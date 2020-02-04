College basketball rankings: Kansas, No. 4 in Top 25 And 1, extends winning streak to seven games
The Jayhawks are 9-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities this season
Kansas center Udoka Azubuike was announced as a finalist for the John. R. Wooden Award on Monday afternoon. Then, on Monday night, he did not start against Texas. But the 7-foot center was still the Jayhawks' most productive player. He scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 69-58 victory over Shaka Smart's Longhorns that allowed KU to remain just one game back of Baylor in the Big 12 standings.
"We didn't have a great day yesterday," Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters postgame when asked about his decision to not start Azubuike for the first time this season. "We're going to keep that in-house. But his attitude was good -- and I was actually very proud of him. I thought he came out and showed some maturity and responded in the way you're supposed to."
The double-digit win allowed Kansas to improve to 14-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses coming outside of the first quadrant. The Jayhawks have nine Quadrant 1 victories, which currently leads the nation. They are No. 4 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. KU's next game is Saturday at TCU.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-79 victory at San Francisco. The Zags' 15-game winning streak features 11 double-digit wins.
|--
|23-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 20 points and three steals in Monday's 73-67 victory at Kansas State. The Bears' 19-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|20-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Matt Mitchell made four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Saturday's 80-68 victory over Utah State. The Aztecs are 23-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|23-0
|4
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike got 17 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in Monday's 69-58 victory over Texas. The Jayhawks will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at TCU.
|--
|19-3
|5
|Louisville
|Ryan McMahon got 23 points off the bench in Saturday's 77-57 victory at NC State. Louisville will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Wake Forest.
|--
|19-3
|6
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-56 victory over Fordham. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|20-2
|7
|Florida St.
|Patrick Williams got 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench in Monday's 65-59 victory over North Carolina. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Virginia.
|--
|19-3
|8
|Villanova
|The Wildcats missed 19 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 76-61 loss to Creighton. The loss snapped Villanova's seven-game winning streak.
|--
|17-4
|9
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 66-57 victory over Kansas State. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|17-4
|10
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 97-88 victory at Syracuse. The Blue Devils will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Boston College.
|--
|18-3
|11
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 82-72 victory over Iowa. The Terrapins are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|17-4
|12
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell missed eight of the nine 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday's 74-62 loss to Xavier. The double-digit loss snapped Seton Hall's 10-game winning streak.
|--
|16-5
|13
|Auburn
|The Tigers made 33 free throws in Saturday's 75-66 victory over Kentucky. Auburn is 4-3 in its past seven games against the Wildcats.
|--
|19-2
|14
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman missed 12 of his 15 field goal attempts in Saturday's 64-63 loss at Wisconsin. The Spartans are 3-3 in their past six games with all three losses coming to currently unranked opponents.
|--
|16-6
|15
|Oregon
|The Ducks missed 17 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-64 loss at Stanford. Oregon still has a Pac-12-leading seven league wins.
|--
|18-5
|16
|LSU
|Javonte Smart finished with 21 points and three assists in Saturday's 73-63 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers have won 10 straight games and are alone atop the SEC standings.
|--
|17-4
|17
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 72-65 win over Illinois. Iowa is 11-1 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena with the lone loss coming in November.
|--
|16-6
|18
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 13 of the 14 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 65-61 loss to Providence. Butler is 2-4 in its past six games.
|--
|17-5
|19
|Penn St.
|Myles Dread made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-64 victory at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|16-5
|20
|Creighton
|Denzel Mahoney got 21 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-61 victory at Villanova. The Bluejays will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Providence.
|--
|17-5
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers and just eight assists in Saturday's 75-66 loss at Auburn. Four of Kentucky's five losses are to currently unranked teams.
|--
|16-5
|22
|Marquette
|Markus Howard made five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in Saturday's 76-72 victory over DePaul. Marquette is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming in overtime at Butler.
|--
|16-6
|23
|Illinois
|The Illini allowed Iowa to shoot 50% from the field, and 43.5% from 3-point range, in Sunday's loss inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The loss snapped Illinois' seven-game winning streak.
|--
|16-6
|24
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 78-57 victory at USC. The Buffaloes are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with only one loss coming outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|17-5
|25
|Houston
|The Cougars allowed Cincinnati to shoot 45.5% from the field in Saturday's 64-62 loss on the road. The loss snapped Houston's five-game winning streak.
|--
|17-5
|26
|Arizona
|Stone Gettings finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 66-49 victory at Washington State. The Wildcats are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State.
|--
|15-6
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs Boston College odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. MSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game...
-
Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Maryland vs. Rutgers game 10,000 times.
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter omits Auburn
Bruce Pearl's Tigers are coming off a huge victory, and should be on every AP Top 25 ballot
-
Oregon hands UConn women historic loss
In 30 years at its on-campus arena, UConn women's basketball had never lost as handily as it...
-
Coaches Poll: Maryland, Auburn, LSU rise
Monday brought a nice boost for Maryland and a few SEC teams who move up in the Coaches Poll
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home