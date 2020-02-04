College basketball rankings: Kansas, No. 4 in Top 25 And 1, extends winning streak to seven games

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike was announced as a finalist for the John. R. Wooden Award on Monday afternoon. Then, on Monday night, he did not start against Texas. But the 7-foot center was still the Jayhawks' most productive player. He scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 69-58 victory over Shaka Smart's Longhorns that allowed KU to remain just one game back of Baylor in the Big 12 standings.

"We didn't have a great day yesterday," Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters postgame when asked about his decision to not start Azubuike for the first time this season. "We're going to keep that in-house. But his attitude was good -- and I was actually very proud of him. I thought he came out and showed some maturity and responded in the way you're supposed to."

The double-digit win allowed Kansas to improve to 14-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses coming outside of the first quadrant. The Jayhawks have nine Quadrant 1 victories, which currently leads the nation. They are No. 4 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. KU's next game is Saturday at TCU.

