for Week 3. The Jayhawks, now 5-0, received 15 first-place votes. They were the preseason No. 1 team in the sport but lost their spot when, two weeks ago, Duke dismantled Kentucky in the season-opener and leap-frogged KU.

Duke, meanwhile, fell from No. 1 to No. 3 this week after falling to the Zags 89-87 and dropping to 5-1 on the season. Virginia and Michigan round out the new-look top 5 this week after Tennessee fell from No. 5 to No. 7 following an overtime loss to Kansas on Friday.

