College basketball rankings: Kansas drops to 16th in Top 25 And 1 after blowout loss at Texas Tech
The Jayhawks' streak of 14 straight Big 12 regular-season titles is in serious jeopardy
It's still possible for Kansas to extend its streak of consecutive Big 12 championships to 15. But it's no longer a likely scenario now that the Jayhawks are tied for third in the league standings, and two games back of Kansas State, with just four regular-season games remaining.
Yes, KU can close that gap Monday night by beating Bruce Weber's Wildcats inside Allen Fieldhouse. But even if that happens, the Jayhawks would still be a game back in the loss column of both Kansas State and Texas Tech with just three regular-season games remaining. They'd probably then need to win-out to even have a chance to share the Big 12 title. And winning out still might not be enough because Texas Tech may very well win-out itself considering the way the Red Raiders are currently playing.
"They'd beat anybody in the country tonight," Kansas coach Bill Self said late Saturday after Texas Tech beat his Jayhawks 91-62. It was Texas Tech's fifth consecutive win. And those five wins -- over West Virginia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kansas -- have come by an average of 25 points.
Texas Tech is No. 11 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is down to No. 16. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the eighth consecutive day.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 18 straight games by an average of 31.3 points.
|--
|27-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss in games in which they were not missing a starter. Duke's resume features two wins over Virginia -- plus victories over Kentucky, Texas Tech and Louisville.
|--
|24-3
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech.
|--
|24-2
|4
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 15-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-50 KenPom teams. Michigan will take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Michigan State.
|1
|24-3
|5
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with nine of those wins qualifying as Quadrant 1 victories. Kentucky is 13-1 in its past 14 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to LSU.
|1
|23-4
|6
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 12-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 10-1 in its past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|1
|22-5
|7
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee is 1-2 in its past three games, but still has zero losses to sub-25 KenPom teams.
|3
|24-3
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Michigan.
|--
|22-5
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over LSU and Cincinnati. Houston will take an 11-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at East Carolina.
|--
|26-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Villanova.
|--
|23-4
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Oklahoma State.
|1
|22-5
|12
|LSU
|The Tigers are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. LSU is tied with Kentucky and Tennessee atop the SEC standings.
|4
|22-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa. Purdue will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Illinois.
|--
|20-7
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Purdue, Iowa and Wisconsin. Maryland is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan.
|--
|21-7
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-1 in Quadrant 2 opportunities, but still in search of a first Quadrant 1 win. Nevada's first chance to get a Quadrant 1 win will come next month at Utah State.
|--
|25-2
|16
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Tennessee, Michigan State, Marquette and Texas Tech. Kansas lost by 29 points Saturday at Texas Tech.
|5
|20-7
|17
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 11-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan and Iowa State. Iowa is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Maryland.
|--
|21-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan, Maryland and Iowa. Wisconsin is 8-2 in its past 10 games, with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Michigan and Michigan State.
|--
|19-8
|19
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 9-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Purdue and Washington. Virginia Tech is 3-1 in its past four games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|1
|21-6
|20
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Texas Tech and Kansas. Kansas State is 6-1 in its past seven games.
|2
|21-6
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles dropped to 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. Florida State has only lost twice this season to schools not ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|21-6
|22
|Louisville
|The Cardinals dropped to 8-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's double-digit loss at home to Virginia. Seven of Louisville's 10 losses are to schools ranked ahead of the Cards in the Top 25 And 1.
|3
|18-10
|23
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, but just three of those wins are Quadrant 1 victories. Villanova is 1-3 in its past four games.
|1
|20-7
|24
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 6-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Akron.
|1
|24-3
|25
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 7-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 10-1 in its past 11 games, with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Houston.
|1
|22-4
|26
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will take a 15-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Chattanooga.
|NR
|24-4
IN: Wofford
OUT: Iowa State
-
