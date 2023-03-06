Houston extended its winning streak to 11 games Sunday with a 67-65 win at Memphis thanks to a Jamal Shead buzzer-beating jumper from just inside the 3-point line.

Did he push off to create space?

Yes, it appears Shead did. But the truth is that officials rarely make that call under those circumstances. So it was unsurprising that no referee blew his whistle in the final seconds, allowing Shead to have a great moment that pushed the Cougars to 29-2 and kept them No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

"God willing, I was able to make that shot," Shead said.

The two-point victory in the regular-season finale moved Houston to 13-1 in the first two quadrants with five of those wins coming in Quadrant 1. Combine that with the fact that the Cougars are No. 1 in the NET, No. 1 at KenPom.com and No. 1 in basically every other relevant computer, and it's safe to assume Kelvin Sampson's program is more or less guaranteed to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is unveiled in six days on CBS.

Who wil be the other three No. 1 seeds?

Ultimately, I think it'll be UCLA, Kansas and either Alabama or Purdue — and I would lean Alabama over Purdue right now, which is reflected in the Top 25 And 1. Simply put, those five schools — Houston, UCLA, Kansas, Alabama and Purdue — have kind of separated from the pack in a way that's going to make it difficult for anybody not in that group to get anything better than a No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Northwestern Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Jamal Shead finished with 16 points and seven assists in Sunday's 67-65 win at Memphis. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. -- 29-2 2 UCLA Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-73 win over Arizona. The Bruins are the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. -- 27-4 3 Kansas Dajuan Harris Jr. was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 75-59 loss at Texas. The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 25-6 4 Alabama Alabama shot 19.4% from 3-point range in Saturday's 67-61 loss at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 26-5 5 Purdue Brandon Newman finished with19 points and five assists in Sunday's 76-71 win over Illinois. The Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 26-5 6 Texas Tyrese Hunter finished with 20 points and three assists in Saturday's 75-59 win over Kansas. The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 23-8 7 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 23 points and two assists in Saturday's 96-94 win over St. John's. The Golden Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament. -- 25-6 8 Kansas St. Kansas State allowed the Mountaineers to shoot 50.8% from the field in Saturday's 89-81 loss at West Virginia. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 23-8 9 Baylor Jalen Bridges finished 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 73-58 loss to Iowa State. The Bears are the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 22-9 10 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 104-65 win over Chicago State. The Zags are the No. 2 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament. -- 26-5 11 UConn Jordan Hawkins finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 win at Villanova. The Huskies are the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament. -- 24-7 12 Arizona Courtney Ramey was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 82-73 loss at UCLA. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. -- 25-6 13 San Diego St Jaedon LeDee finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 67-50 win over Wyoming. The Aztecs are the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament. -- 24-6 14 Saint Mary's Aidan Mahaney was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 77-68 loss at Gonzaga. The Gaels are the No. 1 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament. -- 25-6 15 Miami Jordan Miller finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 78-76 win over Pitt. The Hurricanes are the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. -- 24-6 16 Xavier Colby Jones finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 win over Butler. The Musketeers are the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament. -- 23-8 17 Texas A&M Wade Taylor IV finished with 28 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 67-61 win over Alabama. The Aggies are the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 23-8 18 Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 75-73 overtime win over Michigan. The Hoosiers are the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. -- 21-10 19 Tennessee Tennessee allowed the Tigers to shoot 49.1% from the field in Saturday's 79-70 loss at Auburn. The Vols are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 22-9 20 Virginia Jayden Gardner finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 75-60 win over Louisville. The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament. -- 23-6 21 Duke Kyle Filipowski finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 62-57 win at North Carolina. The Blue Devils are the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament. -- 23-8 22 Missouri Kobe Brown finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 82-77 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 23-8 23 TCU Emmanuel Miller was 3 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 74-60 loss at Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. -- 20-11 24 Creighton Trey Alexander finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-70 win at DePaul. The Bluejays are the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament. -- 20-11 25 Iowa St. Jaren Holmes finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 73-58 win at Baylor. The Cyclones are the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. 1 18-12 26 Northwestern Brooks Barnhizer finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 65-53 win at Rutgers. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. NR 21-10

In: Northwestern | Out: Iowa