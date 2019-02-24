College basketball rankings: Kansas drops to 16th in Top 25 And 1 after blowout loss at Texas Tech

It's still possible for Kansas to extend its streak of consecutive Big 12 championships to 15. But it's no longer a likely scenario now that the Jayhawks are tied for third in the league standings, and two games back of Kansas State, with just four regular-season games remaining.

Yes, KU can close that gap Monday night by beating Bruce Weber's Wildcats inside Allen Fieldhouse. But even if that happens, the Jayhawks would still be a game back in the loss column of both Kansas State and Texas Tech with just three regular-season games remaining. They'd probably then need to win-out to even have a chance to share the Big 12 title. And winning out still might not be enough because Texas Tech may very well win-out itself considering the way the Red Raiders are currently playing.

"They'd beat anybody in the country tonight," Kansas coach Bill Self said late Saturday after Texas Tech beat his Jayhawks 91-62. It was Texas Tech's fifth consecutive win. And those five wins -- over West Virginia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kansas -- have come by an average of 25 points.

Texas Tech is No. 11 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is down to No. 16. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the eighth consecutive day.

