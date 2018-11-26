College basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps past Kansas, Duke to take top spot in Coaches Poll top 25
Gonzaga is the new No. 1 after leap-frogging Duke, which fell two spots to No. 3
For a second consecutive week and three times since the poll has been released this season, the Coaches Poll has a new No. 1. This time it's Gonzaga, 6-0 and fresh off an impressive Maui Invitational Championship win over Duke, that finds itself atop the rankings. The Bulldogs brought in 784 total points and 17 of a possible 32 first-place votes in the poll.
Gonzaga barely edged out undefeated Kansas to assume the top spot for Week 3. The Jayhawks, now 5-0, received 15 first-place votes. They were the preseason No. 1 team in the sport but lost their spot when, two weeks ago, Duke dismantled Kentucky in the season-opener and leap-frogged KU.
Duke, meanwhile, fell from No. 1 to No. 3 this week after falling to the Zags 89-87 and dropping to 5-1 on the season. Virginia and Michigan round out the new-look top 5 this week after Tennessee fell from No. 5 to No. 7 following an overtime loss to Kansas on Friday.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Gonzaga
6-0
784
3
2
Kansas
5-0
782
2
3
Duke
5-1
712
1
4
Virginia
6-0
710
4
5
Michigan
6-0
638
8
6
6-0
614
7
7
Tennessee
4-1
612
5
8
5-1
542
11
9
Kentucky
5-1
502
10
10
5-1
492
9
11
6-0
492
12
12
5-0
471
14
13
6-1
452
6
14
5-1
275
13
15
5-0
264
22
16
6-0
249
23
17
5-1
235
NR
18
5-1
209
19
19
6-0
173
NR
20
5-0
159
25
21
4-1
157
20
22
5-1
139
NR
23
5-2
118
NR
24
5-1
114
16
25
|4-1
97
15
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA's new NET rankings: Ohio St. No. 1
The RPI is gone; the NET is here. And the first version of the rankings have some real stu...
-
AP Top 25: Gonzaga is new No. 1
It's one of the closest races for No. 1 in November AP Poll history
-
Kent State recruit set to make history
Kalin Bennett, a center from Little Rock, Arkansas will be a freshman next season
-
Top 25 And 1: Why Kansas is No. 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks have quality wins over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette
-
HS hoops tourney ends with brawl
The brawl led to a cancellation of the game and the Redbird Tip-Off Classic
-
Podcast: 'Nova and ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Villanova getting its first quality win of the...