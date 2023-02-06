The Big 12 is the nation's best college basketball conference, according to the NET, KenPom.com and BartTorvik.com. It's a monster that could put as much as 80% of its 10 members in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Texas will be one of them. Kansas will be, too.

In fact, the Longhorns and Jayhawks both remain in contention to be No. 1 seeds in the 2023 NCAA Tournament heading into Monday night's showdown between the two programs inside Allen Fieldhouse. Tip is scheduled for 9 ET. Kansas is listed as a 4-point favorite. If the Jayhawks win, Texas and Iowa State will then be tied for first in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with Kansas, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State each one game back in that same loss column.

In other words, the Big 12 is still very much up for grabs. All six of the teams I just listed are contenders and in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for a 15th straight day thanks to the strength of a 22-2 record featuring a co-national-best nine Quadrant-1 wins.

Kansas is the only other school with at least nine Q1 wins. The Jayhawks will have 10 if they beat Texas late Monday.

This is the first of two scheduled matchups between Kansas and Texas. The other is set for March 4 inside the Moody Center in Austin, where the Longhorns are 13-1 with victories over Baylor, Gonzaga and TCU.

If you're wondering, Texas is 4-2 in true road contests heading into Monday's game at Kansas -- 4-0 against teams ranked outside of the top 15 of the NET, 0-2 against teams ranked inside of the top 15 of the NET. For what it's worth, Kansas will enter Monday's game ranked inside the top 15 of the NET.

